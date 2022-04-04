Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's Mutual Musicians Foundation Building is important to jazz history fans

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MfgcJ_0ez81vnU00
Mutual Musicians' Foundation Building.Sesamehoneytart, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Common.

The Mutual Musicians' Foundation Building is located at 1823 Highland Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. This foundation became the core of developing Kansas City's style of jazz music. It's also known by other names: Musician's Union Local or the Local No. 627 of the American Federation of Musicians.

Kansas City as well as other cities such as New Orleans, Chicago, and New York, helped to bolster jazz. As such, a lot of singers and bands became well-known in the jazz community which really gave jazz a big lift.

These musicians belonged to Local No. 627. Local No. 627 included African-American musicians and was one of other unions that was associated with the American Federation of Musicians.

Local No. 627

Local 627 was established in 1917. The forming of the Musicians Protective Union Local No. 627 began with 25 musicians and the goal was to support African American musicians. It used to be referred to as the Colored Musicians union. It was known as a center to socialize, a place to share information including unfair practices. It was a place to foster the Kansas City jazz style which was also influenced by New Orleans, Chicago, and New York.

Between 1927 and 1930, membership of Local 627 quickly grew. The creation of the union helped musicians begin a music career by assisting in securing fair contracts and working conditions.

In 1929, the union was incorporated. The building at 1823 Highland Avenue which was an apartment building became the union's headquarters.

During the 1920s and 1930s (the Jazz Age and Swing Bands), dance bands known as territorial bands would travel in the midwest to venues to play their music.

Among the more than 100 traveling dance bands active in the 1920s were those of Alphonso Trent (Dallas), Doc Ross (Oklahoma City), Troy Floyd (San Antonio), Walter Page (Oklahoma City and Kansas City), and Jesse Stone (Kansas City). (Source.)

Since 1930, on Friday and Saturday nights, musicians would get together here to jam from midnight to early in the morning. A lot of the members could come here to rehearse. It was also a venue for parties. It is also a classroom for students who were visiting.

With the effects of the Great Depression, many musicians came to Kansas City out of financial necessity. Kansas City became the center for the area's territory bands. The assemblage of all the jazz talent helped in creating Kansas City's style of jazz.

During the 1930s, the Kansas City-based bands of Bennie Moten, Walter Page, Count Basie, and Jay McShann all took their turns touring the Plains as territory bands. (Source.)

Even though musicians like Count Basie became nationally known, affiliation with Local 627 was still maintained.

'627 Stomp'

Pete Johnson's band's recording of 627 Stomp was a tributary piece to Local 627.

In the fall of 1940, the first 78-rpm record alm\bum of Kansas City jazz was produced by journalist and record producer Dave E. Dexter, Jr. This album put a spotlight on Kansas City as being a jazz center.

Today, 627 Stomp is the name of a growing non-profit organization built on the history of the Kansas City jazz culture. This organization is of course named after Pete Johnson's hit recording.

The group specializes in spreading accessibility and awareness of vernacular jazz dancing.

Vernacular Jazz Dance is a general term that encompasses a long list of dances with African American roots. Another general term you might have heard of is “Swing Dancing”, and that is definitely part of it. Vernacular Jazz Dance includes both partner and solo dancing. We think of it as dances, rooted in African American traditions and movements, done to jazz music from the late 1800s to beyond. These dances include the Lindy Hop, Tap, Charleston, Black Bottom, Cakewalk etc. (Source.)

In 1958, The Mutual Musicians Foundation was created to help manage the building and some union assets. In 1970, Local 627 merged with the white musicians union, Local 34. The Mutual Musicians Foundation is still a social club and museum demonstrating the musical history of Kansas City as well as the power of labor organizing.

This Mutual Musicians Foundation is supported by the Historic Jazz Foundation and the musical heritage of Kansas City lives on in its museum.

On July 24, 1980, the Mutual Musicians Foundation was listed on the Kansas City Register of Historic Places. It was also listed as a National Historic Landmark in 1981.

