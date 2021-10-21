What is Lyme disease?

CJ Coombs

Even though summer is ending, ticks are still active in the winter, although their activity is associated with the temperature. If it's close to freezing, discovering one is less likely. That said, it's always good to be reminded to dress appropriately if you're walking through tall grass or hiking in the woods when ticks are in abundance. People sometimes take the subject of ticks lightly until they are diagnosed with Lyme disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2O0M_0cXpPwUs00
Mite tick.Image by Marc Pascual from Pixabay.

The most commonly known type of disease caused by ticks is Lyme disease. The disease, itself, which is carried by ticks is caused by a parasitic microorganism, or bacterium, called Borrelia burgdorferi. A type of tick such as a Deer tick (see below image) can spread the bacterium when it comes into contact with humans and animals while feeding on them. The tick feeds and while doing so, it can spread disease. This is why it’s important to wear protective clothing, including a type of head covering when hiking through the woods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NuJvy_0cXpPwUs00
Female deer tick.Image by Erik Karits from Pixabay.

How can a person catch Lyme disease?

Once you’ve been bitten by a tick carrying the bacterium of Lyme disease, that bacterium enters your skin. Once this bacterium is in your skin, it can eventually get into your blood. However, this tick has to feed for at least two days. If the tick is not feeding off of your skin, it is less likely that you contracted the disease. Many of us have seen a tick on our skin upon bathing or undressing, or someone else has seen it and it’s quickly removed. If the tick appears to be swollen, then it’s probably been feeding for some time and in that case, it’s important to know the symptoms of Lyme disease as well as contacting your doctor. The first time I spotted a tick on my leg, I was a fourth-grader and I had been playing in some nearby wooded area. I remember the effort taken to remove it and heard the only way to kill the tick was to burn it. I thought the whole process was repulsive, but my skin never developed a rash, nor did I ever incur any other symptom.

Can a person recover from Lyme disease?

If you’re diagnosed with Lyme disease at an early stage, there’s a strong likelihood you can recover with antibiotics. If it’s not caught in an early stage, you can take longer to recover.

What are the symptoms of Lyme disease?

If you have Lyme disease, common symptoms include a rash, signs causing you to believe you might just have a bad flu, pain in joints, or symptoms that are neurological in nature. If you are aware of the area on your skin where you did have a tick and you notice it beginning to turn red with a rash surrounding the redness, you should call a physician. If you start running a fever or having other flu-like symptoms on top of having this rash, definitely contact your physician. If these symptoms go untreated and you notice your joints are beginning to hurt badly, especially in the knee area, it’s not good practical sense to procrastinate contacting a physician. There are a number of issues that can be experienced neurologically if the above symptoms are occurring.

What Could Happen If You Never Seek Treatment?

If you don't seek treatment, you can experience severe pain in your joints, especially in the knees. You could experience neurological symptoms, a memory deficit, or an irregular heartbeat. Always reach out to your physician to get appropriate answers to your medically related concerns.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello! I have 30 years of experience in the legal field, and a BA in Eng Journalism & Creative Writing. I am an incessant thinker, giver, and lover of life. Born into the service life of the Air Force in Louisiana, life has taken me to Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota, and ultimately to Missouri, I don't have that true concept of "home," but believe every living experience is tied to language. I applaud all writers who churn language into something artful, meaningful, and productive. I love my family, art, true crime, non-fiction, reading, travel, and red pinot.

Kansas City, MO
172 followers

More from CJ Coombs

Product recall on aromatherapy room spray

On October 22, 2021, the Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones was recalled "due to rare and dangerous bacteria." Photo by Kaffeebart on Unsplash.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Bomb cyclone and atmospheric river striking the west coast

According to CBS News, Northern California experienced a "massive bomb cyclone and atmospheric river on the morning of October 24, 2021. If you're wondering what a bomb cyclone is, it involves a lot of wind and rain, a cold air mass colliding into a warm air mass, particularly on the coast where warm ocean waters are located.

Read full story

What causes misinformation online?

Before you can really answer this question, you have to ask yourself what types of narratives shape public opinion. You also have to keep in mind that some people also seek out the narratives that coincide with their viewpoints. Then, there are people who only lean on clinging to negative information to fulfill a negative mindset. There are a variety of reasons, some more popular than others.

Read full story
2 comments

Get better healthy fruit juice results by including some of these fruits

This is a synopsis of some of the benefits of fruit juice and the ones to consume which some sources purport to be healthier for you. This also is intended to imply how complicated the ingredients are of what we consume as well as the value of obtaining information through research to increase your awareness of the effects of what you consume.

