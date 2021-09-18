Discover Brookside in the Country Club District of Kansas City

When you hear about Brookside, you think of a popular neighborhood within Kansas City where you have met friends for breakfast, shopped, attended an art festival, or passed through on your way home. If you’re unfamiliar with the Brookside area, it’s been around since 1919. Brookside is just one of several neighborhoods within he Country Club District originally designed by J.C. Nichols Company. When the neighborhood was designed, the intention was to have a neighborhood you could walk through. Go to the heart near Wornall Road and 63rd Street and take a stroll through the shops.

One of the historical Civil War landmarks is resting in Brookside known as the John Wornall House Museum which is on the National Register of Historical Places. This home originally built in the late 1850s is located at 6115 Wornall Road in the Brookside neighborhood. Back in the 1970s, I remember being invited to a home in the Brookside area and I recall once stepping inside, it was so spacious with notable architecture, and the kitchen had a wonderful winding staircase that led upstairs.

A popular event bringing hundreds of visitors to the Brookside area is The Brookside Art Annual now in its 35th year, and is taking place this weekend (September 17-19, 2021). Since this event had to be postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19, artists are invited to return this year. They expect 180 artists.

A corner in Brookside. Paul Sableman.

Brookside also offers food for the palate at Aixois Bistro serving creative French food. Aixois Bistro currently has limited seating in the dining and patio areas and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This is a quaint restaurant with a pleasant ambiance, and I was never disappointed in my past visits there. There are also plenty of food and drink options in the Brookside area which is also in close proximity to the Country Club Plaza.

For more information on the shops, restaurants, or services offered in Brookside, visit website forever, Brookside since 1919.

