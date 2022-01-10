Bob Saget dies at age 65 in Florida while on tour

Robert L. Saget (b. May 17, 1956, d. Jan. 9, 2022) Source.

As reported by 10 Philadelphia, actor Bob Saget who was better known as one of the dads on television comedy, Full House, was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel. Saget was only 65.

According to his feed on Twitter, he was in Florida as part of his “I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour.”

Saget portrayed a widower raising three daughters on Full House. A lot of fans of this show will be surprised to hear this news.

The Orange County, Florida, sheriff's office was called Sunday about an 'unresponsive man' in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to a sheriff's statement on Twitter.

Saget was pronounced dead at the scene with no signs of foul play or drug use.

Saget wore several hats. He was a stand-up comedian, actor, director, and television host. He played the character, Danny Tanner, on Full House that ran from 1987 to 1995. He also made appearances on the sequel on Netflix called Fuller House that ran from 2016 to 2020. He also was a host of America's Funniest Home Videos that ran from 1989 to 1997.

In a statement released by the Sheriff's department in Orlando, Florida, and reported by CNN,

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

No cause of death has been determined yet.

Variety reported John Stamos, Saget's co-actor on Full House, wrote:

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.