Kansas City, MO

First Mayor of Kansas City, Missouri

CJ Coombs

The first mayor of Kansas City was William Samuel Gregory (b. Aug. 4, 1825, d. Aug. 11, 1887). Mayor Gregory began his term on April 18, 1853, a month after Kansas City was incorporated. He defeated Dr. Benoist Troost by nine votes. At that time, there were only 63 citizens voting. However, he only served for less than a year because it was learned that he lived outside of the city limits. His term was completed by a democrat, Dr. Johnston Lykins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zbavb_0c85hw4300
William Samuel Gregory.Unknown author.

Gregory was born in Shelby County, Kentucky on August 4, 1825, when he was orphaned as an infant. He and his wife, Eliza Ann Wade, relocated to Jackson County, Missouri in 1844 when he was only 19. They resided on a farm that was near the small growing town. Gregory and his brother, James A. Gregory, owned and operated a mercantile business in the levy (East Bottoms). Along with other people settling in, Gregory decided to petition to incorporate what would become the Town of Kansas.

With his grocery business expanding with a store opening near the border of Kansas and Missouri, he purchased the land we know of as subdivisions, Timber Trace and Blue Hills. The land was later sold to his father-in-law in 1851.

Gregory lost his wife to cholera and she is buried in Union Cemetery. They had two children together. Gregory would later marry her sister, Mary. He would continue to be instrumental in developing the town by helping to create the city charter and develop laws. He would see the City of Kansas receive its new name in 1853. Gregory belonged to the Whig party and ran for mayor getting the best of 63 votes. As stated above, Gregory could not complete his term because he was serving illegally, which afforded Johnston Lykins to finish out the term. The boundaries of Kansas City included in the city charter would be the deciding factor of Gregory not being able to serve as mayor. His farm was outside the city limits. He did resign upon the news of this development being spread.

During the Civil War and all the turmoil going on in Kansas City, he moved to St. Louis (he was a southern sympathizer). In 1867, he moved back to Kansas City with his Gregory and Co., which became a profitable wholesale grocery business with the help of his sons. Gregory built a new store in 1879 at 3rd and Main Streets.

By the 1870s, Gregory allegedly suffered from a condition known as dyspepsia which effects are similar to that of an ulcer. On the advice of doctors, he went to Manitou Springs, Colorado in 1887 to start over and improve his health. It wasn't a solution though and he wanted to return to Kansas City. In this same year, Gregory passed away from kidney failure. He was only 62 and is buried in Elmwood Cemetery where people are buried by occupation.

Gregory's legacy continued with the help of his sons running the grocery store at 3rd and Main Streets. By 1889, the business became very lucrative. His son, Robert Lee Gregory, bought a controlling interest in 1890.

Allegedly, in 1930, the subject of no street being named after the city's first mayor was brought up. A resolution was adopted by the Park Board to rename 71st Street as Gregory Boulevard in honor of William S. Gregory. Although he didn't get to fulfill his term as mayor, he helped to father Kansas City.

Maybe the next time you drive down or across Gregory Boulevard, you will know where that piece of history began.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

I have lived in Idaho, Kauai, Nebraska, South Dakota and Missouri. Throughout my life I have learned almost everything in life is related to both the positive and negative effects of language, I am passionate about influencing positive behavior through writing. I enjoy writing about topics that inform, educate, create a positive influence on human behavior, and uplift people. I am an avid language enthusiast who believes in writing it right.

Kansas City, MO
107 followers

More from CJ Coombs

The question remains: where is Brian Laundrie?

One of the beaches at Fort De Soto Park.Richard McNeil/Wikimedia. As reported by Entrepreneur online on September 29, 2021, in Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He’s Hot on the Trail of Brian Laundrie, “He Was Here for Sure,” the article confirms television personality, Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, is helping with the search for Brian Laundrie.

