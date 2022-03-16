Daylight savings time could permanently change

Photo by Malvestida on Unsplash.

For as long as I can remember, I was always happy to have more daylight in my day. Losing an hour in the fall bothered me more as a working adult having to leave the office in the dark. It makes a difference when you get to see some sunlight at the end of a working day which is affected in the winter.

Interestingly, there were three polls taken in 2021 by The Associated Press, Langer Research Associates, and CBS News concerning whether we should have Daylight Saving Time from March to November and then the standard time from November through March.

It surprised me to learn that "31% of Americans wanted to keep switching the clocks back and forth every year," and the remainder were divided based on an average of the polls.

There were 36% who wanted Daylight Saving Time all year around, the average of the polls found. Close by was the 30% who wanted standard time all year around. The results were so close that standard time all year around actually led Daylight Saving Time all year around in two of the three polls. (Source.)

The Sunshine Protection Act

Today, by unanimous consent, the Senate passed the bill associated with the Sunshine Protection Act which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the country. Now the bill just needs to pass the House and be signed by President Biden.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, the sponsor of the so-called Sunshine Protection Act, said on the Senate floor Tuesday that it would not take effect until late 2023 to allow airlines and other industries time to make adjustments to schedules. He called for the House to pass the legislation quickly. (Source.)

The bill has several Republican and Democratic cosponsors. And if you didn't know this, the states of Hawaii and Arizona do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

Naturally, having more daylight outside will make children happy to have more playtime. Some think this could reduce the number of car accidents. There would be no more reminders of whether you move the clock forward or backward, or which weekend you're supposed to do that.

Of course, no legislation could ever truly solve the problem of short, dark winter days in New England. Should Daylight Saving Time become permanent, sunrise in Boston would not happen until after 8 a.m. in December. (Source.)

Those of us who were happy that one night in the fall to get one more hour of sleep probably also complained in the spring when an hour of sleep was taken away. If you want to look at it another way as far as sleep goes, sleep an extra hour once a month on the weekend or every weekend.

So many of us are disappointed when there is less daylight as summer winds down. Parents were concerned their children wouldn't go to sleep when the clocks moved forward due to needing the dark for sleeping. Many also don't like it to be dark at 5:30 pm in the fall.

Everyone will have an opinion. Some people who generally complain will continue to complain about everything whether or not this bill passes. Some people also adapt to change.