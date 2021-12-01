Three students die during high school shooting in Michigan

Today, near 12:55 p.m., police responded to an active shooter at a high school. A 15-year-old student opened fire at Oxford High School, a suburb that is 45 miles north of Detroit. Nine people have been shot--one teacher and eight students. Three students are confirmed deceased. The others were taken to the hospital to have their injuries treated.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the alleged shooter was arrested just shortly after they arrived and a semi-automatic handgun was recovered. There was no confrontation during the arrest.

John Lyman with the Waterford Regional Fire Department says they believe there was one assailant who acted alone. Authorities plan to do social media checks and interview students and others to gain more information.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe stated that 15 to 20 shots were fired. There were about 100 calls directed to 911.

Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police said he believes this is the first active shooter situation in Michigan in a school in decades.

Law enforcement officials are not aware of what incited the shooter to act, and the shooter has also invoked his right to not speak. The students were evacuated from the school building and relocated to a store where their parents could pick them up.

According to Everytown Research & Policy, there have been 138 incidents in the United States involving gunfire on school properties which have resulted in 28 people dying and injuries occurring to 80 people.

*Updated Dec. 1, 2021. A fourth student has died as a result of the shooting.

