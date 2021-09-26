Kansas City, MO

Historical Union Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, MO

CJ Coombs

Cemeteries are locations where lives are continuously memorialized. Having driven past the Union Hill Cemetery many times, I decided I needed to see its history. The cemetery is over 150 years old. It is the home of many Civil War veterans. In 1849, a cholera epidemic had affected the area, and cemeteries in what used to be called the Town of Kansas were enjoined into a "union" of victims to the epidemic. This is how the cemetery received its name. What is now known as Kansas City and Westport used to be collectively referred to as the Town of Kansas.

Initially, the Union Hill Cemetery was erected on 49 acres but is only about 27 acres now. Over 50,000 people are buried there, but many do not have markers. If you want to know if you have an ancestor buried there, try searching the database on the Union Hill Cemetery Historical Society of Kansas City website. Located south of Crown Center, this cemetery welcomes historians, joggers, dog walkers, or stroller walkers. It is a very pleasant area to walk through along the paths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cStOb_0c8GNKCl00
One of the paths through Union Hill Cemetery.Photo credit: author.

This cemetery is located on what must have been a hill at one time. It is surrounded by a black wrought iron fence and the area adjacent to the cemetery are apartments. This cemetery with its markers and fence looks very distinct against the well-taken care of green lawn that was garnished with yellow dandelions when I last saw it. In the entrance to the cemetery, a very old small white house stood to the right. A visitor might wonder if at one time a groundskeeper was employed to greet people or help them locate a specific gravesite. At one time, there was a sign posted on the house indicating the cemetery is a historical site and tours are self-guided.

After passing the house to the right, there was a wide open area with just a few markers. I wondered if possibly there used to be other markers there because the markers were very old. I was curious about the graves having no markers.

When walking through the cemetery, you might think about how this cemetery must have been just part of a growing city, and that now it's only near the heart of an ever-growing city with suburbs. With nearby buildings being converted into upscale apartments, some of which rest only a few feet from the wrought iron fence enclosing the old gravesites, there's an interesting reinvention of opinion that seems to take place. Who would want to live next to a cemetery? That's a commonplace query. It seems ordinary to not choose to reside too close to one, but in light of the historical beauty of this cemetery plus the downtown area convenience, acceptance and desire happen.

On my first trip to this cemetery, I noted a 5 mph speed limit sign but was concerned I should not be driving the pathway because it was very narrow. Upon seeing a couple of other vehicles inside, I proceeded. I saw joggers and watched them running back and forth through the paved paths as if they were strolling through a park.

The first Civil War marker I paid attention to was inscribed "Sam. L Troutman." There was a dot between the "m" in Sam and the "L" and I wondered if it was a shortened version of the name, Samuel. The marker had obviously undergone the effects of weather and time. There was a tombstone dedicated to "La Hines" containing an old base with a newly erected monument made of red-tinted marble. There were tree trunk-designed tombstones that were interesting to observe. One of the designs included a squirrel. This type of creative or artistic marker seemed to be more personal.

There was a lot of square and rectangular-shaped markers. Some of the older ones were not legible at all and pronounced antiquity. There was one I saw that caused me to wonder if it ever contained an inscription.

There were two tombs, the fronts of which were abutted against the earth in that the rest of the tomb was buried. One held the family name of Gree and the other of McGee, the latter dating back to 1884.

A lot of old markers were overcome with moss and weather effects. The newly designed markers included engraved marble. Some of the old markers had raised letters causing me to wonder about the concrete casts or forms that were used at one time. There were few I recalled seeing that had inverted engraving. Another interesting marker had open gates on it with a dove depicted at the top, and below the gates were the words, enter in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03izn0_0c8GNKCl00
Union Hill Cemetery.Source: author.

On my second trip to the cemetery, the sun was out and the lawn was wonderfully green. I remember thinking if I lived closer to this cemetery, I would want to plant flowers near several of the gravesites, especially in the section for infants. Interestingly, there were so many markers dating back to the late 1800s.

One comparison in markers I noted was of the surname, Swain. The older marker on the left had a very interesting architectural design at the top which depicted some type of cover with tassels. I wondered if it was just a design the surviving members had selected, or if it was representative of some favorite cover or blanket. When you look to the right of the marker, you immediately note the new condition and casting material of marble.

Most of the markers I was drawn to date to the late 1800s. I would imagine a group of family members standing in a half-circle nearby with the men dressed in black with dusty boots and women in their long dresses and bonnets.

The monumental markers stood quite tall and several had begun to lean from the ground settling. As I looked across the grounds, I thought of how many people were buried there, what their lives must have been like and what kinds of goals could they have had. In looking at each marker, a life was represented. In noticing the styles of some of the markers, I tried to decipher or at least imagine what the meaningful message was with each image or message. Aside from realizing the cemetery existed during the Civil War, I wondered how much history existed in this cemetery. It was a great visit.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I have lived in Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota and Missouri. Throughout my life I have learned almost everything in life is related to both the positive and negative effects of language, I am passionate about influencing positive behavior through writing. I enjoy writing about topics that inform, educate, create a positive influence on human behavior, and uplift people. I am an avid language enthusiast who believes in writing it right.

