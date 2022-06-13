10 Employee Onboarding Tools to Remote Teams

Ciara Byrne

Working in human resources, you understand the importance of onboarding remote employees efficiently and effectively and the need for tools and checklists that support a successful process – a process to help acclimatize new employees to their roles and the company's core values.

With remote work on the rise, you are no longer restricted by geography, so you can now attract top talent across a broader range. Using the best remote onboarding tools can make your new colleagues feel engaged and part of the team and save the company money from costly onsite onboarding.

There are, of course, challenges in working remotely as a virtual team, as building company culture and relationships are more complicated. Poor onboarding can result in high employee turnover, low productivity, and decreased job satisfaction. So, remote employees should become familiar with their new employers' expectations as soon as possible. After all, they are more likely to stay with the company longer if their onboarding experience is positive.

Your first step is to compose a thorough employee onboarding checklist to identify all your needs. Then, find the tools that best serve that list. That may be something as complex as an entire suite of tools, or it could be something as straightforward as a contact management or payroll system. With SaaS resources becoming more popular, you can use them to create your own customized stack of solutions.

Start by taking into account what you already have. For example, you probably use an applicant tracking system (ATS) for reviewing resumes and organizing data about candidates. Many of them also offer features for progress tracking as a person makes their way through interviews, etc. Make sure that your ATS integrates with your other onboarding tools when possible, and that you avoid using tools that require you to duplicate efforts.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of 10 onboarding tools to aid in your company's onboarding processes, from workflow efficiencies to training tools and communications platforms.

1. airSlate

Teams and businesses of all sizes need document workflow solutions, and that’s where airSlate comes in. It helps human resource departments speed up their employee onboarding process with its HR templates. You can have all of your documents in one place without any coding. HR departments can automate their most-used workflows, such as onboarding or leave requests within minutes using any of thousands of built-in templates. To get started, airSlate offers a free version and a free trial period.

2. ProProfs

ProProfs is a software development company that produces online tools for employee training, education, and customer satisfaction. ProProfs' aim is to help companies improve their employees’ skills and abilities with tools for training and tracking progress.

You can create customized training courses and learning resources, and also create a learner community.

The ProProfs website has tools to engage in training, such as quiz makers, games, training makers, and a knowledge base.

ProProfs has three plans: Essentials, Premium, and Business.

3. Slack

Most people these days are familiar with Slack. Slack provides a virtual communications headquarters where your entire company can stay connected. Connecting across departments, whether for daily team collaborations, sales, or special projects, Slack enables everyone to feel engaged.

With the options to chat, send audio and video, or host virtual meetings, Slack has all the necessary tools to include your remote employees in the daily life of your company. This virtual network gives the feeling that everyone is together.

Thinking of onboarding specifically, you can go back to your checklist for a reminder of what new remote hires need for support, and build dedicated channels into Slack to help serve that purpose.

You can try Slack for free without an expiry date, but you will only have access to essential tools like messaging and video calls. For more features, you will need to upgrade to a paid monthly plan.

4. Monday.com

This platform has been designed to allow you to customize your workflow however you want. The software will enable you to attract, engage and retain top talent, have a streamlined onboarding process, and manage employee development. A new hire will have a place to develop skill sets and learn all whilst maintaining well-being.

There are several plans to choose from and pricing ranges. Monday.com offer a free plan and many customized programs.

5. Flair

If you need an adaptable platform, consider Flair. Flair is a complete HR platform that can automate your human resources team. Straight out of the box, you will have access to automation features for everyday tasks and the ability to customize those tasks. With an internal database, you can track all your employees.

You can also onboard new employees, manage documents, track time, shift planning, and export payroll information using the comprehensive dashboard.

6. Kipwise

Kipwise enables you to record and document your policies and best practices. Kipwise’s content management tool will turn them into a searchable knowledge base, so your new employees can easily access the information they need to work efficiently.

Create "must-reads" for new employees, enabling them to get up to speed quickly during the employee onboarding process whilst monitoring who has or hasn't read the content.

Kipwise is easy to use, with a powerful search command and built-in workflows to build a collaborative knowledge base.

7. Zavvy

Search no further if you're looking for an onboarding platform that can save you from drowning in the manual process of sending onboarding steps to new staff.

Zavvy's employee onboarding software can do all the tedious work so that you can build a personal rapport with the new team members.

Zavvy offers an automatic onboarding journey where you can assign tasks, schedule 1:1 meetings, and meet their onboarding buddy, all in one place.

There is no need to switch between Notion, Zoom, and Slack. Use ready-to-use templates or start from scratch and embed content or quizzes from your favorite platforms, such as YouTube and Typeform.

Track the progress with an automatic tracker and keep them engaged with auto-pilot nudges. You can save hours by reusing the journey over and over again!

8. Zoom

Most people are now familiar with Zoom for seamless video conferencing. With Zoom, you can work from anywhere, with formal or informal meetings, HD video, and crystal clear audio. Also, you can host feature-filled webinars and virtual events, and orchestrate team collaboration with colleagues and employees.

Zoom has packages for small teams, small businesses, and large enterprises.

9. Gusto

Gusto is a people platform that hires, pays, insures, and supports employees. With access to payroll services, employee benefits, attendance records, talent management, detailed reports, and an instinctual onboarding process, you’ll be able to put Gusto to work right away.

Gusto offers multiple payment options depending on your business size and needs.

10. Workbright

Hiring new staff can be time-consuming and repetitive for a human resources department. Workbright is a set of tools designed for small to medium-sized businesses that speed up the onboarding process.

Workbright’s software will transform your raw new-hire data into a library of intelligent forms by collecting and verifying human resource documents.

To Sum Up

With companies now going fully remote or hybrid, there is an increasing need for tools to help attract, onboard, and retain new talent. Many software companies have turned their attention to the human resources sector to provide tools to assist overstretched HR teams.

These top 10 software companies will help you effectively onboard new remote employees quickly and bring them up to speed efficiently.