Read full story

Painful news from a mind-blowing gun accident causing one more death on a movie set

Accidents occur everywhere, including movie sets. Oftentimes, we may never hear about them unless they involve a death. The latest accident on a movie set occurred in New Mexico. Rust movie co-producer, Alec Baldwin, was using a prop gun that misfired blanks. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, aged 42, has died. The film's director, Joel Souza aged 48, was injured and has been released from the hospital. Family, friends, and entertainers in Hollywood are shocked, wondering how this could have even happened. As reported by CBS News, Baldwin said, "My heart is broken for [Halyna's] husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna." Obviously, this event is being investigated by the local police.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Ambitious cities full of enthusiasm on their bids for the 2026 FIFA world cup, including Kansas City

What does FIFA mean? FIFA stands for Fédération Internationale de Football Association, or in English, the International Federation of Association Football. FIFA organizes many of the World Cup and Women’s World Cup tournaments. The FIFA players are paid by their clubs and sponsors. Also, since the referees travel around the world and work in more than one country, they are usually multilingual.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Brief History of the Nelson Art Gallery in Kansas City, Missouri

If you live in Kansas City, Missouri, and have never visited the Nelson Art Gallery, it’s well worth a visit if you’re an art lover. And even if you aren’t, you’ll find something there worth your time to appreciate.

Read full story
1 comments

Recall on strollers

On October 7, 2021, a recall was issued on the Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging stroller. The hazard described is as “The stroller's front wheel bearing can fail or detach, posing a fall and injury hazard.” The recall number is 22-701. There are about 9,200 units that need repair.

Read full story
1 comments

Differences between decades of generations

So when do you fit under a generation label? The day you are born. We all know what the Baby Boomer and Millennial generation cohorts are because we’ve heard about them for a long time. It’s always been confusing to me as far as which generation cohort belongs to which ages. If you know the time period, it’s easier. For example, we know Baby Boomers started after World War II.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Historic Kansas City mobsters Charles Binaggio and Charles “Mad Dog” Gargotta

Having recently toured the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, which was both interesting and amazing, I’ve developed more of an interest in past mob activity in Kansas City. There’s also interesting information posted in a blog on the Mob Museum's called The Kansas City Connection.

Read full story
7 comments

Do you believe cracked mirrors bring bad luck?

If we don't believe in superstitions, why do we coin the phrase good luck without a belief in bad luck? Like our ancestral beginnings, we still live with fears of the unknown. So, go get that blanket you hide under and make sure all your closet doors are closed!

Read full story

Vegans get to have it their way soon at selected testing locations

The meatless burger is now being testing in the U.S. at select locations.Giorgi Iremadze/Unsplash. According to Eat This, Not That!, McDonald’s is finally bringing a sampling of its burger that is plant-based to the United States. This burger has been tested in countries in Europe before proceeding domestically.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Historical Hotel Savoy & Grill and past stories of hauntings

Since 1888, the Hotel Savoy in Kansas City has been accommodating guests. It is the oldest operating hotel west of the Mississippi River. For more than 100 years, this hotel has been providing people with a place to stay, and it has carried stories of several reportings of supernatural activity.

Read full story

The question remains: where is Brian Laundrie?

One of the beaches at Fort De Soto Park.Richard McNeil/Wikimedia. As reported by Entrepreneur online on September 29, 2021, in Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He’s Hot on the Trail of Brian Laundrie, “He Was Here for Sure,” the article confirms television personality, Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, is helping with the search for Brian Laundrie.

Read full story
1 comments

Food recall due to possible presence of glass

Cashew products.Jocelyn Morales on Unsplash. A voluntary recall was posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration of Suntree Snack Foods, LLC's product containing roasted salted cashew halves and pieces, and trail mix containing roasted salted cashews. The reason is due to the possibility of glass pieces being present in the products. Suntree Snack Foods, LLC is located in Arizona.

Read full story
Kansas State

Historical Union Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, MO

Cemeteries are locations where lives are continuously memorialized. Having driven past the Union Hill Cemetery many times, I decided I needed to see its history. The cemetery is over 150 years old. It is the home of many Civil War veterans. In 1849, a cholera epidemic had affected the area, and cemeteries in what used to be called the Town of Kansas were enjoined into a "union" of victims to the epidemic. This is how the cemetery received its name. What is now known as Kansas City and Westport used to be collectively referred to as the Town of Kansas.

Read full story
Kansas State

First Mayor of Kansas City, Missouri

The first mayor of Kansas City was William Samuel Gregory (b. Aug. 4, 1825, d. Aug. 11, 1887). Mayor Gregory began his term on April 18, 1853, a month after Kansas City was incorporated. He defeated Dr. Benoist Troost by nine votes. At that time, there were only 63 citizens voting. However, he only served for less than a year because it was learned that he lived outside of the city limits. His term was completed by a democrat, Dr. Johnston Lykins.

Read full story
5 comments

The Electronic Fire of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito

Rest in peace Gabrielle Petito (b. Mar. 19, 1999, d. Aug. 27, 2021). Your life of 22 years was tragically cut too soon. And while your death has intrigued everyone wanting answers and details, you’re gone and nobody misses you more than your family and friends.

Read full story
12 comments
Kansas City, MO

Discover Brookside in the Country Club District of Kansas City

When you hear about Brookside, you think of a popular neighborhood within Kansas City where you have met friends for breakfast, shopped, attended an art festival, or passed through on your way home. If you’re unfamiliar with the Brookside area, it’s been around since 1919. Brookside is just one of several neighborhoods within he Country Club District originally designed by J.C. Nichols Company. When the neighborhood was designed, the intention was to have a neighborhood you could walk through. Go to the heart near Wornall Road and 63rd Street and take a stroll through the shops.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy