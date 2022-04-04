Kansas City's Mutual Musicians Foundation Building is important to jazz history fans

Mutual Musicians' Foundation Building. Sesamehoneytart, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Common.

The Mutual Musicians' Foundation Building is located at 1823 Highland Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. This foundation became the core of developing Kansas City's style of jazz music. It's also known by other names: Musician's Union Local or the Local No. 627 of the American Federation of Musicians.

Kansas City as well as other cities such as New Orleans, Chicago, and New York, helped to bolster jazz. As such, a lot of singers and bands became well-known in the jazz community which really gave jazz a big lift.

These musicians belonged to Local No. 627. Local No. 627 included African-American musicians and was one of other unions that was associated with the American Federation of Musicians.

Local No. 627

Local 627 was established in 1917. The forming of the Musicians Protective Union Local No. 627 began with 25 musicians and the goal was to support African American musicians. It used to be referred to as the Colored Musicians union. It was known as a center to socialize, a place to share information including unfair practices. It was a place to foster the Kansas City jazz style which was also influenced by New Orleans, Chicago, and New York.

Between 1927 and 1930, membership of Local 627 quickly grew. The creation of the union helped musicians begin a music career by assisting in securing fair contracts and working conditions.

In 1929, the union was incorporated. The building at 1823 Highland Avenue which was an apartment building became the union's headquarters.

During the 1920s and 1930s (the Jazz Age and Swing Bands), dance bands known as territorial bands would travel in the midwest to venues to play their music.

Among the more than 100 traveling dance bands active in the 1920s were those of Alphonso Trent (Dallas), Doc Ross (Oklahoma City), Troy Floyd (San Antonio), Walter Page (Oklahoma City and Kansas City), and Jesse Stone (Kansas City). (Source.)

Since 1930, on Friday and Saturday nights, musicians would get together here to jam from midnight to early in the morning. A lot of the members could come here to rehearse. It was also a venue for parties. It is also a classroom for students who were visiting.

With the effects of the Great Depression, many musicians came to Kansas City out of financial necessity. Kansas City became the center for the area's territory bands. The assemblage of all the jazz talent helped in creating Kansas City's style of jazz.

During the 1930s, the Kansas City-based bands of Bennie Moten, Walter Page, Count Basie, and Jay McShann all took their turns touring the Plains as territory bands. (Source.)

Even though musicians like Count Basie became nationally known, affiliation with Local 627 was still maintained.

'627 Stomp'

Pete Johnson's band's recording of 627 Stomp was a tributary piece to Local 627.

In the fall of 1940, the first 78-rpm record alm\bum of Kansas City jazz was produced by journalist and record producer Dave E. Dexter, Jr. This album put a spotlight on Kansas City as being a jazz center.

Today, 627 Stomp is the name of a growing non-profit organization built on the history of the Kansas City jazz culture. This organization is of course named after Pete Johnson's hit recording.

The group specializes in spreading accessibility and awareness of vernacular jazz dancing.

Vernacular Jazz Dance is a general term that encompasses a long list of dances with African American roots. Another general term you might have heard of is “Swing Dancing”, and that is definitely part of it. Vernacular Jazz Dance includes both partner and solo dancing. We think of it as dances, rooted in African American traditions and movements, done to jazz music from the late 1800s to beyond. These dances include the Lindy Hop, Tap, Charleston, Black Bottom, Cakewalk etc. (Source.)

In 1958, The Mutual Musicians Foundation was created to help manage the building and some union assets. In 1970, Local 627 merged with the white musicians union, Local 34. The Mutual Musicians Foundation is still a social club and museum demonstrating the musical history of Kansas City as well as the power of labor organizing.

This Mutual Musicians Foundation is supported by the Historic Jazz Foundation and the musical heritage of Kansas City lives on in its museum.

On July 24, 1980, the Mutual Musicians Foundation was listed on the Kansas City Register of Historic Places. It was also listed as a National Historic Landmark in 1981.

Needless to say, there is a lot of music history in Kansas City worth learning about, especially if you're a big fan of jazz. Who is your favorite jazz performer?

Thank you for reading.