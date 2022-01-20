Food recall on vegan macaroni and cheese product

Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac and Cheeze Source.

According to the Emergency Email and Wireless Network, there was a voluntary recall on Amy's Kitchen's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze issued on January 19, 2022, due to undeclared mil in a single lot of this product. The brand name of the product is Amy's Kitchen. There could be the potential of trace amounts of milk that was not declared on the product's label.

The single lot is being recalled out of an abundance of caution to protect consumers who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk.

The lot number associated with this recall can be found on the site of the Food & Drug Administration's website.

According to the FDA:

Amy's is working with its retail and distribution customers nationwide to ensure that any remaining inventory of the impacted lot of the Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze is removed from distribution. No other Amy's Kitchen products are impacted.

If you have this product in your freezer indicating Lot Code 60J0421 on the packaging, it should not be consumed. It should be discarded. You can also return the product to your place of purchase to receive a refund.

A test result "from a third-party laboratory" found that one of the meals had trace amounts of milk protein in it. Amy's Kitchen informed the FDA and is communicating to customers to discard any product still on their shelves or still being distributed. There are 15,626 cases being recalled.

Consumers can reach out to Amy's Consumer Relations team if they have any questions concerning this recall by calling 800-643-0570.