Needless to say, there is a lot of music history in Kansas City worth learning about, especially if you're a big fan of jazz. Who is your favorite jazz performer?

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Kansas City Jazz# Local 627

Comments / 0

Published by

30 years of administrative experience in the legal field, and a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. Thinker, giver, and lover of life. Born into Air Force service life, Louisiana, life has taken me to Louisiana, Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri. I love family, art, truth, non-fiction, reading, travel, and red pinot.

Kansas City, MO
3094 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Missouri State

History of Missouri artist and politician, George Caleb Bingham

Self-portrait of George Caleb Bingham (b. Mar. 20, 1811, d. July 7, 1879).George Caleb Bingham, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1819, George Caleb Bingham at age nine moved with his family to Franklin, Missouri on the Lewis and Clark trail, from Virginia. His hometown in Missouri was Arrowrock. Throughout his life, he was referred to as "the Missouri artist." He was also a politician. From an early age, Bingham showed an interest in drawing.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

History of Kansas City's largest chocolatier since 1932

Americasroof, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. This candy-making story began in Denver in the home of Clara and Russell Stover in 1923. Early on, they were known as rs. Stover's Bungalow Candies because they had a bungalow home in Denver.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, MO

Historical findings in Graham Cave located in Montgomery County, Missouri

Graham Cave.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. I have been to a few caves in Missouri after moving to this state, but I had never heard of the Graham Cave. Due to the historical findings in this cave, it has to be one of the most interesting caves in the country.

Read full story
4 comments

Historical food recalls in the U.S.

Photo by Natalie Rhea on Unsplash. With the passing of the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906, this needed law established standards for the transportation, inspection, and labeling of food and led to the eventual creation of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

You don't have to love beer to appreciate some of the histories of the famous brewery in St. Louis

Anheuser-Busch Brewery at St. Louis.Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported via Wikimedia. It's been a long time since I toured the Anheuser-Busch Brewery in St. Louis. It's no wonder this large complex was designated as a U.S. National Historic Landmark in 1966. Of course, it was fun to see the Budweiser Clydesdales up close. If you want to book a tour, you have five options to choose from and you can book a tour online in case you're ever in the St. Louis area.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's first multiplex movie theater was a product of inspiration and innovation

Photo by Felipe Bustillo on Unsplash. The first multiplex movie theater opened at the Ward Parkway Shopping Center in 1963. The man referred to as the father of the multi-screen movie theater was Stanley H. Durwood (b. Aug. 5, 1920, d. July 14, 1999).

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The fathers of Kansas City-style barbeque

Arthur Bryants Barbecue in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by poster August 2006; Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.5 Generic via Wikimedia. With Kansas City having more barbeque serving restaurants per capita than any other city in the United States, when do you think barbeque begin in Kansas City?

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

How Kansas City's baseball team got its name

Kansas City Royals logo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1969, the Kansas City Royals started out as an expansion franchise. When the Kansas City Kings left the city, some people thought the baseball team had the name of the Royals to keep in line with a monarchical name. That isn't at all what happened.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The oldest retail business in Kansas City, Missouri is 135 years old this year

If you research commerce in Kansas City, you might wonder which retail business is the oldest. Browne's Irish Marketplace is the oldest retail business in the city beginning its first sale in the late 1800s. More specifically, it began in 1887 by County Kerry, Ireland immigrants, Ed and Mary Flavin. The name of their store then was Flavin's Market which was located at 27th & Jefferson. The loft above the market was where they lived. In 1901, a new store was built at 33rd & Pennsylvania where it still sits.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

If you're afraid of spiders, you won't be a fan of the Joro spider

Joro spider.Source: UGA Today. Because of my own emotional and physical reactions to spiders in general, the recent alarming articles about the Joro spider certainly grabbed my attention.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

An earlier amusement park in Kansas City was Fairyland Park

Fairyland Park's original roller coaster was the Skyrocket.Source: KCUR.org. In 1923, located at 75th and Prospect was Kansas City's popular Fairyland Amusement Park. Talk about a blast from the past. I still remember being there in 1977 the year when it closed down riding the rickety roller coaster ride. You may think that some of the roller coaster rides at Worlds of Fun stir anxiety, but nothing compared to the roller coaster on its wooden structure at Fairyland Amusement Park. I remember I was just happy to exit that ride, but I'm not a fan of roller coasters.

Read full story
15 comments
Kansas City, MO

A Kansas City restaurant that built memories: Stephenson's Apple Restaurant

Stephenson's Apple FarmPhoto on postcard by R.G. Askren postmarked 1972 via cardcow.com. One of the popular restaurants I used to frequent from the time I moved to Kansas City as a teenager into my adulthood was Stephenson's Apple Farm Restaurant. This restaurant was located at the corner of U.S. Highway 40 and Lee's Summit Road in Independence, Missouri. Who could forget the apple fritters and then want to imitate them by trying to make them at home? In 1971, the restaurant published a bound book of recipes which is still listed on Amazon although it is not currently available. However, you can find the restaurant's favorite recipes online like the baked chicken in butter and cream.

Read full story
30 comments

Daylight savings time could permanently change

Photo by Malvestida on Unsplash. For as long as I can remember, I was always happy to have more daylight in my day. Losing an hour in the fall bothered me more as a working adult having to leave the office in the dark. It makes a difference when you get to see some sunlight at the end of a working day which is affected in the winter.

Read full story
13 comments
Missouri State

Did you know the official state dessert for Missouri is the ice cream cone?

It's not a decision that was made 100 years ago. In fact, it was decided in August 2008. The ice cream cone became the state of Missouri's official dessert on August 28, 2008. State Sen. John Loudon, R-Chesterfield, sponsored the bill. It was suggested to him by a group of Missouri students, who proved themselves the equal of any lobbyist in Jefferson City. (Source.)

Read full story
4 comments
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's old Chouteau-Bridger building in Westport still stands

What used to be the Chouteau-Bridger building.Source. This Chouteau-Bridger Building was a trading post located at 504 Westport Road and was originally built around 1850-51. The original owner was trader Cyprien Chouteau until 1866 when it was purchased by Jim Bridger. In the 1850s, Westport's newspaper also came out of this building. Chouteau came from a family well off in the fur trading business out of St. Louis. In 1861, Union soldiers shut down the Westport newspaper "due to newspapers pro-southern publications" (source).

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's top three tallest buildings downtown

One Kansas City Place.Unknown author; CC BY-SA 4.0; Wikimedia. Standing at 623 ft. in downtown Kansas City, One Kansas City Place is one of the tallest buildings in Missouri. It took three years to build One Kansas City Place. Construction began in 1985 and was completed in 1988 at a cost of $140 million.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historical Threlkelt and Co. building in Kansas City, Missouri

310 Delaware.Apartments.com. When Kansas City became established as a city in 1853 (known as City of Kansas in 1853 and renamed Kansas City in 1889), the boundaries were what's now near Interstate-35 to the west, Missouri River to the North, Holmes Road to the east, and 9th Street to the south. According to the National Register of Historic Places Inventory--Nomination Form:

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, Missouri's first and historic suburb

Pendleton Heights located in Jackson County is considered a historic neighborhood and first developed suburb. If you've ever wondered where the first suburb in Kansas City began, you might think it was Quality Hill and although Quality Hill is considered the first neighborhood, Pendleton Heights is considered to be the first developed suburb in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read full story
4 comments

Celebrating Women’s History Month about writer and novelist Amy Tan

Amy Ruth Tan (b. Feb. 19, 1952)Photo credit: Robert Foothorap; Public domain via Wikimedia Commons. The first time I read The Joy Luck Club, I was so moved by the writing of the emotional experiences of women. Naturally, when the movie came out four years after the book was released, it was a chance to be inside the book again.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy