Ice cream bars taste good in the winter too

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437cQ8_0dqbtPJL00
Christian Kent Nelson was a co-founder of the Eskimo Pie in 1922Source.

I can eat chocolate-covered ice cream bars in the summer and even in the winter as well.

Nearly 100 years ago this month, Christian K. Nelson patented the Eskimo Pie ice cream bar.

Nelson's family emigrated to Iowa from Denmark in 1893 when he was a baby. When he grew up, he taught Latin in a high school in Onawa, Iowa. He operated an ice cream store when school was out in the summer.

There is an interesting story that's been passed down through the decades that allegedly inspired Nelson to make the Eskimo Pie in 1920. A boy came to his store and was indecisive on whether he should buy ice cream or a chocolate bar and he didn't have enough money to buy both.

Nelson spent months trying to come up with a formula of cocoa butter and chocolate that would stick to vanilla ice cream. When he succeeded, he originally sold the frozen bars as I-Scream Bars.

He filed what would become referred to several years later as too broad of a patent in 1921 and entered into an agreement with the famous chocolate maker, Russell C. Stover. Stover produced the bars under a new name which was trademarked as the Eskimo Pie. Nelson then franchised this product so other manufacturers of ice cream could produce it.

Because Nelson's formula for creating the ice cream bar wasn't detailed enough in his patent, other unlicensed retailers began to create something similar. Nelson and Stover spent a lot of money in court trying to protect their patent, but in 1923, "rival producers convinced the courts to rescind Eskimo Pie's patent."

Stover sold his interest in the business and relocated to create Russell Stover Candies, Inc. which found its home in Kansas City, Missouri in 1932. Nelson sold his company in 1924 to R.S. Reynolds's U.S. Foil Co. (later renamed Reynolds Metals Co. which would remain the parent company of Eskimo Pie until 1992). Noteworthy the Eskimo Pie was packaged in foil.

Nelson became wealthy from the royalties selling millions of the Eskimo Pies which eventually became rebranded in 2020 due to a rippling effect of the need to change racial images on products. Eskimo Pies became Edy's Pies.

In the 1920s when the Eskimo Pies were created, the image on the package and the name were meant to indicate the ice cream bars were as cold as the north which was also where indigenous people lived. While it may not have been considered derogatory at that time, it was considered to be later.

Eskimo Pie has decided on a new name three months after it acknowledged its original name was offensive toward native arctic communities. (Source.)

Nelson continued to work at Eskimo Pie throughout the years it remained a subsidiary of Reynolds Metals Co. He passed away at the age of 98 on March 8, 1992, just three days before his 99th birthday. Nelson is buried at El Toro Memorial Park in Lake Forest, Orange County, California alongside his wife, Myrtle, who passed away five months earlier. They had no children.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Eskimo Pie# Ice Cream Bar# Nelson# Stover

Comments / 4

Published by

Hello! I have 30 years of experience in the legal field, and a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. I am an incessant thinker, giver, and lover of life. Born into the service life of the Air Force in Louisiana, life has taken me to Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and ultimately to Missouri, I don't have that true concept of "home," but believe every living experience is tied to language. I love my family, art, true crime, non-fiction, reading, travel, and red pinot.

Kansas City, MO
2057 followers

More from CJ Coombs

The historical worst blizzard of 1888

Photo by Annie Nyle on Unsplash. Don't underestimate the power of snowfall. The worst blizzard in our history in the United States took place on the East Coast affecting the Chesapeake Bay up to Maine and into eastern Canada. The blizzard lasted for four days from March 11–14, 1888.Few storms are as iconic as the “Blizzard of ‘88'."

Read full story
65 comments

A definition of 'true love' is found between a parent and a child

Photo by Omar Lopez on Unsplash. There are several forms of love. I have always believed the only form of true love there exists is the exchange of perfect emotion between a parent and a child.

Read full story

Food recall on vegan macaroni and cheese product

Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac and CheezeSource. According to the Emergency Email and Wireless Network, there was a voluntary recall on Amy's Kitchen's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze issued on January 19, 2022, due to undeclared mil in a single lot of this product. The brand name of the product is Amy's Kitchen. There could be the potential of trace amounts of milk that was not declared on the product's label.

Read full story
2 comments
Waco, TX

Vehicle of missing woman since 2017 has been found

As reported by NBC News, a vehicle of missing woman since 2017, Stephanie Torres, was located in the Brazos River in Texas. A team of citizen cold case sleuths diving in a river Wednesday found a car that matches the description of a vehicle belonging to a woman who disappeared in 2017.

Read full story
12 comments

Candy recall of seasonal peppermint flavored baking chips

Image of product recallSource. According to the Emergency Email and Wireless Network, "Lily's Sweets Voluntarily Recalls Lily's Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips Due to Undeclared Presence of Soy Lecithin."

