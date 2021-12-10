Josh Duggar, reality TV star, is convicted on child porn possession charges

Mug shot of Josh Duggar (April 2021). Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The parents of Josh Duggar, who along with his family were former reality TV stars, spoke out concerning their son on his conviction of two criminal counts by a federal jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Duggar was found guilty of two counts, one for receipt of child pornography and one for possession of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty to both counts and his counsel are planning to appeal. The conviction involved downloading and having possession of child sex abuse images on a work computer.

As reported to E! News, his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar spoke of their 33-year-old son stating:

This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God's grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material].

Duggar and his wife, Anna, just had their seventh child in October 2021.

According to NBC News, Duggar could get up to 20 years prison time and fines up to $250,000 for each count. His sentencing will be held later.

Duggar was arrested in April for alleged possession of child sexual abuse material of children under the age of 12 in May of 2019. At the time, Duggar pleaded not guilty.

The reality show, Counting On, was cancelled by TLC after Duggar’s arrest. The family’s previous show of 19 Kids and Counting, was cancelled in 2015 after allegations about Duggar molesting “multiple girls as a teen.” Two of the girls were his sisters, Jessa and Jill Duggar.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas Clay Fowlkes stated:

This verdict sends the message that these cases are a top priority for our office. This verdict also demonstrates that no person is above the law. Regardless of wealth, social status, or fame, our office will continue to seek out all individuals who seek to abuse children and victimize them through the downloading, possession, and sharing of child pornography.

Duggar’s activity was found as a result of an undercover investigation involving a file-sharing program. “Investigators geolocated the computer to Duggar's car lot and then matched the timing of the image downloads to times Duggar was at the lot.” Interestingly, some of the times investigated involved instances where Duggar was the “only paid employee on the lot.”

Evidence included logs of Duggar's internet use. This would include any images downloaded or saved as well as any personally sent messages. Duggar’s defense team indicated someone else could have performed the downloads and that his personal equipment didn’t contain illicit material.

Fans of the 19 Kids and Counting series that ran from 2008 through 2015 could see that the show was also focused on their religious beliefs, and the family is leaning on their faith to get through this ordeal.

According to In Touch Weekly in a 2015 online article entitled, Josh Duggar Breaks His Silence Regarding Child Molestation Allegations, after a police report was divulged, Duggar confirmed the allegation by releasing a statement.

The police report from Arkansas indicated there was an investigation of Duggar in 2006 at which time he would have been 18. He wasn’t arrested or charged for any wrongdoing.

There was another incident in 2015 involving Duggar visiting an extramarital affairs website on several occasions. After this hit some media, he was said to be “so ashamed of the double life that I have been living.” Not long after this he checked himself into a rehabilitation center.

The molestation scandal hit headlines in 2015 when Duggar was accused of molesting five girls (including some of his sisters) occurring between 2002 and 2003. At the time, Duggar was 14 and 15 years old.

Because of all the news concerning legal matters, the TLC network indicated that the Duggar family would not be on their network any longer.

TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.

