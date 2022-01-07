Child tax credit letter to be sent out by IRS will be needed for filing your 2021 federal tax return

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQ3YK_0dffRvi800
Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash.

As reported by KMBC News, you could be receiving what is called "Letter 6419" from the IRS starting by or through the end of January 2022.

This letter is associated with any advance child tax credit you might have received in the year 2021. If you receive this letter, it's advised you do not ignore it or throw it away thinking it's junk mail.

The letter will indicate the advance child tax credit payments you received in 2021 including the number of your children factored in to determine what your payments were.

The IRS is sending information letters to the 36 million families who received advance child tax credit payments last year. (Source.)

When you file your taxes for 2021, this letter will be needed for the information it contains, or maybe to accompany your taxes if you file in person.

It is advised that you treat this letter like it is an important tax form. In the past, any child tax credit available to you was calculated when you filed your federal tax return. In 2021, however, the American Rescue Plan Act provided three child tax credit changes.

Letter 6419 will be arriving in mailboxes through the end of January.

This letter could mean that the government owes you more money, or you may need to return some money to the government.

According to the IRS,

The IRS started issuing information letters to advance child tax credit recipients in December. Recipients of the third round of the Economic Impact Payments will begin receiving information letters at the end of January. Using the information in these letters when preparing a tax return can reduce errors and delays in processing.
People receiving these letters should keep them. Do not throw them away. These letters can help taxpayers, or their tax professional prepare their 2021 federal tax return.

More information regarding the Advance Child Tax Credit Payments in 2021 can be found here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 2021 Federal Tax Return# Letter 6419# Child Tax Credit

Comments / 46

Published by

Hello! I have 30 years of experience in the legal field, and a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. I am an incessant thinker, giver, and lover of life. Born into the service life of the Air Force in Louisiana, life has taken me to Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and ultimately to Missouri, I don't have that true concept of "home," but believe every living experience is tied to language. I applaud all writers who churn language into something artful, meaningful, and productive. I love my family, art, true crime, non-fiction, reading, travel, and red pinot.

Kansas City, MO
1533 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Missouri State

1886 Missouri diary revealed interesting history of a teacher, author and historian

The cover of the diary writing tablet of Idress Adeline Head.Source: author. Sometimes it’s magical what you uncover and research. An 1886 girl’s diary absorbed my time with a lot of reflective pausing. What began as a research project for a historical diary memorialized the life of a teacher, author, and historian, Idress A. Head.

Read full story
3 comments
Orlando, FL

Bob Saget dies at age 65 in Florida while on tour

Robert L. Saget (b. May 17, 1956, d. Jan. 9, 2022)Source. As reported by 10 Philadelphia, actor Bob Saget who was better known as one of the dads on television comedy, Full House, was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel. Saget was only 65.

Read full story

The tradition of the tooth fairy and forgetting to hide baby teeth under the pillow

Did you imagine the tooth fairy would look like this when you were a child?Photo by Anthony Tran on Unsplash. If you forgot, it’s happened to the best of us. The first thing parents usually do is provide another story explaining what might have happened. Do you feel bad when you forget? Well, not finding the tooth box or the tooth bag that was supposed to be under the pillow is one thing, but completely forgetting altogether is another. So, you could have different levels of self-guilt.

Read full story
7 comments

Remembering some notable people we lost in 2021

Photo by Vincentas Liskauskas on Unsplash. American broadcasting legend Larry King died aged 87 on January 23, after spending a month in the hospital with COVID-19. While he recovered from the virus, he died from sepsis as a complication.

Read full story
5 comments

Robotic pets could be a benefit for your family member

This puppy could be a good substitute for a loved one in a care center.Joy for All Companion Pet Pup. According to HomeCare, a study finds Joy for All "robotic companion pets improve interactions, behaviors and quality of life in hospice dementia patients."

Read full story
8 comments

We lost a pop culture icon at age 99 on New Year's Eve

Betty White on May 10, 2010, in New York City.Source. We loved Betty White & How She Made Us Feel Younger. So what if you just turned 30, or 40, or 50, etc. If you sit and complain about getting older, Betty White could easily turn to you and say, blah, blah, blah…zip it. Her attitude, drive, and wit always made me wonder what she would accomplish by her next birthday. And now, at the age of 99, Betty White has passed away. The official cause of death has not been announced.

Read full story
5 comments

Are the smiles you see every day genuine?

Sometimes you get that smile that says, "I don't really care for you."Photo by Vinicius Wiesehofer from Pexels. How often are you aware that someone has given you a fake smile? You know the one.

