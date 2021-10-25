What causes misinformation online?

CJ Coombs

Before you can really answer this question, you have to ask yourself what types of narratives shape public opinion. You also have to keep in mind that some people also seek out the narratives that coincide with their viewpoints. Then, there are people who only lean on clinging to negative information to fulfill a negative mindset. There are a variety of reasons, some more popular than others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3Wto_0cc56yUC00
LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash.

Unfortunately, any misinformation that hits social media will be impactful to those minds which are vulnerable and do not research the information before passing it along. I liken this to a scenario of two neighbors talking on their front porch. Because they generally trust each other, it stands to reason that most likely, one will trust the information gathered by the neighbor and pass it on to the next neighbor without ever questioning it or researching the validity of the information. Remember all the rumors you heard in high school that didn't even involve the internet? Imagine the consequences of a rumor on such a wide scale stage of readers now online.

Knowable Magazine used a term that was new to me: Infodemic. This publication writes about a popular piece of misinformation still spreading online: "Bill Gates is using the Covid-19 vaccine to implant microchips in everyone so he can track where they go." I find it so amazing that people actually believe this, but at the same time in the example of the two neighbors above, I don't find it hard to believe that certain minds will actually consider this as a truth. This publication went on to state:

This particular example is just a small part of what the World Health Organization now calls an infodemic — an unprecedented glut of information that may be misleading or false. Misinformation — false or inaccurate information of all kinds, from honest mistakes to conspiracy theories — and its more intentional subset, disinformation, are both thriving, fueled by a once-in-a-generation pandemic, extreme political polarization and a brave new world of social media.

According to Monmouth University's Media Literacy & Misinformation: How Misinformation Spreads:

Per a 2017 study in the University of Michigan Journal of Law Reform, the purveyors of bots and trolls typically do not seek a specific outcome; rather, they deploy them to sow chaos, confusion and paranoia in order to disrupt institutions great and small. They typically can be found in online message boards and social media outlets, and can be deployed in a variety of situations. 

So you may now be wondering what a bot is. As an example, if there were a bot on Twitter, the account would be controlled by a type of automated software. If you have a Twitter account, you have to use caution as to which third-party application you choose to give access to your account. It gets more complicated, but the message is that you need to research any application you're providing account access.

A simple measure to apply to your own behavior in spotting misinformation is to question everything you read or hear. Research it by utilizing your own fact-checking method. Don't go to the neighbor and ask, "Is that true?" Research it yourself. Similar to hearing a rumor in the office, go to the person you know that can confirm its validity. Nowadays, especially online, it's practical sense to question a lot of what you read.

Sources: Pew Information Center; Knowable Magazine; Monmouth University

Comments / 5

Published by

Hello! I have 30 years of experience in the legal field, and a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing.

Kansas City, MO
188 followers

