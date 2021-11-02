Domestic violence charges filed against Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman

The 21-year-old Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman representing the 37th district was arrested Saturday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. and charged with domestic battery. Because of his past alleged abusive actions, there are more requests for his resignation. He is expected to appear in court on November 1, 2021.

As reported in The Kansas City Star, according to Democrat Rep. Stephanie Clayton,

“More information should be gathered and then we should ascertain what action needs to be taken at that point and then when we have made that decision on how to move forward I hope that the majority party moves with us....There really has been a rash of inappropriate behavior from legislators in a bipartisan, bicameral situation and no one’s going to trust us, and they shouldn’t until we start holding people accountable in the same way that we would hold other people.”

Earlier this year, and with bipartisan support, the House approved the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) originally passed in 1994. The VAWA supports victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence by providing resources for them. Provisions added include barring a person (including a dating partner) to purchase a gun if there are prior convictions of domestic abuse or stalking.

The Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2021 was passed by the House on March 17, 2021, and sent to the Senate on March 18, 2021. A hearing was held on October 5, 2021. The reauthorization provides for newly added programs including some changes to federal firearms laws. New protections would be promoted associated with "housing stability and economic security for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking."

Sources: Kansas City Star; NPR; Congress.gov