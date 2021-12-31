We lost a pop culture icon at age 99 on New Year's Eve

CJ Coombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NT6gu_0da9g5Xg00
Betty White on May 10, 2010, in New York City.Source.

We loved Betty White & How She Made Us Feel Younger

So what if you just turned 30, or 40, or 50, etc. If you sit and complain about getting older, Betty White could easily turn to you and say, blah, blah, blah…zip it. Her attitude, drive, and wit always made me wonder what she would accomplish by her next birthday. And now, at the age of 99, Betty White has passed away. The official cause of death has not been announced.

Betty would have been 100 on January 17, 2022. Maybe we should all be looking at what we hope to accomplish by our next birthday.

Betty’s Younger Years

Betty White was born in Oak Park, Illinois on January 17, 1922, and is 99 years old! She was in show business since before I was born. She had a very interesting life and possessed a great outlook on life as demonstrated through her sense of humor (I remember when she celebrated her 90th birthday). We should all hope to be as fortunate with both longevity and level of productivity.

Growing up, Betty was an only child. Her father, Horace, was an electrical engineer and her mother, Tess, was a homemaker. When Betty was still a toddler, her family moved to California.

Betty was also an animal rights activist and for many of us who have seen photos or interviews of her over the years even prior to losing her husband, Allen Ludden, it’s apparent she is devoted to her passion for animals. For over 40 years, she had been involved with the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association and the Morris Animal Foundation (President Emeriti). Betty had been a member of the American Humane Association for over 60 years. In 2012, she received the National Humanitarian Medial and Legacy Award because she’s a tireless and devoted animal advocate.

“I got involved with this terrific charity 60 years ago because of our shared commitment to the welfare of animals.” — Betty White

Betty, the wife

Betty was married three times, although she was married to the love of her life with her third husband, the late Allen Ludden, who was the popular game show host of Password. Betty and Allen met when she was a guest on Password in 1961. They married in 1963 and were together for 18 years until he unexpectedly died in 1981 from stomach cancer. Allen’s passing was just three days from their 18th wedding anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kzuba_0da9g5Xg00
Betty White and Allen Ludden (1963).Source.

Betty, the author

Betty was also the author of several books listed below:

Betty White In Person (1987)

Here We Go Again: My Life in Television (1995; re-released in 2010)

If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t) (2011)

The Zoo and I: Betty and Her Friends (2012)

Betty’s popular roles on television

Betty started her career working in local television. She would have appearances on sitcoms and game show programming. Many of us, however, will best remember her for her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls. Her character on The Mary Tyler Moore Show was Sue Ann Nivens where her audience was able to witness her own personal style of humor alongside her smiling eyes. Betty’s performances on this show that began in 1970 would land her two Emmy awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZqP0m_0da9g5Xg00
Betty White as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1973.Source.

Betty’s role on The Golden Girls, my mom’s favorite show, would reveal a different character by the name of Rose. Her audience was either endeared or annoyed with how naïve she was, but regardless, her wit brought laughter. I think this show’s popularity was due to the fact it was based on the friendships and relationships of four older women (including actresses, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty). Older people in the viewing audience had a program they could relate to. This show would earn yet another Emmy award for Betty.

In 1992, The Golden Girls was concluding its long run on television. Betty continued to have guest-starring roles on television and in 2009, she had a supporting role in a romantic comedy movie entitled, Proposal, which was a delightful mix of acting styles including that of Sandra Bullock. I enjoyed this movie and am a Bullock fan.

Then, all of a sudden, a popularity pow reached Betty’s life again. There was an ad that was run during the Super Bowl game in 2010 (you remember the one, right?) and it was Betty’s style of humor that gained so much attention. People who saw the candy ad were still talking about it the next day and people who didn’t see the game were hearing about it from others.

Continuing on, a man from San Antonio began a campaign on Facebook to have Betty host Saturday Night Live, and thousands of people responded making this request a reality. Although Betty made statements about how nervous she was with this adventure, she pulled it off. Then another campaign ran on Facebook to get Betty to host the Oscars. Betty also began another sitcom in 2010, Hot in Cleveland also starring Valerie Bertinelli.

Betty’s mature years

Hats off to Betty for her long career that amazes so many of us, including herself. She celebrated her 90th birthday on television and she was laughing, and influencing us all with the value of wit, being positive, and being involved and active. Let’s face it, she was funny!

What Betty exemplified included lessons for us all regardless of age. Keep reaching for positive experiences in your life. Keep laughing, including at yourself. Life can only be as amazing as you drive it to be. Don’t let age ever be a hang-up on your choices nor your ability to generate opportunities for more choices.

Attitude gives rise to a good many things. I wonder what you might accomplish next.

Sources: The Dogington Post; Morris Animal Foundation

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Comedy# Icon# Actress# Betty White

Comments / 5

Published by

Hello! I have 30 years of experience in the legal field, and a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. I am an incessant thinker, giver, and lover of life. Born into the service life of the Air Force in Louisiana, life has taken me to Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and ultimately to Missouri, I don't have that true concept of "home," but believe every living experience is tied to language. I applaud all writers who churn language into something artful, meaningful, and productive. I love my family, art, true crime, non-fiction, reading, travel, and red pinot.

Kansas City, MO
1289 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Robotic pets could be a benefit for your family member

This puppy could be a good substitute for a loved one in a care center.Joy for All Companion Pet Pup. According to HomeCare, a study finds Joy for All "robotic companion pets improve interactions, behaviors and quality of life in hospice dementia patients."

Read full story
3 comments

Are the smiles you see every day genuine?

Sometimes you get that smile that says, "I don't really care for you."Photo by Vinicius Wiesehofer from Pexels. How often are you aware that someone has given you a fake smile? You know the one.

Read full story
13 comments
Kansas City, MO

The New York writer and the London used-book seller

Mark & Co. Booksellers in the 1960s that is now a restaurant.Source. One of my old favorite books is 84, Charing Cross Road written by Helene Hanff. It was recommended to me over 20 years ago and I still have an affinity with this book. It’s a quaint book published in 1970 and primarily consists of correspondence between writer, Helene Hanff, and Frank Doel, a dealer of used books at Mark & Co. in London, England.

Read full story

Let's duct tape the phrase 'shut-up' from being said to a child

I have never liked the phrase, shut up. I also didn’t grow up in a home where that phrase was prevalent. I believe there are more productive ways to ask someone to stop talking. I believe we are such a strong influence on children that we should always set an example.

Read full story
70 comments
Kansas City, MO

Unsolved crimes by unidentified I-70 killer

I-70 crossing over the Kansas River from Kansas to Missouri in Kansas City.Wikimedia. On May 7, 1992, Sarah Blessing, age 37, was working alone in a gift shop known as Store of Many Colors. A video store owner, Tim Hickman, saw a man cross the parking lot and walk past his store. Then he heard a gunshot. When he got to his front door, he watched the man disappear around the corner. A grocery store clerk who outside saw the killer leave Blessing’s shop. He said the killer left the parking lot and walked up the hill behind Blessing’s store that led to Woodson Road.

Read full story
1 comments

Remembering the First ‘Secret Santa’ of Kansas City

Photo Credit: Steve Hartman, CBS News (Dec. 15, 2016). The late Philanthropist Larry Stewart would give away hundreds at Christmastime. Larry Stewart was one of the most generous men who came to be known as the Secret Santa of Kansas City. I remember hearing about him every Christmas through the years. He would always make the news going around handing out $100 bills to people he felt really needed it.

Read full story
1 comments

Thieves who steal Christmas decorations are also robbing families of their holiday spirit

Recently, someone stole a Santa Claus mannequin from a Watsonville, California grocery store. This occurred near 1:00 a.m. on Saturday. Fortunately, this incident was recorded capturing someone arriving at the front of the store by bicycle. The Santa Claus was connected to a tractor by zip-ties. The thief finally yanks it off and leaves.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City fatality near Cookingham Drive involving pedestrian

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash. Around 8:15 p.m. on the evening of December 20, 2021, a report of a fatality in a vehicle accident occurred. The scene of the incident is on Cookingham Drive close to the eastbound I-435 highway.

Read full story

Be your own sun when it's cloudy

When it's cloudy, "be your own sun?" Such a quirky phrase, but I bet it stirred a smile. We live in such crazy times that we create mantras sometimes just to get us through life.

Read full story
1 comments

Zoom has joined a tech industry counterterrorism group

Photo by Compare Fibre on Unsplash. The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) is an independent group founded by Facebook (n/k/a Meta Platforms, Inc.), Microsoft, Twitter, and Alphabet’s YouTube. The member companies will share information in an effort to combat terrorism and violent extremism on their sites.

Read full story
1 comments

Human remains discovered 40 years ago belong to a former guitarist of R&B band The O'Jays

Almost 40 years ago, some human remains were found in a garbage bag. According to police, these remains have been identified as belonging to a former guitarist of the R&B band, The O'Jays, Frank "Frankie" Little Jr. Little born in 1943 was from Cleveland, Ohio. The image above depicts a clay model on the left and his high school photo on the right.

Read full story

Remaining U.S. missionary group members held in Haiti have been freed

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti.Photo by Heather Suggitt on Unsplash. The remaining members of the missionary group kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed. This information has been confirmed by the group and Gary Desrosiers, spokesman for Haiti's National Police. Desrosiers confirmed this information to The Associated Press, and to NBC News that the hostages had been found safe.

Read full story
1 comments

Michael Nesmith of The Monkees dies at 78--when death takes you back in time

Michael Nesmith (b. Dec. 30, 1942, d. Dec. 10, 2021).Public domain, Wikipedia. I was so young when we would flip the channel knob on our metal-framed television to watch The Monkees. When I heard Michael Nesmith died and that he was 78-years-old, my mind immediately went back to the song entitled, I'm a Believer.

Read full story
Redmond, WA

A review of the 2008 murder mystery of Indian immigrant, Arpana Jinaga, in Redmond, Washington

Arpana Jinaga.The Seattle Times. Note to Reader: One of the victim’s neighbor’s name is fictitious since he was never charged with a crime. He will be referred to as “Jack.”

Read full story
Lee's Summit, MO

Christmas in the Park celebrates 34 years in Lee's Summit, Missouri

Entrance to Christmas in the Park.Photo credit: author's son. If you have ever experienced Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake in Lee's Summit, it was probably a memorable experience. I remember the first time my children were taken there. Now I have grandchildren who get to experience all the excitement and brightly lit displays. This holiday experience has been a lively tradition since 1987. Jackson County Parks and Recreation puts on a great display.

Read full story
Alabama State

Human remains over 45-years-old found in creek in Alabama

A 22-year-old college student of Auburn University, Kyle Clinkscales, has been missing since late January 27, 1976. The last time he was seen was when he left his home in LaGrange, Georgia. He was driving his 1974 Ford Pinto back to campus according to Sheriff James Woodruff of Troup County, Georgia.

Read full story
Fayetteville, AR

Josh Duggar, reality TV star, is convicted on child porn possession charges

Mug shot of Josh Duggar (April 2021).Washington County Sheriff's Office. The parents of Josh Duggar, who along with his family were former reality TV stars, spoke out concerning their son on his conviction of two criminal counts by a federal jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Duggar was found guilty of two counts, one for receipt of child pornography and one for possession of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty to both counts and his counsel are planning to appeal. The conviction involved downloading and having possession of child sex abuse images on a work computer.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

80-year-old Kansas City cold case of victim Leila Adele Welsh

Photo of Leila Adele Welsh in the UMKC 1938 Yearbook.Find a grave. Leila Adele Welsh was a victim of a brutal crime that occurred during the early morning hours of March 9, 1941, in Kansas City, Missouri. After 80 years, her case remains unsolved.

Read full story
1 comments

Scott Peterson, convicted in 2005, has been resentenced to life in prison

Scott Peterson-California Department of Corrections-Pubic Domain-Wikipedia. So many of us followed the Laci Peterson story nearly two decades ago. Scott Peterson was convicted of killing his pregnant wife in December 2002. Laci was only 27, and eight months pregnant. They were expecting a son.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy