Be your own sun when it's cloudy

CJ Coombs

Photo by Mo from Pexels.

When it's cloudy, "be your own sun?" Such a quirky phrase, but I bet it stirred a smile. We live in such crazy times that we create mantras sometimes just to get us through life.

Decades ago, during cloudy wintry gray days, I would tell people, "sometimes you have to be your own sun."

It disappointed me to discover other people say this too when I searched for the phrase on the internet.

There’s an album for sale by Lia Jung entitled, “Be Your Own Sun.” There’s a woman who makes items like phone cases and sofa pillows with this phrase. Good for them! There's even an article online entitled, You Don’t Need A McDreamy, You Need To Be Your Own Sun. (McDreamy was a nickname of a former character on the hit show, Grey's Anatomy).

I also say be the beach when someone is feeling stressed. The sounds of the beach are such a calming influence, so be the beach. I’m scared to search for that phrase. Someone might be painting it on ladder back chairs on some beachfront back east.

So, it’s a little selfish to think other creative minds in the world can’t say the same quirky, yet positive, phrases.

As we approach a new year, we need to try to take a positive stance to create a more meaningful life. We need to reach out to our neighbors more than we do. We need to be friendlier to people. We need to raise hope and courage to pursue purposeful goals.

The next time a cloudy day gets you down, give it a try and be your own sun and pass it on.

Sources: Lia Jung; Thought Catalog; Redbubble

I have 30 years of experience in the legal field, and a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing.

