3000 Lbs of Meth And Millions of Fentanyl Pills Seized During Major Drug Bust!

Picture to represent drugs Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash

On Thursday, information was released by the Tempe Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Arizona Attorney General's Office regarding a significant bust that took three years to complete.

During the bust, roughly 3000 lbs of meth and 4.5 million fentanyl pills were seized. The authorities also found 138 kilos of cocaine, 66 kilos of fentanyl powder, and $2 million in cash.

During the investigation, more than 50 firearms were found however no details regarding the firearms have been released.

The DEA estimates that the drugs have a street value of $13 million. Over the three-year inquiry, more than 150 people have been charged with various felonies and misdemeanors.

President Joe Biden recently has released his stance on the situation “strong penalties to crack down on fentanyl trafficking” .

Arizonian authorities have come to the conclusion that many of the drugs are coming from beyond the border. They also believe that the main supplier is the Sinaloa Cartel and other investigators seem to agree.

“I want to be crystal clear, the drugs in this room and the drugs that are flooding Arizona every single day are sourced primarily by one evil as the Sinaloa drug cartel,” .

Photo by Hal Gatewood on Unsplash

As many know this country suffers from addictions and we have been in a drug epidemic for decades the war on drugs has yet to make any substantial changes. However, hopefully, the National Drug Control Strategy can help protect the youths in the country.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only. Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.