Read full story
1 comments

Food recall due to possible presence of glass

Cashew products.Jocelyn Morales on Unsplash. A voluntary recall was posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration of Suntree Snack Foods, LLC's product containing roasted salted cashew halves and pieces, and trail mix containing roasted salted cashews. The reason is due to the possibility of glass pieces being present in the products. Suntree Snack Foods, LLC is located in Arizona.

Read full story
Kansas State

Historical Union Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, MO

Cemeteries are locations where lives are continuously memorialized. Having driven past the Union Hill Cemetery many times, I decided I needed to see its history. The cemetery is over 150 years old. It is the home of many Civil War veterans. In 1849, a cholera epidemic had affected the area, and cemeteries in what used to be called the Town of Kansas were enjoined into a "union" of victims to the epidemic. This is how the cemetery received its name. What is now known as Kansas City and Westport used to be collectively referred to as the Town of Kansas.

Read full story

The Electronic Fire of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito

Rest in peace Gabrielle Petito (b. Mar. 19, 1999, d. Aug. 27, 2021). Your life of 22 years was tragically cut too soon. And while your death has intrigued everyone wanting answers and details, you’re gone and nobody misses you more than your family and friends.

Read full story
12 comments
Kansas City, MO

Discover Brookside in the Country Club District of Kansas City

When you hear about Brookside, you think of a popular neighborhood within Kansas City where you have met friends for breakfast, shopped, attended an art festival, or passed through on your way home. If you’re unfamiliar with the Brookside area, it’s been around since 1919. Brookside is just one of several neighborhoods within he Country Club District originally designed by J.C. Nichols Company. When the neighborhood was designed, the intention was to have a neighborhood you could walk through. Go to the heart near Wornall Road and 63rd Street and take a stroll through the shops.

Read full story
1 comments

Travel Kaua'i - a vacation in paradise

You might want to put Kaua'i on your list of places to travel if you want some real rest and relaxation. You won't regret it and you might even be a little sad when you have to leave. A place of stunning beauty, great food, and friendly people! And if you golf, Kaua'i has some of the most beautifully designed courses. Overall, it is a cultural experience you will always remember.

Read full story

The internet: how it enhanced the way we receive news and information

News in your back pocket.Obi Onyeader/Unsplash. If you still subscribe to the traditional method of receiving news, you’re aware of the fact that only so much news per assigned reporter can fit into one paper page. Even if a reporter spent days on one story, the story has an allotted amount of space. Since the birth of the internet, however, a news story online could have unlimited pages. Also with the internet, you can search for one topic and find a variety of news pieces to choose from including different voices and perspectives, and a host of relevant and unnecessary comments.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Crossroads Art District of Kansas City

Did you know the Crossroads Arts District is more than just an intersection at I-70 and McGee Street? The district is in the heart of downtown and stretches to the north towards I-35, to the east at Truman Road, to the south at Oak Street, and to the west towards Pershing Road. The district includes a neighborhood showcasing local art in galleries, the Kansas City Ballet, the Kansas City Symphony, the Lyric Opera of Kansas City, restaurants for every palate, hotels, breweries, and residential options.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Discover why Kansas City is the "City of Fountains"

Whether you're at Kansas City's Country Club Plaza or taking a drive down a boulevard, you won't miss seeing a popular fountain--some of the most beautiful and artistic fountains offer spectacular visual appeal. There are 200 fountains registered with the City of Fountains Foundation and this does not include all the fountains.

Read full story
6 comments

We should remember how 9/11 changed us

So many of us remember exactly where we were and what we were doing on the morning of September 11, 2001. I was at work watching the television in disbelief. What felt like a surreal moment in time became a disjointed reality.

Read full story
Kansas State

Historical River Market in Kansas City provides a cultural and uptlifting experience

The River Market located on the north side of downtown Kansas City used to be known by three different names: Westport Landing, the City Market, and River Quay. Westport Landing was a window to the birth and expansion of Kansas City in 1899, formerly known as the town of Kansas and the City of Kansas. A lot of time and growth and change since the 1800s has made River Market what it is today.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy