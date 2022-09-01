6 Landing Page Ideas to Drive Conversion Rates

The practice known as conversion rate optimization (CRO) looks at landing page optimization based on user-centric methods that evaluate many aspects of the page, including its structure, elements, and overall message, as well as the potential user and their journey on it. In today’s blog, we are showing you why it is important to focus on landing page optimization and rely on CRO to increase your conversion rates.

Igor Miske on Unsplash

Why does landing page optimization matter?

Landing page optimization is a process where you analyze specific landing pages and implement certain changes to improve the user experience on them, ultimately increasing the number of conversions. Whether it’s a product landing page or a landing page with long-form sales copy about a specific service, this practice looks at many ways to see how users interact with the specific page in question.

We all know that landing pages are often the first point of contact, and for many, the only way they can connect with your specific audience and make a pitch for your goods or services. Unlike other pages, they exist specifically to convert traffic into customers or returning users.

From quantitative to qualitative behavioral data to testing various A/B page elements, using keyword research software to optimize text for search engines (SEO) and performance, and updating content and CTAs, there are plenty of metrics needed to establish solid conversion rates across your landing pages. Below, we are looking at some of the best ways to make landing page optimization work for you and increase conversions.

Determine your current conversion rate and your goals

The first thing you should do when starting with landing page optimization is to determine your current landing page conversion rate. Without this, you won’t know what your goal is, and you won’t be able to understand why your visitors are not converting.

If you don’t know where to start, you can incorporate website heatmaps and let them run to show you which elements of your landing page that attract the most and the least attention. To establish your conversion rate, make sure to divide the number of actions (whether it form submissions, purchases, or sign-ups) you are getting by the number of actual visits to that page.

Streamline your calls-to-action (CTA)

Experienced marketers know that all landing pages need to have a single goal that is the same across the site. For instance, if you are creating an event registration landing page and plan to do the same for many events in the future, the main CTA should be either a form submission or signup. That is one of the most effective landing page optimization methods that will increase your conversion rates.

Placing a clear call to action (CTA) will only help your visitors do the desired action – they often find it intuitively as they land on your web page. However, incorporating a solid design with a clear form or a button for that specific action is one of the best ways for you to see an increase in your conversions. For instance, if you are promoting an event, placing the main event banners with simple information and a signup form next to it will deliver a clear message to visitors about the specific event and their potential interest in attending it.

Test your main headline and value proposition

Your landing page’s headline is one of the first things visitors see when on your site. However, you should also know that the percentage of people who will continue reading the text after the headline is very low. That is why you should focus all your energy on creating a compelling headline that makes visitors feel engaged and motivated to read whatever’s next.

Same goes with your value proposition – it is a simple statement that summarizes why a customer would choose your product or service, telling them why they should do business with you rather than your competitors.

Some of the best tips when it comes to landing page headlines and value proposition are:

Keeping things simple and clear

Avoiding the use of passive tense

Promising to solve unique and specific problems with a clear solution

Crafting a headline that matches the ad they saw to get to the landing page

Using “Title Case For All Headlines”

Starting the landing page copy as a question

Using punch words that sell (Free, Discover, Results, Quick, Secret, Guaranteed, etc.)

Doing your best with a little dose of humor

Knowing the pain points and fears of your ideal customer profile will help you a lot with your headline. It often is the best way to write a headline and a value proposition that is specifically related to them.

Experiment with new elements and do A/B testing

If you are not witnessing a solid landing page conversion rate across your website, it’s time to shake things up and find ways to introduce new features on your website. Optimizing your landing page requires a lot of outside-the-box thinking – it is, after all, a process where you learn more about your customers at each step of the journey.

A great practice is to regularly tweak your landing page, replace elements on your pages or redesign them. You can A/B test new versions of anything, whether it’s headings, landing page copy, CTAs, images, colors, or banners. Moving things around and changing the design is a great way to test and see whether the novelties you introduced help visitors convert better. Employ A/B tests to analyze changes to single or multiple elements and variate tests for brand new landing pages.

Focus on sophisticated visuals

Let’s face it – sleek designs can only improve your chance of getting more conversions. If you are not a designer, you can always use design tools – nowadays, you can find anything from banner design tools to a free Instagram logo maker with one search.

If you want a more professional approach you can think about hiring someone to redesign all of your visuals, even if that includes on-site elements. The human eye is drawn to visuals, and the right ones are a surefire way to generate more conversions.

Whether it’s explainer videos, animated gifs, or compelling images, it’s important to design something that speaks directly to the ideal customer profile. Besides the design itself, you should also look at the position of an image and its direct impact on where a visitor will focus their attention. Again, A/B testing and heatmaps are the best ways to understand what works and what doesn’t – and excellent practices that can give you the answer through numbers.

Use social proof

Social proof is the most important factor in selling and, for many, the crucial element that leads to action. The term, however, is often misunderstood. Instead of the common thought that it has to do with the company’s presence and reputation, it actually refers to a psychological phenomenon where people conform to the actions of others under the assumption that those actions convey the right behavior.

To put it in simple words, social proof can be any form of honest review that you got from a customer. It is recommended to highlight it on your landing page if you want to see better conversion rates. After all, people have the biggest power to move people and influence their decisions.

Adding social proof to your landing pages can be a great way to enhance conversion rates. A written or video testimonial will do wonders and directly influence the conversion you receive on specific landing pages.

Conclusion

We hope that the above-mentioned tips will help you optimize your landing pages and increase your conversion rates. Unsurprisingly, the two most tested elements that you should focus on are copy and design. These, according to marketers, are believed to have the greatest impact on a landing page and its conversion rates. After all, a solid copy is what convinces people about a specific offer, and design is what backs up the brand authority and directs them to convert.

If you are still clueless about where to begin, know that simplicity is key, and a simple landing page works better than an overly complicated or long one. So, make sure to craft a simple message, gather the best elements in a structured design, and use concise headlines and sales copy to increase landing page conversion rates. Once that is done, you should test, test, and test – and you will see immediate results.