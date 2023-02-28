Knoxville, TN

“I can’t breathe” Body Cam Footage Released Woman In Police Custody Dies From Stroke.

Chung Golding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9SQ6_0l2553ox00
Lisa Edwards trying to stay upright in order to breathe.Photo byKPD body cam footage

Today body cam footage of the 60-year-old woman Lisa Edwards dying in police custody. February 5th In Knoxville, Tennessee, at ~8:50 a.m., the woman was found trespassing onto the grounds of the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center after she had already been discharged.


The previous day she was admitted to the hospital and had been complaining about intense abdominal pain. They told her that she simply had constipation and she was discharged the next morning at 7:00 a.m. Lisa unconvinced protested and refused to leave after her discharge forcing the Medical Center staff to alert the authorities.


When the responding officers arrived they talked to her for a few minutes before deciding to bring her into custody. At this time, multiple officers tried and failed to put her into the police van.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Ryr_0l2553ox00
Lisa Edwards on the pavement as officers wait for the squad car to arrive.Photo byKPD body cam footage

im going to have a stroke!

Edwards claimed that she was going to have a stroke and that she was having trouble breathing. The released footage shows the officers talking it over and coming to the conclusion that she is acting sick and doesn't really require medical assistance.


As Edwards continues to notify the officers of her abnormal condition, one officer tries to find an inhaler inside her purse.

You want a cigarette?

The officer found a pack of cigarettes among her belongings and offered one to her she promptly refused.

Soon after a squad car arrived and the officers loaded her up into the backseat of the car. On the way to the detention center, Edwards was found unresponsive and the police rushed her back to the Medical Center.

Once they arrived she was quickly put on life support, unfortunately, she died soon after.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only. Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.

