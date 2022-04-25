5 Email Marketing Tools to Speed Up Your Process

Ciara Byrne

Business owners are nowadays on a continuous mission to improve their marketing efforts. Email marketing is one of the most cost-effective ways to get a decent return on investment (ROI). Whether you are selling software, promoting an event, or are in the e-commerce industry, email is one of the most valuable and targeted channels for reaching your audience.

Through email marketing automation, you can optimize your messages to communicate with clients and get immediate action. However, in order to do things right, you need to rely on software that does more than just send and track emails. In today’s guide, we are listing the best email marketing tools to help you grow your business and earn more revenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhhrV_0fJJDrT200
Austin Distel via Unsplash

The best email marketing software programs reviewed

We tested some of the best email marketing programs and personalization tools and were impressed with the results. Below, we are sharing our findings and showing you the tools that are worth considering for your business.

1. Unilayer

First on our list is a tool called Unilayer which is also one of the easiest to use drag and drop email template builders out there. There is a variety of email templates for referrals, follow-ups, apology emails, promotional materials, and a lot of things that you can instantly use for your next campaign. Its WYSIWYG editor makes designing an email easy, whether you are a solopreneur, a small business or a big company supported by a smaller marketing agency.

Unilayer packs a lot of unique blocks and dynamic content modules, allowing for the creation of exceptional email experiences. You can navigate within the platform, save your custom creations for later use, or send your templates directly to your email software. The tool is ideal for any business, and can be used to manage large amounts of email templates from a single location.

2. Hubspot Marketing Hub

Hubspot is a well-positioned name in the digital marketing world known for its great tools for helping marketers grow and get more clicks online. It also offers a reliable and feature-packed email marketing tool that is perfect for growing businesses. You can create professional marketing emails that are engaging and provoke action with the drag-and-drop email builder but also use the Hubspot CRM to create tailored touchpoints for your customers.

If you use the CRM, you can also sync your contacts and include personalized content in your emails (such as their first name, company name, etc.) to make sure they feel like they are being personally addressed.

And the best part? Hubspot’s email tool is free for up to 2,000 email sends per month, and if you need more of that, you can always upgrade and get instant access to even more features.

3. MailGenius

With MailGenius, you can inspect your emails and find possible triggers that might get them sent to the spam folder. This feature is very useful to marketers worldwide as no one wants their emails to be left out in Spam. Another great thing about it is the deliverability testing – you can run tests to ensure that your emails actually reach your recipient’s inbox. Otherwise, we all know that they won’t be opened.

Besides all of this, MailGenius outlines many features that help you avoid sending an email that lands in the spam folder. It gives you tips and actionable advice on how to fix any issues you may have – even if you have the best email copy and subject line. In an era where many marketers are worried about deliverability, it’s worth having a tool like MailGenius to ensure you are following the industry’s best practices.

4. Right Inbox

With Right Inbox, you can say goodbye to the headaches caused by many other email marketing programs. This one works as a Gmail extension which you can install and send marketing emails directly from your Google email agent. The standard features include seeing who opens and clicks your emails in Gmail. However, you can do a lot more with this tool, such as scheduling emails to send later, writing follow-ups beforehand, and creating custom email signatures in Gmail.

Affordable and user-friendly, Right Inbox makes email marketing easy – you can send out mass emails to your email list with the Gmail interface and ensure that you are tracking all the right metrics. Thanks to the plethora of features, you can create winning emails from scratch or even turn a failing email campaign into a success.

5. Mailbird

Sending out a targeted email has never been easier – with Mailbird, you can do that instantly and know that you are setting your campaign up for success. The tool works great for small businesses, and many refer to it as a fully packed email marketing software that lets you add multiple accounts and manage them all in one place.

Mailbird is also great because it can host any email address, whether you are using Gmail, Outlook, Cox Business, or any other email agent. Plus, it easily integrates with a variety of tools such as Google Workspace, Slack, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox, and a lot more.

Final thoughts

In the end, it’s worth noting that email marketing is one of the best ways to boost your digital marketing strategy and a channel that produces results over a long period of time.

Whether you are new to the concept and just went through a course on email marketing or are a seasoned marketer leveraging email as one of the best ways to grow, you would agree that having a tool for email makes a lot of things easier. We hope that this little guide helped you discover some of the newest tools on the market and their powerful features.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# email marketing

Comments / 0

Published by

Travel, beauty, health and wellness tips in one place. Weekly updated on the best practices to have in your life.

Los Angeles County, CA
53 followers

More from Ciara Byrne

Current Trends in the Real Estate Industry

The real estate industry has ever since been one of the most statistically dynamic industries. Its sensitivity to economic factors mostly causes fluctuations in its market trend. But the market, prices, and listing remain relatively stable, making it a robust sector over the past years. However, when the pandemic hit the world in 2020, real estate is also one of the industries that faced some setbacks.

Read full story

How to Deal with The COVID Testing Scare?

As the COVID pandemic has affected every one of us differently and to a different extent, feeling anxious about it or before taking a diagnostic test is a part of the ‘new normal’. This feeling can especially intensify when you feel the symptoms for the first time. Luckily, there are ways that can help you alleviate your concerns during the testing process and isolation.

Read full story

How to Build a B2B Sales Funnel

Building a sales funnel enables businesses to establish the different stages their customers will go through, from the first initial contact up to the purchase of a product or service. A practice like this certainly requires some knowledge in sales and marketing and is one of the best ways to boost your online marketing.

Read full story

5 Time Tracking Apps for Productivity for Students

Let’s be honest, no matter how fun it sounds, student life comes with many challenges, and keeping up with a tough schedule and building an effective time management system is one of the most prominent issues. Even if you have a lot of experience, organizing your time can be testing.

Read full story

How To Create Content Marketing Inspired By the Customer Journey

Succeeding in the online world requires a lot of effort nowadays, especially when it comes to producing content that is relevant, engaging, and on-point for your audience. It takes more than just a few digital marketing ideas and some capital to propel your business to new heights. For many, content marketing is something that is easily outsourced – but how can we flip the cards and make most of it?

Read full story

How Customer Service Can Help You Improve Your Content Marketing

Getting a new business off the ground takes more than just a great idea, a few digital networking strategies, and some capital. Customer service is one of the most important values one needs to incorporate in their company’s DNA from day one.

Read full story

How to Measure Your Content Marketing ROI

Measuring the results of your marketing efforts is crucial if you want to make well-informed decisions based on data. As with all marketing activities, content is always a work in progress – whether it’s a new blog or a company whitepaper, you hope it will perform better than last time.

Read full story

UX and UI: How They Influence Web Design

How often have you or anyone you know closed a web page simply because it “is taking ages” to load? Have you ever uninstalled or switched apps on account of how easy and fast they are to use (or not)? The truth is that modern-day users are growing more impatient by the second, turning bounce rates into a significant key performance indicator (KPI) for online businesses around the world. Any glitch a consumer encounters might drive them away from a product for good. In this fast-paced digital environment, every millisecond counts and every color matters if a vendor ever wants to see their project become a success. This is the exact moment at which web design comes to the rescue!

Read full story

Yoga Breathing Exercises: Benefits and How to Practice Them

“Breath is life. We should pay as much attention to it as any other aspect of beingness.” – Swami Nostradamus Virato, yoga teacher. Yoga is not just a physical practice, it is the state of mind, a philosophy, and a teacher of the body, mind, and soul. Its very meaning is “to bring together into union” and it's about finding a way to reconcile mind and the body, what is often seen as the opposites. It can take you to extraordinary journeys in self-exploration, both internally and externally. But, in its practical sense, yoga is a great way to boost your body’s strength and immune system. And it does it very easily - by breathing. Let’s see how.

Read full story

Language Learning Tips You Need Before You Move to a New Country

If you have seriously decided to move abroad, there is no doubt you already tasted all the charms of living in a foreign country, be it through your studies, volunteering, or work. By now, you probably also embraced Helen Keller's philosophy that “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all”.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy