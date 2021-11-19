The 46 year old mystery of missing Teamster Union leader

A former New Jersey landfill now has the attention of FBI investigators associated with missing Teamster Union leader, Jimmy Hoffa.

The landfill now sits beneath a highway. A spokesperson for the Detroit field office stated:

“On October 25th & 26th, FBI personnel from the Newark and Detroit field offices completed the survey and that data is currently being analyzed,”

The spokesperson added,

“Because the affidavit in support of the search warrant was sealed by the court, we are unable to provide any additional information,"

Hoffa who was declared dead in 1982, was last seen on July 30, 1975. He was supposed to meet up with two mob figures at a Detroit restaurant.

It was reported that a body has not been "dug up yet." A journalist named Dan Moldea who has written a lot about Hoffa stated the FBI contacted him last year about his communications with Frank Cappola. Cappola worked at the old landfill in the 1970s when he was a teenager. He said he worked there with his father, Paul Cappola. Before his father died in 2008, he provided secretive information about Hoffa's body.

Allegedly, the body was brought to the landfill the year Hoffa was last seen and placed in a steel drum, and "buried with other barrels, bricks and dirt." Because Paul Cappola thought police could be watching, he dug a hole about 100 yards from the landfill on the state property and buried the barrel there. Other steel drums were placed on top of it that contained toxic material and then the area was flattened by a bulldozer.

As reported by ABC News,

Frank Cappola spoke to Fox Nation and Moldea before he died in 2020 and signed a document attesting to his father’s story.

It is hopeful there will be some success by the FBI in bringing this decade-long investigation to a close and solving the mystery of Hoffa's disappearance once and for all.

At the time Hoffa was leading the Teamsters, there were over 2 million members from 1957-1971. Hoffa was aged 62 at the time of his disappearance.

Source: ABC News