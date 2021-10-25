Bomb cyclone and atmospheric river striking the west coast

According to CBS News, Northern California experienced a "massive bomb cyclone and atmospheric river on the morning of October 24, 2021. If you're wondering what a bomb cyclone is, it involves a lot of wind and rain, a cold air mass colliding into a warm air mass, particularly on the coast where warm ocean waters are located.

Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:

Atmospheric rivers are relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere – like rivers in the sky – that transport most of the water vapor outside of the tropics. These columns of vapor move with the weather, carrying an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River. When the atmospheric rivers make landfall, they often release this water vapor in the form of rain or snow.

On Sunday, there were high winds in the San Francisco Bay area, and when you hear of massive rainfall in California, you naturally imagine the alarm for potential mudslides. Roads were closed due to flash flooding and fallen trees. Although Sunday was expected to have been the worst of the storm, rain is expected to last through Tuesday. There were a couple of evacuation centers set up in Sacramento.

Thousands of people lost power and sadly, two people were killed in Seattle from a falling tree on a vehicle. At least six inches of rain had fallen in a 12-hour period north of San Francisco. San Rafael had two feet of water covering roads. While some areas could expect a foot of rain, the mountains could expect a lot of snow.

Sources: CBS News; USA Today; NOAA