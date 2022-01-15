Plan early for that day of love, candy, cards, and flowers

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NmPeg_0dmPJ6wz00
It's never too early to start planning for Valentine's Day.Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash.

Valentine's Day is one of my favorite traditional holidays because, on that one day, the air is so full of love

With January nearly halfway over, the human hearts are beginning to ponder the conditioned day of romance. It's not just about romance though; it can be about a random act of kindness too.

It's uplifting for some and bittersweet for others and lots of fun for children who get to make those special Valentine's Day card carrier creations for school.

It's a day that steps beyond romance; it's a day to show kindness and thoughtfulness to somebody you care about, whether it's a parent, child, or close friend.

It's all about love

If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you. - A.A. Milne

On February 14, some women will be sad when they see their co-workers walking down the hallways with their flower deliveries.

Some will be sad thinking they can't wait for that special day to come and go because they don't have a significant other or they lost the one fulfilling that role. I think the saddest part is if you have nobody at all to express a sentiment.

Express sentiment to a parent, child, friend, or relative with your language in a card, a small box of candy, or a unique vase with one single rose adorned with a tiny red bow. It's a day of giving your heart's gratitude; it's a day of positive thoughtfulness. It's a day for you to also give to yourself!

Valentine's Day rocks because it's the day where there is so much love everywhere in expression, color, shape, sweets, flowers, and song.

If you don't receive flowers or know you're not going to, then go buy yourself some on your way to work. They'll sit on your desk before deliveries arrive and you won't contend with feeling uncomfortable. Then, after work, stop and get a bottle of wine and your favorite carry-out meal. Go to a movie you've been wanting to see or go buy something fun for yourself. You can still enjoy yourself even if you live alone.

There are solutions to get anyone through the love holiday that can carry positive results, not "woe is me all day long until I cry myself to sleep" results. Please do not do that.

Focus on what you can do for yourself and for someone who needs a thoughtful pick-me-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqEgF_0dmPJ6wz00
Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash.

Conversation hearts are so much fun for children and the older they get, the more fun it is to read the notes, and they're fun to eat too!

Valentine's day candy

Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place. - Zora Neale Hurston

Millions of boxes of chocolate candies are sold every Valentine's Day and most of those boxes are purchased by men. The idea of boxes of candy came from Richard Cadbury in 1868.

The New England Confectionary Company (NECCO) made conversation candies for over a century beginning in 1866 and the hearts came out in 1902. They stopped making the hearts in 2018 due to declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Spangler Candy purchased Necco and continued the production of the conversation hearts.

Valentine's day cards

Gravitation is not responsible for people falling in love. - Albert Einstein

By all means, do not wait until February 13 to select a card for your loved ones. It makes the experience seem like an afterthought. Have all your plans made in advance because if you don't rush, you'll be able to put more thought into your surprise, right? A wise person always knows when a gift is a last-minute thought.

Valentine's Day is the second top-selling day of the year for cards next to Christmas. You can't miss your opportunity of card selection because you'll know when you've reached the correct aisle. There is red and maroon and pink and burgundy running up and down and across each row.

So, who gave us the first Valentine's Day card on the market in the United States? It was Esther A. Howland (1828–1904) during the 1840s. She would import the materials she needed to create her cards which included special paper and lace from England. Her idea became so popular and marketable, she grew a business that generated a six-figure annual salary.

Then, in the early 1900s, Hallmark brought us its first Valentine's Day card and I think we're all familiar with Hallmark now. A young man by the name of Joyce Hall came to Kansas City, Missouri from Nebraska with a vision and the ambition to succeed. We experience that vision every time we step into a Hallmark store.

Thirty years ago, some of us might not have imagined that we would be able to purchase cards through an electronic source. This isn't to be confused with the electronic card. It makes for a more personal touch to deliver a card with handwritten language inside especially when handwritten letters seem to be a thing of the past.

Do something fun for somebody

Give Personalized M&M'S® chocolate candies at MYMMS.com. See their full selection at the official site linked above for MY M&M'S®.

I don't understand why Cupid was chosen to represent Valentine's Day. When I think about romance, the last thing on my mind is a short, chubby toddler coming at me with a weapon. ~ Author Unknown

Women love receiving flowers for Valentine's Day, even some of the women who say they don't. Roses are very popular flowers to give because they universally spell love.

Flowers, like chocolates, were items to display affection that followed after the sending of cards. Then, jewelry became added to the list.

Now, you can probably find an e-card online that has a picture of roses and an image of candy throughout the card with heart shapes as a border. But if you can, go out and buy a card.

I have 30 years of experience in the legal field, and a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing.

Kansas City, MO
