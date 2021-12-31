Oxnard: Teal Club Specific Plan (TCSP)

By Douglas Partello

Oxnard California G. Miller

The City of Oxnard is planning a huge residential and commercial development project on land currently used for agriculture, at Ventura Rd. to Teal Club Rd to Patterson Rd, to Doris Ave. It will be 990 residential units, with single(220) and multi-family(770) units, and some commercial and light industrial use areas, if approved as planned.

Some of the concerns that have already been shared are:

Permanent loss of prime agricultural land

Traffic and safety

Air and noise pollution

Water supply, solid and wastewater increases

Increased crime and trash

Esthetic changes to views, and “small town” character of Oxnard

to name a few.

Since this proposed development is adjacent to the Cabrillo neighborhood, and will impact our quality of life, not only in Cabrillo, but Oxnard as a whole, I urge everyone to get informed, and share comments and concerns.

Here is a link to more information:

https://www.oxnard.org/…/planning/environmental-documents/

There is an opportunity for public comment on the project from 12/17/21 to 02/1`5/22 (before 5:00p.m.) Time is short, so do not delay. Send comments to:

Jay Dobrowalski, Senior Planner

City of Oxnard

Community Development, Planning Division

214 S. C Street

Oxnard, CA 93030

Or email jay.dobrowalski@oxnard.org “EIR Comments Teal Club Specific Plan” in subject title of email.

Douglas Partello is a long time resident of Oxnard and the Council chair of the Cabrillo Neighborhood Council.

He is also a regular contributor to Citizens Journal, an advocate of the homeless. You can contact him at dpartello001@gmail.com with tips and story ideas.