Kansas City, MO
109 followers

More from CJ Coombs

The question remains: where is Brian Laundrie?

One of the beaches at Fort De Soto Park.Richard McNeil/Wikimedia. As reported by Entrepreneur online on September 29, 2021, in Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He’s Hot on the Trail of Brian Laundrie, “He Was Here for Sure,” the article confirms television personality, Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, is helping with the search for Brian Laundrie.

Read full story
1 comments

Food recall due to possible presence of glass

Cashew products.Jocelyn Morales on Unsplash. A voluntary recall was posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration of Suntree Snack Foods, LLC's product containing roasted salted cashew halves and pieces, and trail mix containing roasted salted cashews. The reason is due to the possibility of glass pieces being present in the products. Suntree Snack Foods, LLC is located in Arizona.

Read full story
Kansas State

First Mayor of Kansas City, Missouri

The first mayor of Kansas City was William Samuel Gregory (b. Aug. 4, 1825, d. Aug. 11, 1887). Mayor Gregory began his term on April 18, 1853, a month after Kansas City was incorporated. He defeated Dr. Benoist Troost by nine votes. At that time, there were only 63 citizens voting. However, he only served for less than a year because it was learned that he lived outside of the city limits. His term was completed by a democrat, Dr. Johnston Lykins.

Read full story
5 comments

The Electronic Fire of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito

Rest in peace Gabrielle Petito (b. Mar. 19, 1999, d. Aug. 27, 2021). Your life of 22 years was tragically cut too soon. And while your death has intrigued everyone wanting answers and details, you’re gone and nobody misses you more than your family and friends.

Read full story
12 comments
Kansas City, MO

Discover Brookside in the Country Club District of Kansas City

When you hear about Brookside, you think of a popular neighborhood within Kansas City where you have met friends for breakfast, shopped, attended an art festival, or passed through on your way home. If you’re unfamiliar with the Brookside area, it’s been around since 1919. Brookside is just one of several neighborhoods within he Country Club District originally designed by J.C. Nichols Company. When the neighborhood was designed, the intention was to have a neighborhood you could walk through. Go to the heart near Wornall Road and 63rd Street and take a stroll through the shops.

Read full story
1 comments

Travel Kaua'i - a vacation in paradise

You might want to put Kaua'i on your list of places to travel if you want some real rest and relaxation. You won't regret it and you might even be a little sad when you have to leave. A place of stunning beauty, great food, and friendly people! And if you golf, Kaua'i has some of the most beautifully designed courses. Overall, it is a cultural experience you will always remember.

Read full story

The internet: how it enhanced the way we receive news and information

News in your back pocket.Obi Onyeader/Unsplash. If you still subscribe to the traditional method of receiving news, you’re aware of the fact that only so much news per assigned reporter can fit into one paper page. Even if a reporter spent days on one story, the story has an allotted amount of space. Since the birth of the internet, however, a news story online could have unlimited pages. Also with the internet, you can search for one topic and find a variety of news pieces to choose from including different voices and perspectives, and a host of relevant and unnecessary comments.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Crossroads Art District of Kansas City

Did you know the Crossroads Arts District is more than just an intersection at I-70 and McGee Street? The district is in the heart of downtown and stretches to the north towards I-35, to the east at Truman Road, to the south at Oak Street, and to the west towards Pershing Road. The district includes a neighborhood showcasing local art in galleries, the Kansas City Ballet, the Kansas City Symphony, the Lyric Opera of Kansas City, restaurants for every palate, hotels, breweries, and residential options.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Discover why Kansas City is the "City of Fountains"

Whether you're at Kansas City's Country Club Plaza or taking a drive down a boulevard, you won't miss seeing a popular fountain--some of the most beautiful and artistic fountains offer spectacular visual appeal. There are 200 fountains registered with the City of Fountains Foundation and this does not include all the fountains.

Read full story
6 comments

We should remember how 9/11 changed us

So many of us remember exactly where we were and what we were doing on the morning of September 11, 2001. I was at work watching the television in disbelief. What felt like a surreal moment in time became a disjointed reality.

Read full story
Kansas State

Historical River Market in Kansas City provides a cultural and uptlifting experience

The River Market located on the north side of downtown Kansas City used to be known by three different names: Westport Landing, the City Market, and River Quay. Westport Landing was a window to the birth and expansion of Kansas City in 1899, formerly known as the town of Kansas and the City of Kansas. A lot of time and growth and change since the 1800s has made River Market what it is today.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy