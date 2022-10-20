Types Of Content Marketing to Leverage

Are you ready to take your company’s digital marketing campaigns to a new level of success? Developing an excellent content marketing strategy is the ideal way to achieve your goal. Attract and engage your target audience with minimal investment through content marketing.

Content marketing creates a highly immersive environment that allows your potential customers to discover new ways your service or product solves their problems. An effective content marketing strategy will convince potential customers to make a buying decision.

Below, we'll take a closer look at the process of planning effective content marketing strategies. We'll also explore what content most effectively engages your target audience.



Photo by Firmbee.com on Unsplash

What is Content Marketing?

These days, it's not enough to simply have an online presence; you must also ensure your online content is seen and noticed by your target audience. This is where content marketing comes into play.

Content marketing is an effective way to engage your audience and increase the number of customers by creating valuable, relevant content. Generate more business by harnessing an effective content marketing strategy to engage your target audience, add value to your brand, and ultimately create a positive impression of your company and brand.

Through content marketing, your brand can gain greater visibility and relevance online. Content marketing helps your business stand out from the crowd and find a place in your target audience's mind.

Content marketing is essential to complement other forms of digital marketing if you want your brand to succeed. Content is needed for blogs, email marketing campaigns, and social media strategies. You can achieve your sales performance objectives efficiently when you use it well.

Why use Content Marketing?

The purpose of B2C and B2B marketing content is to attract visitors to your brand’s website. You must have high-quality, engaging content that increases your brand's reach to achieve this. When you tailor your content to the preferences of your different audiences, it's more likely to appeal to and be shared with different customer segments.

Content marketing also allows you to share information in a streamlined way. Visual infographics, for example, make statistical lists easier to digest. Customer success stories are much easier to relate to in a video interview. Blog posts are more accessible when shared across social media platforms.

When you publish different types of content, you have more opportunities to connect with potential customers. And that, in turn, means more revenue and sales for your business. While it might seem time-consuming, you can use marketing automation to help you manage content marketing on a larger scale.

What are the benefits of content marketing?

Content marketing brings many benefits. Content marketing allows you to:

Attract more visitors to your website. Engaging content leads potential customers to your website.

Create value for your audience. Turn your brand into a leading authority in its niche through content that is not only helpful to your target audience but also promotes a message that aligns with their values.

Engage your audience. Inspire your audience to share and promote your brand by providing them with valuable, relevant content.

Create a positive perception of your brand. People are more likely to do business with a brand they're familiar with; therefore, establishing brand recognition is key.

Educate potential customers about your services and products. With content marketing, show your audience you have solutions for their problems through your product.

Boost sales. The broader coverage of content marketing helps you efficiently target a wider range of consumers.

Generate leads. Each lead represents a potential customer. Convert your website visitors into leads and, eventually, paying customers.

10 Types of Content Marketing to Include in Your Strategy

1. Blog posts

Blog posts are the heart of any successful content marketing campaign. They improve your SEO strategy by attracting more organic traffic from search engines to your website.

To create successful blog posts for your content marketing strategy, first, consider keywords. Research keywords to determine what your target audience searches most often. Discover these keywords by using an SEO content tool like Ahrefs, Semrush, or Link Assistant. Once you’ve identified your keywords, hire a copywriter to create the text.

A skilled copywriter uses effective writing techniques to persuade readers to take your desired action. They can also optimize the text for search engine optimization to ensure your content reaches the first page of search engine results.

If you operate globally, make blog posts a part of your multilingual content strategy . An experienced trans creator will rework your posts to be suitable for different target markets. This also allows you to increase global sales.

2. Infographics

Infographics are a form of content that conveys information to the reader through visuals. Use vectors, images, graphs, charts, and functional, aesthetically pleasing typography to make content easier to digest.

Infographics are a simple, quick way to explain a complex topic objectively and clearly. Your audience can simply look at the infographic and understand your message effortlessly.

Creating infographics is similar to creating blog posts; however, you need the help of an experienced graphic designer before publishing. This type of content is often found on brand landing pages as it helps generate more leads and attracts links to your website.

3. Video Content

To stay competitive in today's online market, it is vital to incorporate video into your marketing strategy. Visual marketing statistics show that 90% of marketers believe video will be an essential medium for brands in 2022 and beyond.

Video is a format that is easy to consume, no matter where your audience may be; they can watch videos while doing different things, such as sitting on the bus or standing in line at the supermarket.

