5 Email Marketing Tools to Speed Up Your Process

Business owners are nowadays on a continuous mission to improve their marketing efforts. Email marketing is one of the most cost-effective ways to get a decent return on investment (ROI). Whether you are selling software, promoting an event, or are in the e-commerce industry, email is one of the most valuable and targeted channels for reaching your audience.

Through email marketing automation , you can optimize your messages to communicate with clients and get immediate action. However, in order to do things right, you need to rely on software that does more than just send and track emails. In today’s guide, we are listing the best email marketing tools to help you grow your business and earn more revenue.

The best email marketing software programs reviewed

We tested some of the best email marketing programs and personalization tools and were impressed with the results. Below, we are sharing our findings and showing you the tools that are worth considering for your business.

1. Unilayer

First on our list is a tool called Unilayer which is also one of the easiest to use drag and drop email template builders out there. There is a variety of email templates for referrals , follow-ups, apology emails, promotional materials, and a lot of things that you can instantly use for your next campaign. Its WYSIWYG editor makes designing an email easy, whether you are a solopreneur, a small business or a big company supported by a smaller marketing agency.

Unilayer packs a lot of unique blocks and dynamic content modules, allowing for the creation of exceptional email experiences. You can navigate within the platform, save your custom creations for later use, or send your templates directly to your email software. The tool is ideal for any business, and can be used to manage large amounts of email templates from a single location.

2. Hubspot Marketing Hub

Hubspot is a well-positioned name in the digital marketing world known for its great tools for helping marketers grow and get more clicks online. It also offers a reliable and feature-packed email marketing tool that is perfect for growing businesses. You can create professional marketing emails that are engaging and provoke action with the drag-and-drop email builder but also use the Hubspot CRM to create tailored touchpoints for your customers.

If you use the CRM, you can also sync your contacts and include personalized content in your emails (such as their first name, company name, etc.) to make sure they feel like they are being personally addressed.

And the best part? Hubspot’s email tool is free for up to 2,000 email sends per month, and if you need more of that, you can always upgrade and get instant access to even more features.

3. MailGenius

With MailGenius, you can inspect your emails and find possible triggers that might get them sent to the spam folder. This feature is very useful to marketers worldwide as no one wants their emails to be left out in Spam. Another great thing about it is the deliverability testing – you can run tests to ensure that your emails actually reach your recipient’s inbox. Otherwise, we all know that they won’t be opened.

Besides all of this, MailGenius outlines many features that help you avoid sending an email that lands in the spam folder. It gives you tips and actionable advice on how to fix any issues you may have – even if you have the best email copy and subject line. In an era where many marketers are worried about deliverability, it’s worth having a tool like MailGenius to ensure you are following the industry’s best practices.

4. Right Inbox

With Right Inbox, you can say goodbye to the headaches caused by many other email marketing programs. This one works as a Gmail extension which you can install and send marketing emails directly from your Google email agent. The standard features include seeing who opens and clicks your emails in Gmail. However, you can do a lot more with this tool, such as scheduling emails to send later, writing follow-ups beforehand, and creating custom email signatures in Gmail.

Affordable and user-friendly, Right Inbox makes email marketing easy – you can send out mass emails to your email list with the Gmail interface and ensure that you are tracking all the right metrics. Thanks to the plethora of features, you can create winning emails from scratch or even turn a failing email campaign into a success.

5. Mailbird

Sending out a targeted email has never been easier – with Mailbird, you can do that instantly and know that you are setting your campaign up for success. The tool works great for small businesses, and many refer to it as a fully packed email marketing software that lets you add multiple accounts and manage them all in one place.

Mailbird is also great because it can host any email address, whether you are using Gmail, Outlook, Cox Business, or any other email agent. Plus, it easily integrates with a variety of tools such as Google Workspace, Slack, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox, and a lot more.

Final thoughts

In the end, it’s worth noting that email marketing is one of the best ways to boost your digital marketing strategy and a channel that produces results over a long period of time.

Whether you are new to the concept and just went through a course on email marketing or are a seasoned marketer leveraging email as one of the best ways to grow, you would agree that having a tool for email makes a lot of things easier. We hope that this little guide helped you discover some of the newest tools on the market and their powerful features.