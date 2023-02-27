Tempe, AZ

3000 Lbs of Meth And Millions of Fentanyl Pills Seized During Major Drug Bust!

Chung Golding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDSL0_0l0kWe9X00
Picture to represent drugsPhoto byVolodymyr HryshchenkoonUnsplash

On Thursday, information was released by the Tempe Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Arizona Attorney General's Office regarding a significant bust that took three years to complete.

During the bust, roughly 3000 lbs of meth and 4.5 million fentanyl pills were seized. The authorities also found 138 kilos of cocaine, 66 kilos of fentanyl powder, and $2 million in cash.

During the investigation, more than 50 firearms were found however no details regarding the firearms have been released.

The DEA estimates that the drugs have a street value of $13 million. Over the three-year inquiry, more than 150 people have been charged with various felonies and misdemeanors.

President Joe Biden recently has released his stance on the situation “strong penalties to crack down on fentanyl trafficking” .

Arizonian authorities have come to the conclusion that many of the drugs are coming from beyond the border. They also believe that the main supplier is the Sinaloa Cartel and other investigators seem to agree.

“I want to be crystal clear, the drugs in this room and the drugs that are flooding Arizona every single day are sourced primarily by one evil as the Sinaloa drug cartel,” .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XU60I_0l0kWe9X00
Photo byHal GatewoodonUnsplash

As many know this country suffers from addictions and we have been in a drug epidemic for decades the war on drugs has yet to make any substantial changes. However, hopefully, the National Drug Control Strategy can help protect the youths in the country.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only. Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# drugs# health# society# politics government

Comments / 18

Published by

I am here to provide the most interesting, recent, and relevant news.

California State
148 followers

More from Chung Golding

Elon Musk’s Proposal to Start Human Trials Using Neuralink Have Been Rejected.

Neuralink founded in 2016 was a program that proposed the use of computers to help fix people’s impairments such as blindness and paralysis. In early 2022 the company sought permission to start human trials from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). The proposal was rejected by most of the members of the agency.

Read full story
Santa Rosa, CA

Family Horrified to Find Out Their 16 Year Old Was Fatally Stabbed.

Late Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. a fight broke out at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa. Two juniors were in the art classroom and met a freshman who drew what was described as a 4-5 inch knife.

Read full story
16 comments
Knoxville, TN

“I can’t breathe” Body Cam Footage Released Woman In Police Custody Dies From Stroke.

Today body cam footage of the 60-year-old woman Lisa Edwards dying in police custody. February 5th In Knoxville, Tennessee, at ~8:50 a.m., the woman was found trespassing onto the grounds of the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center after she had already been discharged.

Read full story
7 comments
Palestine, OH

First Report on The Toxic Train Derailment in Ohio Released.

Today the first report has been released on the aftermath of the toxic train derailment in Ohio. A preceding report has been released by the NTSB (The National Transportation Safety Board). In their report, they found no fatalities however many hazardous chemicals have been spilled and have begun to seep into the ground. Many of the chemicals were flammable and combustible among the chemicals Vinyl Chloride.

Read full story
26 comments

Union Demands Met, TOYOTA Has Agreed to Raise Wages to Rates Not Seen In Decades!

On Wednesday, February 22nd Toyota Motors agreed to the worker's unions' demands to raise base wages to the largest hike in 20 years. Toyota is the largest automaker in the world furthermore Toyota is one of the largest job providers in Japan supplying jobs to hundreds of thousands.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy