Useful Event Management Software Tools

Ciara Byrne

Disclosure: This post includes affiliate links marked with *. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.

In the post-pandemic world, events have sprung back to life across the globe. From online events to live events and hybrid ones, companies and organizations around the world are hard at work preparing leading industry events that will inspire attendance, build hype and interest, boost brand visibility, and of course, generate revenue.

Now that all three types of events are more popular than ever before, however, business leaders are finding themselves at a crossroads. How do you approach event management in such a competitive field and ensure the success of your events without breaking the proverbial bank?

The answer to that question might lie in the tools you use to make event management more cost-effective. With that in mind, today we’re taking a look at most useful event management tools to give you an idea of the kind of software that would best serve your needs.

Here’s what you should know.

InEvent

InEvent is a comprehensive event management system for creating versatile and dynamic events. It is one of the hybrid corporate event tool* with a proprietary virtual and hybrid platform that’s highly customizable and brings a plethora of features to the user.

Some of the core solutions that InEvent offers include:

  • Virtual lobby and video conferencing
  • CRM, integration and data management
  • Check-in, badges and access control
  • Registrations, landing pages, forms and emails
  • Analytics, reports and compliance
  • Logistics, hotels and travel plans

The full spectrum of InEvent’s features are too numerous to count here, but suffice to say that this tool provides everything necessary to plan, organize, run, and capitalize on successful hybrid events.

Prospero

One of the best tools for event planners, on the other hand, might very well be Prospero. This tool allows event planners to create event proposals* for clients quickly while customizing them to the unique requirements and budget capabilities of each.

Prospero gives you numerous features and an intuitive system to create proposals by choosing from a variety of templates, accessing a content library, and creating numerous visual elements to ensure brand consistency. You can also monitor the performance of your proposals and get accurate metrics on who opened them and for how long, and get email notifications for each interaction.

What sets Prospero apart from similar tools is that it has an added feature that allows clients to sign the proposal digitally. They can do this with their own digital signature, by typing their name, or by drawing their signature.

Zelos

Zelos is the perfect team management software and a great app for event staffing* used by event planners and festival organizers. It provides all necessary features to manage schedules, tasks and communication in the hectic atmosphere of event planning. With live chats and gamification, it is especially engaging for younger crew members and volunteers.

To ensure the safety of team data, Zelos provides a safe and private workspace for each organization. More demanding clients can also commission a personal branded app with additional security measures.

Zelos lets events and festivals quickly gather their team, collaborators, volunteers and partners into a central digital workspace. The mobile and desktop apps let organizers be on top of their event crew, whether they are in the office or on the go.

Wrike

Wrike is well-known in the industry as an all-in-one event management system, and it’s one of those SaaS product ideas that has been fleshed out and polished over the years to provide users with a full suite of services. If you’re running an enterprise or a large business and your plan demands that you organize large-scale events with many moving parts, then Wrike might be the right tool for you.

As a comprehensive tool, Wrike provides businesses with key features for each stage of the event planning process. From inception and planning, to development and all the way to crucial post-event processes, this tool supports businesses across the event management cycle.

Custom event app development

When talking about event management tools, it’s important to notice the prevalence of custom software in today’s market. More and more, business leaders are looking to make a hybrid event app that’s tailored to their unique requirements and goals, in order to ensure the cost-effectiveness of their event management process.

One of the leaders in this field is Softermii, a full-service software development company in California.

“In recent years, we have had a large influx of clients wanting to build dedicated event management solutions, and I’m personally glad to see that modern business leaders consider event management software to be a worthwhile investment.“ - says Slava Vaniukov, CEO and expert of application development at Softermii.

Custom development for event management tools gives businesses the freedom to choose the features they need and align the app with their short, mid, and long-term goals. The pricing for custom software development can vary greatly, however, so it’s important to research pricing options and get in touch with providers.

EventMobi

EventMobi has been around for over a decade, and is, therefore a tried-and-tested event management tool in the industry. The tool is a multi-functional platform with tiers of features and functionalities based on your needs, whether you’re organizing in-person, online, or hybrid events.

The tool includes ticketing and registration, branding, hybrid platforms, mobile apps, advanced analytics, and much more. This creates an all-in-one experience and maximizes the potential of every event.

It's also important that your event management software integrates with your security tools. Using open platform technology, such as ONVIF cameras, allows you to effortlessly sync data between your event management and security tools, allowing you to manage your event and security from one platform.

Eventbrite

Last but not least, we have Eventbrite, a leading event management platform that connects industry professionals and grows communities for and through amazing events. This platform provides event ticketing solutions, payment options, an event marketing suite, and even ads to maximize your event marketing strategy.

You can also work with a virtual assistant to cover the repetitive tasks while your team focuses on using the platform to market your event and get people to book their seats early.

Over to you

As you can tell, using the right event management software for your online, offline, and hybrid events can make a world of difference. Most of the tools out there have a free trial period, so make sure to use it in order to get acquainted with the system, discover its features, and figure out whether or not it’s the tool for you.

Consider giving these tools a try to start making your events more cost-effective in 2023 and beyond.

