Human remains over 45-years-old found in creek in Alabama

Kyle Clinkscales Unsolved Mysteries/Wiki

A 22-year-old college student of Auburn University, Kyle Clinkscales, has been missing since late January 27, 1976. The last time he was seen was when he left his home in LaGrange, Georgia. He was driving his 1974 Ford Pinto back to campus according to Sheriff James Woodruff of Troup County, Georgia.

LaGrange is in west Georgia about 20 miles from the Alabama state line.

For 45 years, we have searched for Kyle and his car. We have followed hundreds of leads and never really had anything substantial develop from those leads.

The vehicle was located in a creek in Alabama. Also found were his ID card, wallet, and suspected human remains. Once the vehicle was removed from the creek, it was determined by law enforcement that the Pinto was white and it had a Troup County license plate.

Sheriff Woodruff stated that there have been a lot of searches for Clinkscales including draining lakes.

On December 7, a 911 call was placed reporting that there appeared to be a car in a creek. The creek was near County Road 83, nearly a mile from County Road 388 according to Maj. Terry Wood of the Chambers County, Alabama, Sheriff's Department.

What was seen was a vehicle that was partially submerged in the creek and the vehicle could be seen from a two-lane road that goes over the creek.

According to Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart, the location of the vehicle was about three miles away from Clinkscales’ usual route back to school. Sheriff Lockhart also indicated he was not aware whether this area had been searched before when Clinkscales was reported missing.

Although the hatchback portion of the vehicle was open when the car was seen, it’s unknown if that would have occurred from just being in the water for all these years. They also didn’t know if the water in the creek had gone down making the car visible.

Once the Troup County Sheriff's Office was contacted to run the vehicle’s tag number through their system, it was determined that the vehicle belonged to Clinkscales.

Sheriff Woodruff said rust made its way completely through the top of the vehicle. What was found was a wallet, some credit cards, Clinkscales' ID, and bones.

‘We believe those to be human in nature. We've called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. They are currently at our facility taking that car apart and if they can, looking at what's in it to determine how many bones are in there and if they are indeed his bones,’ Woodruff said.

While Sheriff Woodruff hopes that a cause of death can be determined, they may never know what happened. The silver lining is that Clinkscales’ vehicle and personal items were found.

Sadly, his mother, Louise Clinkscales, died in January 2021 without ever knowing what happened to her son. His dad, John Clinkscales, also passed away in 2007 at age 82.

