Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up Today

Coppell, TX

City Observer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43faIh_0iTAl7MT00
Photo: City of Coppell

The City of Coppell is hosting its annual Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair from 10 am–1 pm on Tuesday, Oct 25. Job seekers are invited to attend this exciting online event to discover job opportunities from various businesses, both local and national. 

Those interested in attending must register and complete their profile at coppell.easyvirtualfair.com before Monday, Oct 24. By registering, participants can access the Job Fair from anywhere — including on their mobile devices — to learn about new job openings and build a network by connecting with recruiters through live online chats.

Virtual job fairs occur at a designated time and are like a webinar. Employers and job seekers meet in a virtual space via chat rooms or email to exchange information about job postings. However, rather than just looking at resumes, hiring managers will meet candidates face to face, interview them and make offers right on the spot. Last year alone, this event helped more than 100s job seekers find employment.

Complete your profile at coppell.easyvirtualfair.com, and access the Job Fair from anywhere — including on your mobile devices.

Participating employers are recruiting job seekers for job opportunities in Customer Service, IT, Healthcare, Sales, Food Service, Manufacturing, Trucking, Warehouse, & Hospitality.

A few of the Employers Scheduled to attend include:

  • AAA of Texas
  • Barcel
  • Uline
  • Wisenbaker
  • Norwex
  • United Electronic Recycling
  • The CMI Group
  • BMSC (Beauty Manufacturing)
  • Home Instead
  • Salata
  • Market Street
  • Intac Solution
  • Vair

This is a great opportunity. Don't miss it.

