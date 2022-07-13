B2B lead generation tools for 2022

Ciara Byrne

B2B Lead generation is a priority for larger, established companies, despite most articles online focusing on lead generation for small businesses. As companies deepen their embrace of digital marketing to business customers, there has been an accompanying upsurge in the search for new ways to generate B2B leads and new tools to turbocharge the process. Recent advancements in software engineering using AI have made the development of lead-generating tools more efficient and faster to market.

Generating fresh, profitable, new leads is the lifeblood of businesses, and they are optimizing their strategies to focus on higher-performing lead generation. The choice of which tools to use to augment your B2B lead generation can make a massive difference to the success of your campaign.

Should you use B2B lead generation software?

Before the digital marketing revolution, B2B leads were generated by sales and marketing teams using advertising on television, radio, trade magazines, and emails. The leads generated were poorly targeted, and monitoring the lead generation performance from each medium was difficult.

With new lead generation models, B2B lead prospecting focuses on detailed marketing intelligence, filtering leads to forensic levels.

Generating this data is time-consuming and tedious, so lead generation and content marketing software like HubSpot and agencies like InfuseMedia can enhance your marketing strategy, becoming an integral part of your lead generation methodology.

But its possible the best solutions for your company aren’t such well known names. How can you find them? One way is to follow some of the best software engineering blogs to look for recommendations and reviews.

How to choose B2B lead generation tools

While it makes sense for businesses to use lead generation tools in 2022, that doesn’t mean every tool is right for your business. Knowing your business needs will lead you to choose software that can perform the tasks specific to your goals.

  • A digital marketing agency may need to build email lists in seconds rather than days, so a tool like Evaboot suits that need.
  • Alternatively, you may need to create outreach templates to automate your follow-up emails and add more value to your lead follow-up strategy.
  • Quickly extracting text and data from emails to build your database using email parsing software will save time, resources, and money.
  • If you don’t have a list, then carefully targeted PPC for lead generation will help fill your pipeline with leads.

Whatever the jobs are, prioritize the needs of your sales and marketing team and choose tools they will be comfortable using.

Highlighting the specific tasks your business needs to automate will increase your chance of finding tools that can meet your business and lead generation goals.

The top features needed in your lead generation software

As with any business, different needs require alternative solutions. The key features that your business demands must be met by your choice of software. Examples of these needs are:

User-friendly

Your software choice must be easy to use, accessible, and intuitive to learn. Training for the software must be tailored to the users' growth in their ability and confidence using the software's features.

Scalable and flexible

Your software must have built-in scalability and the flexibility to grow as you demand more from it. Your choice of lead generation tool will need to incorporate your existing CRM system and any third-party technologies used in your business. An example of a tool built to scale is DYL, bridging teams and technologies for lead generation with immediate responsiveness.

Analytics and reporting

Your data reporting and analytics will mould your marketing strategy. Your software tools must be capable of reporting ROI and gathering data to analyze potential issues so that you can initiate the steps needed to resolve them.

Top software you need to consider for your business

There is a vast choice of lead generation tools available, and the numbers will continue to grow to meet new demands. An Apsis survey found that 80% of marketing automation users saw their leads increase (and 77% had more conversions). Your business is falling behind if you are not considering automation to help you achieve similar results. So, to help get your business up to speed, here is a list of top-performing automation tools that can improve your results.

1. OneMoreLead

OneMoreLead is an industry leader in automated prospecting and is rich in features. With more than 3,000 brands incorporating it into their strategy, it has been thoroughly road tested. Lead generation takes less than 60 seconds as it crawls its 40-million-strong B2B database. So, no matter what plan your business focuses on, OneMoreLead will deliver prospects to suit it.

2. Skrapp

Skrapp finds the LinkedIn emails belonging to your prospects. Available as a Chrome extension, it is simple and effective in delivering qualified B2B leads, including their contact information and email address.

3. Prospect.io

Prospect.io is peerless as an email prospecting tool when fully integrated with other high-performing tools such as Salesforce and HubSpot. Again used as a Chrome extension, Prospect.io helps you rapidly grow your sales channels by filtering and analyzing leads based on their website activity.

4. HubSpot

Hubspot does everything: SEO optimization, landing pages, email, social media, and analytics. It is almost everything you need from a lead generation tool. Hubspot also includes a robust email extension that allows you to send bulk emails and choose which emails to track.

5. LeadPages

LeadPages is a template-based landing page builder. Integrating LeadPages with your other tools allows a highly customized experience that increases conversion rates.

6. Intercom

Intercom allows you to incorporate live chat into your website. You can keep your prospects engaged with human or automated chats, offer live videos, and interact with live messaging.

7. LinkedIn Adverts

LinkedIn has more than 675 million professionals registered and is an essential tool for paid advertising to B2B prospects. You can reach your target audience efficiently using the comprehensive segmentation tool, and choose from multiple formats to meet your advertising goals.

8. Constant Contact

Constant Contact is the email platform your business needs if you have an extensive contact list. The simple, intuitive interface makes staying connected to your leads easy. The vast template database makes your emails look fresh and professional with minimal labor.

Final Words

If your business needs lead generation tools, there is a lot to consider. But if you stay focused on your most critical needs, you’ll find excellent tools to help you identify and reach your target audience.

Using lead generation tools increases the number of prospects converting into leads and ultimately customers, improving how you engage with and manage them.

Converting a lead is only part of the journey. You need those customers to become loyal to your business and brand. Using the engagement tools available will help you expand B2B customer loyalty and increase retention rates.

