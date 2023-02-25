Union Demands Met, TOYOTA Has Agreed to Raise Wages to Rates Not Seen In Decades!

One of Toyotas sedans in action. Photo by Martin Katler on Unsplash

On Wednesday, February 22nd Toyota Motors agreed to the worker's unions' demands to raise base wages to the largest hike in 20 years.

Toyota is the largest automaker in the world furthermore Toyota is one of the largest job providers in Japan supplying jobs to hundreds of thousands.

Koji Sato the soon President of Toyota hopes that the decision to raise base wages will spread and quickly be adopted by other companies. In the future, Koji Sato hopes that the entire industry will adapt to these new standards of pay.

Within the same day, Honda responded in kind following in Toyota's footsteps. Honda agreed to a 5 percent increase raising the base monthly wage to ~12,500 yen.

Both companies have decided that the wage increase will affect not only the full-time workers but the part-time workers as well.

One notable politician Fumio Kishida is pleased with these companies' efforts to advance the wage increase in the industry.

This wage hike has begun to affect companies outside the automotive industry. Many other industries are beginning to catch on and follow the new standards.

Nintendo (NTDOF), a famous video game development company, announced earlier this month that it would increase base compensation for employees by 10% despite lowering its full-year profit prediction.

Hopefully, in the future, many companies from all industries will begin to follow these parameters and join in raising the average wage of workers.

