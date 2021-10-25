Product recall on aromatherapy room spray

On October 22, 2021, the Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones was recalled "due to rare and dangerous bacteria."

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) ran tests determining this room spray bottle contained Burkholderia pseudomallei which is a the rare and dangerous bacteria causing melioidosis. This condition can be fatal and is difficult to diagnose. Four confirmed cases of melioidosis including two deaths in the U.S. is being investigated. The CDC has not confirmed the source of the four infections, however, the bottle with the same type of bacteria described above was in the home of one of the decedents of the melioidosis.

Walmart sold this room spray at 55 locations and online from the period of February 2021 through October 2021. The label reads Better Homes and Gardens Aromatherapy and is in a 5 oz. pump spray glass bottle. The product numbers can be found here. For images of the containers, see Consumer Products Safety Commission's website. A bottle of the Better Homes and Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Aromatherapy Room Spray containing the bacteria was found in a victim's home in Georgia.

The Better Homes and Gardens brand is sold by Walmart Inc. For more information regarding this recall, go to www.walmart.com and click on Product Recalls. You can also contact Walmart directly at 800-925-6278 from 7:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. (CST). Approximately 3,900 bottles are being recalled. The product is sold in six scents. The reported cases of melioidosis were in the following states: Kansas, Minnesota, Texas and Georgia.

Source: Emergency Email and Wireless Network