The influence of civility

How do we influence society? As adults, we need reminders to watch our behavior because everything we say and do leaves an influence, especially with children.

Merriam-Webster's Dictionary includes words like courtesy and politeness in its definition. In society, being civil is an integral part of being a leader of a country. While politics is not the subject here, it is a good example of where civility on the public platform can be an important element of persuasion to what a voter sees and hears. As far as our country's issues are, mounting destructive critiques affect the country as a whole. Confrontations do not solely begin and end on the political debate stage. They exist in homes, offices, and our children's playgrounds. Political behavior is everywhere. A parent cannot instruct a five-year-old about political behavioral effects, but the lesson of the art of civility can be taught as value. That lesson can stretch from childhood through adulthood. Politeness is an easy lesson, but it needs to be reinforced by example.

Civility is the behavior and attitude people carry towards others

If there is a problem on the job, instead of focusing on being critical of who caused the problem, reach for a solution. Collect different viewpoints (because there are different personalities in the workforce) and have a constructive discussion on a solution in a civil manner. There will be those who complain outside of the meeting room and scoff at the people who created the problem. The person who behaves civilly, however, will focus on the issues that are relevant to both the problem and the solution. And if you work in an office comprised of catty people, it's more challenging because of the irrelevant effects of an issue that somehow never dies until there is another irrelevant problem.

Parents, thinking through behavior instead of attacking each other with painful language is good for children and good for the parents in the long run. Belittling each other isn't productive. If you continue to behave in a positive civil fashion, you also develop a level of maturity. This sets a great example for any child involved. Children have to contend with enough insecurity so any badgering in their presence does not represent the behavior of a fair and mature parent. Think of the lessons children are taught if they witness self-control from both parents.

While civility doesn't cost a dime, it can certainly buy you a lot of positive relationships. The effects of civility can resound and usually not go unnoticed. Being civil is a choice, a concerted effort. People who practice being civil will come to know others throughout their lives whose pronounced civility is somewhat of an art form. It's being respectful of others regardless of differences.

Sometimes being civil is just holding the tongue and not rushing into an argument. Some people might believe interrupting a conversation without hearing all the details in order to make a point is civil. Some may view civility as a conundrum.

When we go to work, it's an expectation to be civil. If you work in a law firm, you see how some attorneys behave uncivilly towards each other, but you also see it the other way around. If you work in an uncivil environment, this must affect work productivity and if it's not corrected by an appropriate individual, then the behavior might be repeated. If you have a boss who is always civil, the odds are strong that behavior will set an example.

At best by setting an example, encourage others to think about what they're going to say, first, and agree to disagree. There's nothing like being asked for your opinion and someone being insulting towards your viewpoint. Being civil is being respectful. Sometimes, too, tone spells out a lot in person and we all know tone can be misconstrued in an email or text message.

At the very least, being civil as far as etiquette goes includes being polite and not rude. And even when you feel irritated, remember your response will influence the people around you.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.