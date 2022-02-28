How Customer Service Can Help You Improve Your Content Marketing

Tim van der Kuip via Unsplash

Getting a new business off the ground takes more than just a great idea, a few digital networking strategies , and some capital. Customer service is one of the most important values one needs to incorporate in their company’s DNA from day one.

The truth is, providing great customer service can set you apart from the competition, generate more marketing and sales opportunities, and keep your business growing successfully. In this blog, we will describe the link between customer service and content marketing – and explore the ways they complement each other.

Optimizing the customer experience

Customer service research by Zendesk showed that 66% of B2B and 52% of B2C customers stop buying after a bad customer service interaction. That is why your first goal should be optimizing the customer experience and making sure that you are delivering the right customer support experience.

News of a single bad interaction can reach many ears, so make sure you are giving your customer service the same high-level treatment you are giving to your marketing efforts. You can use a marketing resource management tool to simplify and automate, as well as unify tasks like messaging, customer support, and marketing in every stage in the customer lifecycle.

The importance of self-service

They say that “the best phone call is the one that never happened” and there is a big truth behind that. If your customers can easily and thoroughly address their issues on their own, they will seek to do so. Self-service is one of the most efficient ways to issue resolution, only because it takes the response time out of the equation and makes customers resolve issues by themselves.

In practice, what you should do is mine your complaints and feedback and find patterns and commonalities. Then, address all of those issues with easy-to-access online information. This has been backed up by studies, too – research by Forrester found that 72% of customers prefer using a company’s website to answer their questions. Whether it’s help from customer service software or a FAQ page that guides them to the answer, it’s essential to easily point your customers to the information they need online.

Creating content your customers can relate to

Believe it or not, your website is your top salesperson , and the most important point of making your customer’s experience more enjoyable is creating content that your customers will relate to. In order to achieve this, you must be fully aware of your target audience and their needs and expectations.

For instance, if you are a business that sells cosmetics, your posts can be educational and show the real mix of ingredients that goes behind every product, and the effect it has on their skin. Similarly, if you are selling software, you can host webinars, engage in promotional email marketing , or upload instructional videos on YouTube as part of a great B2B marketing strategy for raising awareness around your SaaS solution.

Informative content is particularly important in B2B relationships because your customer is seeking specific solutions for their business. They will most likely study your website and blog for details well before reaching out to your company. So, your B2B content marketing strategy should anticipate your business customers’ needs and focus on content that helps them achieve their objectives by using your products or services. This same content is also a very useful resource for your customer service team who can refer prospects to specific articles that relate to the purpose of their call, email, or chat.

Rewarding their social shares and promotions

One of the best social media strategies for businesses that want to improve their customer experience is giving their readers a small reward when they promote the content to their group of followers. For instance, every time someone shares your blog on social media, offer them a discount code through a direct message.

You can control your discount codes and promotions for a limited time. Try to be mindful of the way you will present these rewards, so they are easily understood by your average followers. The simpler this approach is, the greater impact it will have on your business.

Coming up with topics your audience finds helpful

Your audience needs to read about things they will enjoy and find helpful, and obviously, ones that are related to your business. If you are B2B related, it’s always good to help other companies make most of their digital marketing by sharing some good email marketing tips, content formulas that work, the best smart chatbots they can use, or anything you’ve had success with before.

Topics can range and may include anything that is related to your brand. Keep in mind that customers love exploring lists of tips on how to achieve something, and appreciate inspiration when it comes to how they can use your products to make their lives easier and better.

Creating deeper interactions with your audience

The way you market your content will always change. Every aspect of digital marketing has changed over the past decade. One thing is certain, though – it will never hurt you to try and explore new avenues for communication with your customers.

For example, you can experiment with new email marketing strategies for growth and new email service providers for the support those strategies need. Let’s say you offer a lead magnet (ebook, white paper, cheat sheet, etc.) on your website, you want to use an email service with automation features that can deliver a download link to the customer immediately after collecting the prospect’s email address – not an hour or a day later. That’s an area where your service provider’s technical ability reflects directly on your company’s customer service effectiveness.

Aligning your customer support and marketing goals

Work with your customer support team to align your goals for acquisition marketing and customer retention. Using a good customer relationship marketing tool, you can show your prospective customers that you are investing in a customer retention strategy – this will also show you how content is a valuable asset across all departments, and not just marketing.

Whether it’s regular support content audits, bringing in new talent to improve your customer service content or investing more in your customer service, your marketing can never slow down – even if it’s after a sale.

Final thoughts

Finally, all of these strategies are easier said than done, but certainly more enjoyable in practice rather than in theory. Improving your customer support can certainly turn your business around – and that is one of the things worth highlighting as part of your content marketing strategy.