For this reason, video marketing efficiently engages your target audience. It’s clear that people today consume more video-based content than any other format, making videos one of the best forms of content to include in your content marketing campaigns.

4. Social Media Posts

You can use social media to your advantage in numerous ways; for example, promote your blog content through posts on your brand’s social media channels. One particularly beneficial aspect of social media is the increased ability to build relationships with consumers over time. By developing an ongoing connection, you create an online environment that encourages customers to engage and interact with your brand.

Additionally, social media also allows you to create content directly. Facebook and Instagram, for example, are excellent channels to distribute content directly; LinkedIn can also be another ideal platform for direct content, especially if you’re in the B2B space. Optimize your LinkedIn profile and add new content regularly to build relationships within a business network.

Make sure to use high-quality images when you post on social media, especially on visual platforms like Instagram; for example, hire a professional event photographer if you plan to promote your brand through event photos on your social media. Doing so ensures you get quality images to impress viewers and create a positive impression of your brand.

5. Case studies and success stories

Testimonials and case studies are great credibility boosters for your brand. Use case studies to tell the success story of one of your clients, who can in turn confirm the story with their own testimonial.

This type of content highlights the benefits of your service or product. Post these testimonials and case studies on your blog as well as on your company website. With the client's or customer's permission, you can even share them on social media.

Create testimonials and case studies by asking your customers or clients about the problem they need to solve, and then show how your service or product helped them. This type of content shows potential customers that your product or service works and that your brand is trustworthy.

6. Webinars

A webinar is a great way to simultaneously create relationships with consumers and educate them on your product or services. These live broadcasts can be streamed using cloud-based software like OneStream Studio that allows creating and multistreaming webinars to 40+ social media and the web simultaneously. During these online events, you can answer your customers' questions in real-time.

Afterward, use the content you created during the webinar to create new blog posts or upload the recording to social media or YouTube.

To host a webinar, you'll need to plan an agenda and a presentation on your chosen topic. You will also need to invite an audience to the event.

To prepare for this type of event, create a detailed to-do list.

Once you've live-streamed your webinar, save it and post it on your website and social media platforms. Evergreen webinars will continue to attract visitors to your website for weeks, months, and even years to come. Therefore, webinars are an extremely effective marketing tool.

7. Podcasts

Podcasts are a top choice for consumable online content these days. Much like blogs, podcasts are a simple, user-friendly way to stay in touch with a target audience. They allow you to amplify your marketing message without being overly intrusive. They also allow you to build your reputation as a leading authority in your industry.

Podcasts are also cheaper and easier to produce than videos. Therefore, if your marketing budget is tight, podcasts are a great option for your brand. If your brand does not currently have the time and resources to create a podcast, look into the possibility of being a guest speaker on one of the established podcasts in your industry.

8. Ebooks

People love to download ebooks, especially if they cover a relevant topic. Potential customers are usually willing to exchange their personal information, such as their name, phone number, and email address, for access to a free ebook download.

Ebooks aren't only great lead magnets to get customer information, they also allow you to dive deeper into your topic. Thanks to their longer format, you can explain points you didn't have time to cover in shorter blog posts.

Because of this advantage, ebooks are a great resource to increase your leads and, therefore, your sales.

9. Interactive content

Most online content is still static these days, so interactive content really stands out. Interactive content allows your potential customers to interact directly with your business even before they decide to buy your products. Interactive content includes things like surveys, quizzes, calculators, interactive maps, and games.

Many people think that interactive content is hard to create. But thanks to the latest built-in software tools, it's surprisingly easy. You can create engaging, interactive content without having to learn to program or have any technical knowledge. You can even use interactive content to generate leads by collecting consumers' contact information.

10. User-generated content

One exciting way to create content for your brand is to leverage your audience itself. Consumers can become advocates for your brand and create their own content for your business.

UGC, or user-generated content, comes in a variety of forms. It can be a social media post, a review, influencer content, or a social media recommendation.

UGC has become a popular marketing tool these days for several reasons. First, it's a cost-effective choice because it costs nothing! Second, it's proven that potential customers engage more with content created by other consumers like them.

Wrap Up

It's easy to see that effective content marketing is an essential part of your digital marketing campaigns. When you create content that's compelling to your target audience, you will exponentially increase your leads and sales.

Reach the widest possible audience by using a wide range of different content types, like the ones mentioned above. These strategies allow you to target different customer segments that prefer different channels. As a result, you will expand your reach and ensure your brand is noticed and recognized.

You can become a true leader in your niche if you create content in different formats and use various marketing automation tools.