Read full story
3 comments

Make more space by arranging the new and tossing out the old

Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels. I remember the year the magazine, Real Simple, came out. I loved the name because I got pulled into that word, Simple. I liked the nice clean images and ideas found inside about being organized. I would look at a page and think, “wow, that’s a cool idea.” The magazine at the time had fewer ads and it was unlike others on the stands then.

Read full story
2 comments

Plan early for that day of love, candy, cards, and flowers

It's never too early to start planning for Valentine's Day.Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash. Valentine's Day is one of my favorite traditional holidays because, on that one day, the air is so full of love.

Read full story

The mug shot was originally developed by a man from France

Alphonse Bertillon (b. April 24, 1853, d. Feb. 13, 1914).Source. One can only see what one observes, and one observes only things which are already in the mind.— Alphonse Bertillon.

Read full story
Missouri State

1886 Missouri diary revealed interesting history of a teacher, author and historian

The cover of the diary writing tablet of Idress Adeline Head.Source: author. Sometimes it’s magical what you uncover and research. An 1886 girl’s diary absorbed my time with a lot of reflective pausing. What began as a research project for a historical diary memorialized the life of a teacher, author, and historian, Idress A. Head.

Read full story
3 comments
Orlando, FL

Bob Saget dies at age 65 in Florida while on tour

Robert L. Saget (b. May 17, 1956, d. Jan. 9, 2022)Source. As reported by 10 Philadelphia, actor Bob Saget who was better known as one of the dads on television comedy, Full House, was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel. Saget was only 65.

Read full story

The tradition of the tooth fairy and forgetting to hide baby teeth under the pillow

Did you imagine the tooth fairy would look like this when you were a child?Photo by Anthony Tran on Unsplash. If you forgot, it’s happened to the best of us. The first thing parents usually do is provide another story explaining what might have happened. Do you feel bad when you forget? Well, not finding the tooth box or the tooth bag that was supposed to be under the pillow is one thing, but completely forgetting altogether is another. So, you could have different levels of self-guilt.

Read full story
10 comments

Child tax credit letter to be sent out by IRS will be needed for filing your 2021 federal tax return

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash. As reported by KMBC News, you could be receiving what is called "Letter 6419" from the IRS starting by or through the end of January 2022.

Read full story
46 comments

Remembering some notable people we lost in 2021

Photo by Vincentas Liskauskas on Unsplash. American broadcasting legend Larry King died aged 87 on January 23, after spending a month in the hospital with COVID-19. While he recovered from the virus, he died from sepsis as a complication.

Read full story
6 comments

Robotic pets could be a benefit for your family member

This puppy could be a good substitute for a loved one in a care center.Joy for All Companion Pet Pup. According to HomeCare, a study finds Joy for All "robotic companion pets improve interactions, behaviors and quality of life in hospice dementia patients."

Read full story
8 comments

We lost a pop culture icon at age 99 on New Year's Eve

Betty White on May 10, 2010, in New York City.Source. We loved Betty White & How She Made Us Feel Younger. So what if you just turned 30, or 40, or 50, etc. If you sit and complain about getting older, Betty White could easily turn to you and say, blah, blah, blah…zip it. Her attitude, drive, and wit always made me wonder what she would accomplish by her next birthday. And now, at the age of 99, Betty White has passed away. The official cause of death has not been announced.

Read full story
5 comments

Are the smiles you see every day genuine?

Sometimes you get that smile that says, "I don't really care for you."Photo by Vinicius Wiesehofer from Pexels. How often are you aware that someone has given you a fake smile? You know the one.

Read full story
13 comments
Kansas City, MO

The New York writer and the London used-book seller

Mark & Co. Booksellers in the 1960s that is now a restaurant.Source. One of my old favorite books is 84, Charing Cross Road written by Helene Hanff. It was recommended to me over 20 years ago and I still have an affinity with this book. It’s a quaint book published in 1970 and primarily consists of correspondence between writer, Helene Hanff, and Frank Doel, a dealer of used books at Mark & Co. in London, England.

Read full story

Let's duct tape the phrase 'shut-up' from being said to a child

I have never liked the phrase, shut up. I also didn’t grow up in a home where that phrase was prevalent. I believe there are more productive ways to ask someone to stop talking. I believe we are such a strong influence on children that we should always set an example.

Read full story
71 comments
Kansas City, MO

Unsolved crimes by unidentified I-70 killer

I-70 crossing over the Kansas River from Kansas to Missouri in Kansas City.Wikimedia. On May 7, 1992, Sarah Blessing, age 37, was working alone in a gift shop known as Store of Many Colors. A video store owner, Tim Hickman, saw a man cross the parking lot and walk past his store. Then he heard a gunshot. When he got to his front door, he watched the man disappear around the corner. A grocery store clerk who outside saw the killer leave Blessing’s shop. He said the killer left the parking lot and walked up the hill behind Blessing’s store that led to Woodson Road.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy