Christmas in the Park celebrates 34 years in Lee's Summit, Missouri

Entrance to Christmas in the Park. Photo credit: author's son.

If you have ever experienced Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake in Lee's Summit, it was probably a memorable experience. I remember the first time my children were taken there. Now I have grandchildren who get to experience all the excitement and brightly lit displays. This holiday experience has been a lively tradition since 1987. Jackson County Parks and Recreation puts on a great display.

Christmas in the Park is a positive adventure full of the colorful winter wonderland that is now celebrating its 34th year bringing joy to the car lines of people who patiently wait to make the drive through the park. The park glows with over 500,000 lights and bright animated displays.

Admission to the park is free. When you exit the park, you can give a voluntary donation that will assist over 35 local charities. More than 1 million dollars has been donated by Christmas in the Park since its beginning.

This year, the tradition has been running nightly since November 24 and will continue through Christmas Eve. You slowly drive through the maze of displays through the Longview Lake Campground which begins at the Frank White Jr. Softball Complex. The park opens at 5:30 pm and closes at 11:00 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 10:00 pm on Sunday through Thursday. If you want to try to avoid long lines in your vehicle, you might want to consider going on a weekday.

According to the Columbia Missourian, over 200,000 visitors are expected this year. One thing is certain, both children and adults enjoy the experience. Get it penciled on your calendar before the event is over!

Sources: makeyourdayhere.com; jacksongov.org; visitkc.com