Saint Louis, MO

You don't have to love beer to appreciate some of the histories of the famous brewery in St. Louis

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yz7uj_0es1OYC500
Anheuser-Busch Brewery at St. Louis.Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported via Wikimedia.

It's been a long time since I toured the Anheuser-Busch Brewery in St. Louis. It's no wonder this large complex was designated as a U.S. National Historic Landmark in 1966. Of course, it was fun to see the Budweiser Clydesdales up close. If you want to book a tour, you have five options to choose from and you can book a tour online in case you're ever in the St. Louis area.

It definitely is a large part of the history of beer brewing and distribution in the United States even though it wasn't the first brewery.

Anheuser-Busch was founded in 1852 by Eberhard Anheuser and Adolphus Busch and current products include Landshark Lager, all Budweiser products, all Stella Artois products, and all Beck’s products.

I don't have to be a fan of Budweiser to appreciate its history. Interestingly, though, it's not on the list of the Top 250 Rated Beers. However, I haven't heard of most of the beers on that list. Anheuser-Busch is still one of the biggest producers of beer in the world. As of 2008, Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc. became a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev.

When the original brewery known as Bavarian Brewery first started in 1852 by George Schneider, it was small and due to financial problems, it was eventually bought by Eberhard Anheuser in 1860. I think it's interesting that Anheuser used to be a soap manufacturer. In 1861, Anheuser's daughter, Lilly, wed Adolphus Busch. It so happens that Busch was a brewery supplier.

Busch pioneered the use of refrigerated railcars and of pasteurization in the brewing industry as part of his efforts to create the first nationally selling beer in the United States. In 1876 the company introduced a new, light-coloured beer called Budweiser. In 1879 the company was incorporated, and the name E. Anheuser & Company was changed to Anheuser-Busch Brewing Association. Busch became president of the company in 1880 after Anheuser’s death. The Michelob brand was introduced in 1896. (Source.)

Expansion of this brewery flourished during 1946 to 1975 under the leadership of August Anheuser Busch, Jr. along with his son, August A. Busch III. While being the largest brewer would be surpassed in 2004, the company continued to be financially successful because it became involved in other industries including aluminum recycling, real estate development, turf farming, label printing, and the processing of raw materials such as rice and malt. (Source.)

In 2008, Anheuser-Busch under agreement was purchased by InBev resulting in Anheusr-Busch InBev becoming the world's largest brewer. InBev is a brewer resulting from a 2004 merger of a Belgium-based company called Interbrew and a Brazilian brewer known as AmBev.

In 2016, another beverage company known as SABMiller was acquired. SABMiller is based in London.

You may not be aware that Anheuser-Busch owns large entertainment venues for families such as SeaWorld Amusement Park. It also owns other amusement parks in Florida and Virginia.

It also owns a water and amusement park in Pennsylvania called Sesame Place that's based on the TV show Sesame Street. In addition, it owns a zoo and amusement park with African themes called Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida and a similar park with old European themes in Williamsburg, Virginia. Also interesting, from 1953 to 1996, the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team was owned by Anheuser-Busch.

