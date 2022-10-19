Strategies To Increase Omnichannel Customer Engagement

Communicating with customers is a crucial aspect of every sales strategy. Customers expect to connect with brands via multiple channels, which is why it’s vital to find ways and make your business competitive in the marketplace.

Building a positive customer experience is a great strategy if you want to deliver a solid first impression and provide appropriate support. Omnichannel customer experience is the best method to engage your visitors through multiple touchpoints. Let’s look at the full definition below.

Photo by UX Indonesia on Unsplash

What is omnichannel customer engagement?

As we hinted above, omnichannel customer engagement involves focusing your energy on multiple interactions with customers. These interactions can be set across different networks or channels, but the goal is to remain consistent in a unified way. The focus of omnichannel customer engagement is to maintain a seamless transaction between channels and manage everything from a single platform.

Adopting an omnichannel strategy allows businesses to sync their organic and digital advertising channels and maintain consistency in messaging across all touchpoints.

A great example of this is Disney’s My Disney Experience App, where visitors can book tickets, view park photos, see food options, and read more information on Disney parks and hotels through a single platform.

The term virtual omnichannel refers to strategies that focus on the virtual environment. In today’s fast-paced online world, customers interact with brands through an array of different channels (which we will refer to as touchpoints) as businesses move toward remote and virtual work. A great example of virtual omnichannel is online store retailers, who focus on virtual omnichannel customer experiences. Their customer support teams communicate through live chat, phone, email, and tickets to deliver a consistent customer support service.

What are the benefits of an omnichannel customer engagement strategy?

Businesses leveraging the omnichannel approach will ensure a consistent customer experience with equal results. Aside from saving time and money, adopting an omnichannel strategy is a great way to boost customer retention and loyalty . Cohesively integrating this strategy requires effort and is dependent upon your industry and the level of interaction that your customers expect, but a strong omnichannel strategy brings about many worthwhile benefits for your company.

Developing an omnichannel customer engagement strategy is a great way to reach new audiences and increase your brand reach. This strategy is especially helpful if you struggle to reach potential target customers.

Syncing all communication within one channel allows for more personalized servicing – you can map all touchpoints and interactions for customer profiles. This feature allows you to deliver more personalized experiences to customers at every stage of the journey and in each specific customer service platform.

From another perspective, an omnichannel customer engagement strategy produces effective audience segmentation. For instance, you can rely on innovative technologies like AI-powered chatbots to learn more about your customer behavior and explore your customer demographics.

Lastly, an omnichannel strategy is a great way to engage customers digitally ; It helps increase your customer lifetime value (CLTV). Make it easy for people to reach your business and you win their loyalty. As a marketer, you know that loyal customers are invaluable because they bring more to the table over a more extended period.

How do you create an omnichannel strategy?

Going omnichannel with your communication will help you beat competitors and keep pace with industry leaders. Today’s communication is not linear and simple, it is a series of handoffs between traditional and digital channels that vary by customer type or a specific platform that you focus on. For instance, if you want to achieve eCommerce omnichannel success , you need to find ways to connect products to more channels, market to customers at the right time, sell where they shop most actively, optimize every channel, and fulfill your customer expectations.

Organizations that apply an omnichannel engagement strategy can generally expect higher customer loyalty, retention, and revenue through the improved experience. However, to achieve these benefits, you need to:

Centralize your data in a single hub : Make sure that all your customer data arrives in a single location to enable maximum compliance, consistency, and security.

: Make sure that all your customer data arrives in a single location to enable maximum compliance, consistency, and security. Measure all the customer touchpoints : Identify your customers’ preferred communication channels by adopting thorough quantitative and qualitative analysis.

: Identify your customers’ preferred communication channels by adopting thorough quantitative and qualitative analysis. Target customers with personalized messages on their preferred channels : This may require marketing technology to help you detect which channels your customers prefer. Targeting customers with personalized messages that address their specific needs through a channel they prefer is a great way to tailor your approach for your target audience and build brand trust.

: This may require to help you detect which channels your customers prefer. Targeting customers with personalized messages that address their specific needs through a channel they prefer is a great way to tailor your approach for your target audience and build brand trust. Integrate your experiences across channels : Once you know your customers’ preferred channels, you can alternate between those or find innovative ways to engage through new ones. Doing this consistently will help you map various touchpoints and pull information from different data sources in real-time.

: Once you know your customers’ preferred channels, you can alternate between those or find innovative ways to engage through new ones. Doing this consistently will help you map various touchpoints and pull information from different data sources in real-time. Create an omnichannel company culture: Beyond technology, each omnichannel customer strategy relies on a shift of culture. You need to develop a mindset to succeed – there is even a slang called “omnitude,” which refers to employees that do everything they can to delight customers across different touchpoints.

Now that you know what you’ll need to create an omnichannel engagement strategy, let’s look at some of the best strategies to consistently increase your results.

7 strategies that will help you increase your omnichannel customer engagement

Studies have shown that omnichannel shoppers spend a lot more compared to traditional shoppers. Brands with an omnichannel engagement strategy have greater customer engagement and an increase in average order value and purchase frequency. Below, we share seven great strategies to help you increase your omnichannel customer engagement.

Strategy #1: Cover as many channels as possible

The first strategy in our list is to locate all the channels that are relevant to your brand, industry, or niche and cover as many as possible. An omnichannel strategy should actively and consistently meet customers where they are. In order for it to be effective, you need to know where your customers spend time.

While email and social media marketing are consistent channels used in retail customer engagement strategies, there are additional channels you can focus on. Push notifications, SMS messages, and WhatsApp chatbot solutions are some of the trends growing in popularity due to their effectiveness. To see which ones you should adopt, analyze the average day of your customer persona and build your campaign around it. If your customer base includes multiple personas, do it for each one of them. If you don’t have personas set up yet, you can start by establishing them.

Strategy #2: Be consistent when producing content.

Second, on our list of strategies to increase your omnichannel customer experience is content. Content is the main driver of leads, sales, and revenue nowadays. Without great content, your brand is doomed to fail, as content is often the hook that drives prospects to your business.

Define a content strategy and work to implement it across various channels when going the omnichannel route. For instance, you can develop a blog strategy with new topics, keyword research, and relevant materials, but how about repurposing it to YouTube as well – creating high-quality videos out of your blogs? Add subtitles to your video items for greater coverage and to educate consumers across different channels.

Strategy #3: Find ways to promote your contact options

Locate different ways to promote your customer service. This strategy allows you to be more present across every channel and promote new marketing materials or content.

For instance, explore adding contact options within your email signature, or use that real estate to promote new campaigns. Email ad banners (that go under your email signature) are a great way to increase customer engagement. This article in particular details how to use these banners to boost revenue from existing customers.

Strategy #4: QR codes that make your ads more accessible

Accessibility plays a vital role in building a consistent omnichannel strategy. QR codes are a great way to make your ads more accessible and also customize the way shoppers discover the products and services you offer.

Nowadays, people are accustomed to QR codes – they have become an expected feature in advertising due to accessibility and efficiency. QR codes are easily accessible on smartphones, which have built-in QR code readers, and are one of the quickest ways to connect with a brand digitally, as they eliminate the need to type web addresses to access the content.

Placing QR codes on your ads shortens the distance between shoppers and your store. Potential customers can scan on the way to work, while watching TV, or wherever they spot your ad. If you are not sure where to start, use a dynamic QR code generator to create your first few codes.

Strategy #5: Start a customer loyalty program

Customer loyalty programs are a great strategy; they’ve been around for some time, but technology has improved their capabilities and effectiveness. Your customer loyalty program doesn’t have to be complicated – begin with something as simple as rewarding points for purchases.

Brands are finding great results with customer loyalty programs and memberships where customers initially pay a sum and reap benefits all year long. The following are some great examples:

Rewards on customers’ birthdays

Member-only access to exclusive products through an app

VIP access to sales

Member appreciation giveaways

Referral bonuses

All of these are potential ideas for your next customer loyalty program. If you want the best results, try combining a referral program with your loyalty program – you’ll get the benefit of sharing products with family and friends, and also give benefits to both customers and the prospects they refer.

Strategy #6: Strengthen your brand voice and image with personalized engagement messages

Most marketers think that their brand has a good voice – but how about a great one? It’s true that a lot of retail customers abandon their carts when shopping online, or think twice before choosing a service or converting as a lead. While many brands ditch this information, smart ones see abandoned carts as the perfect opportunity to talk directly to individual customers, send them related products based on their shopping cart, and close deals.

Create a list of statements and messages in the right tone of voice for your brand that target customers in an exact phase of their journey. This will strengthen your brand and engagement overall.

Strategy #7: Don’t forget the big picture

Last in our list of tips to help you increase your omnichannel user engagement is a reminder to remember the big picture. Keeping the end product or the service you want to sell to your customers in mind will help focus your marketing efforts.

It can be helpful to stick to terms that create a strong customer experience, but also helpful resources for each customer. You can always change things up, but the big picture should always direct you into simple methods and efforts that make it easy for the customer to convert, whether through the shopping cart, contact form, or any other call-to-action (CTA).

Final thoughts

An omnichannel customer engagement strategy directly impacts your user engagement scores – use it to reach your goals and meet your KPIs. Omnichannel customer experience is a crucial investment of time and effort that pays off in the long run.

Engaging with your customers online is all about balancing your communication through different touchpoints. The tips above will help you avoid trouble and find new ways to engage with your customers. More importantly, this approach shows each customer they are valued by your brand.