Vehicle of missing woman since 2017 has been found

As reported by NBC News, a vehicle of missing woman since 2017, Stephanie Torres, was located in the Brazos River in Texas.

A team of citizen cold case sleuths diving in a river Wednesday found a car that matches the description of a vehicle belonging to a woman who disappeared in 2017.

The last time Torres was seen was on December 20, 2017, when she left home in East Waco, Texas.

A group known as Adventures with Purpose found the vehicle. This group's objective is to solve cold cases. According to their website, they have helped to solve 16 missing person cold cases as of 2019. Jared Leisek who is an Oregon-based scuba diver is a founder of Adventures with Purpose.

The human remains found in the vehicle have not been positively identified as Torres.

The family members of Torres indicated that she was a hardworking mother. Torres was dealing with pain related to fibromyalgia when she went missing. When she left home, she didn't take her cell phone or medication, so there was some wonder into whether she might have wanted to end her life. Family members said the medication's side effect was depression.

Officer Garen Bynum, the Waco Police Department spokesperson, said police learned about the extent of Stephanie Torres’ illness, that she had left her belongings behind and that she might be suicidal a week after her disappearance, affecting the speed and urgency of the initial investigation. (Source.)

Leisek contacted missing Torres' daughter, Bianca Torres, in December 2021 communicating he wanted to help. It should be noted that the group performs their work pro bono but they take donations. Initially, the group had a mission to clean up trash in the waterways of the country. When they started finding human remains, their focus extended for an even greater purpose.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are over 600,000 persons who go missing every year. That is a lot of people.

