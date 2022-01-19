These Frisco restaurants had the lowest health inspection ratings

Frisco Health Department conducts routine inspections on every food facility.

These inspections are to assure that restaurants are following safe food handling practices. The city inspectors want to ensure that safeguards are in place to protect the food from contamination and consumers from foodborne illness. These inspectors inspect these facilities and document any infraction.

I just read inspection reports for three restaurants that show a lot of safety violations that can make consumers sick.

Red Hot Chilli Pepper

The last inspection of Red Hot Chilli Pepper, located at 8549 Gaylord Parkway, revealed nine critical violations.

Employees stored raw food products above vegetables. This is a huge mistake because it allows cross-contamination to take place. Cross-contamination happens when bacteria or other microorganisms are unintentionally transferred from one object to another.

The report shows that employees weren't following the proper handwashing procedures, which led the inspector to conclude the manager on-site had no adequate training or knowledge on how to serve food safely.

Dead roaches were observed throughout the facility, so the inspector asked the facility manager to hire a professional service to remove the infestation.

Yummy Tai

Yummy Tai, located at 12005 Dallas Parkway, had 13 violations.

Raw chicken containers were stored over ready-to-eat chicken. This is a dangerous practice because it can lead to cross-contamination, which is a leading factor for foodborne illness.

Restaurant employees didn't have the proper training to serve food safely, which was obvious because the inspector noted employees were washing vegetables in the hand sink instead of the food preparation sink.

The inspector asked the manager to correct all violations and clean the restaurant immediately.

Deccan Grill

Deccan Grill is located at 2693 Preston Road, and it also had 11 violations.

Cross-contamination is the common theme among these three restaurants. Deccan Grill employees were storing raw chicken above ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler, which can lead to cross-contamination.

It is not the first time that Deccan Grill staff don't follow food safety procedures, which led the inspector to inform the manager that a citation will be issued if they continue to ignore these safety practices.

Staff members were using non-approved insecticide inside the facility, which can leave a residue that can be very harmful to consumers.

In my experience, these bad reports could result from bad timing or incompetent employees making mistakes that experienced individuals won't make. However, the restaurant manager's responsibility is to ensure the restaurant is clean and safe.

The reports generated by these inspections are available online so consumers can make educated choices on where to eat.