Read full story
13 comments
Kansas City, MO

The New York writer and the London used-book seller

Mark & Co. Booksellers in the 1960s that is now a restaurant.Source. One of my old favorite books is 84, Charing Cross Road written by Helene Hanff. It was recommended to me over 20 years ago and I still have an affinity with this book. It’s a quaint book published in 1970 and primarily consists of correspondence between writer, Helene Hanff, and Frank Doel, a dealer of used books at Mark & Co. in London, England.

Read full story

Let's duct tape the phrase 'shut-up' from being said to a child

I have never liked the phrase, shut up. I also didn’t grow up in a home where that phrase was prevalent. I believe there are more productive ways to ask someone to stop talking. I believe we are such a strong influence on children that we should always set an example.

Read full story
71 comments
Kansas City, MO

Unsolved crimes by unidentified I-70 killer

I-70 crossing over the Kansas River from Kansas to Missouri in Kansas City.Wikimedia. On May 7, 1992, Sarah Blessing, age 37, was working alone in a gift shop known as Store of Many Colors. A video store owner, Tim Hickman, saw a man cross the parking lot and walk past his store. Then he heard a gunshot. When he got to his front door, he watched the man disappear around the corner. A grocery store clerk who outside saw the killer leave Blessing’s shop. He said the killer left the parking lot and walked up the hill behind Blessing’s store that led to Woodson Road.

Read full story
1 comments

Remembering the First ‘Secret Santa’ of Kansas City

Photo Credit: Steve Hartman, CBS News (Dec. 15, 2016). The late Philanthropist Larry Stewart would give away hundreds at Christmastime. Larry Stewart was one of the most generous men who came to be known as the Secret Santa of Kansas City. I remember hearing about him every Christmas through the years. He would always make the news going around handing out $100 bills to people he felt really needed it.

Read full story
1 comments

Thieves who steal Christmas decorations are also robbing families of their holiday spirit

Recently, someone stole a Santa Claus mannequin from a Watsonville, California grocery store. This occurred near 1:00 a.m. on Saturday. Fortunately, this incident was recorded capturing someone arriving at the front of the store by bicycle. The Santa Claus was connected to a tractor by zip-ties. The thief finally yanks it off and leaves.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City fatality near Cookingham Drive involving pedestrian

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash. Around 8:15 p.m. on the evening of December 20, 2021, a report of a fatality in a vehicle accident occurred. The scene of the incident is on Cookingham Drive close to the eastbound I-435 highway.

Read full story

Be your own sun when it's cloudy

When it's cloudy, "be your own sun?" Such a quirky phrase, but I bet it stirred a smile. We live in such crazy times that we create mantras sometimes just to get us through life.

Read full story
1 comments

Zoom has joined a tech industry counterterrorism group

Photo by Compare Fibre on Unsplash. The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) is an independent group founded by Facebook (n/k/a Meta Platforms, Inc.), Microsoft, Twitter, and Alphabet’s YouTube. The member companies will share information in an effort to combat terrorism and violent extremism on their sites.

Read full story
1 comments

Human remains discovered 40 years ago belong to a former guitarist of R&B band The O'Jays

Almost 40 years ago, some human remains were found in a garbage bag. According to police, these remains have been identified as belonging to a former guitarist of the R&B band, The O'Jays, Frank "Frankie" Little Jr. Little born in 1943 was from Cleveland, Ohio. The image above depicts a clay model on the left and his high school photo on the right.

Read full story

Remaining U.S. missionary group members held in Haiti have been freed

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti.Photo by Heather Suggitt on Unsplash. The remaining members of the missionary group kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed. This information has been confirmed by the group and Gary Desrosiers, spokesman for Haiti's National Police. Desrosiers confirmed this information to The Associated Press, and to NBC News that the hostages had been found safe.

Read full story
1 comments

Michael Nesmith of The Monkees dies at 78--when death takes you back in time

Michael Nesmith (b. Dec. 30, 1942, d. Dec. 10, 2021).Public domain, Wikipedia. I was so young when we would flip the channel knob on our metal-framed television to watch The Monkees. When I heard Michael Nesmith died and that he was 78-years-old, my mind immediately went back to the song entitled, I'm a Believer.

Read full story
Redmond, WA

A review of the 2008 murder mystery of Indian immigrant, Arpana Jinaga, in Redmond, Washington

Arpana Jinaga.The Seattle Times. Note to Reader: One of the victim’s neighbor’s name is fictitious since he was never charged with a crime. He will be referred to as “Jack.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy