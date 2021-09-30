10 missing people in Houston, Gabby Petito case turns heads to overlooked cases

Missing person on a milk carton. (Christy Leos)

(HOUSTON, TEXAS) -- If you’ve read the news or scrolled through social media lately, you probably know about Gabby Petito. A travel blogger and influencer, Petito’s case has grabbed attention across the US and around the world. Her remains were found, but the search continues for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, according to CNN .

The national conversation has shifted toward criticism as people question how missing person cases involving white women are supposedly more likely to gain the spotlight, while BIPOC cases are overlooked.

While there may be many more people missing in Houston at the time of this article’s publication, this News Break reporter is highlighting ten missing people from the Greater Houston area who were last seen this year. Cases and their descriptions were found on the Texas EquuSearch website .

While each description below includes contact information, you can also contact Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500 or email them at info@txeq.org with information regarding the cases.

Ashley Guillory

Ashley Guillory standing by a car. (Texas EquuSearch)

Update: according to a Click2Houston.com news report, Guillory's body has been found.

“37-year-old Ashley Guillory was last seen in Houston, Texas, on September 4th, 2021. It is unknown what color, type, or style of clothing that Ashley was wearing. Ashley was driving a black, 2004 Toyota Camry, 4-door sedan with unknown paper temporary plates.”

“If you have seen Ashley Guillory since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Ashley’s disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.”

Additional details regarding the case can be found on Guillory’s Texas EquuSearch page .

Christopher Flores

Christopher Flores wearing glasses. (Texas EquuSearch)

“53-year-old Christopher Flores was last seen in Houston, Texas, on August 23rd, 2021. He was wearing blue jeans, tan work boots, and a navy blue short-sleeved, button-down shirt with the words “Relevant Solutions” printed on the front. Christopher has tattoo sleeves on both arms and tattoos on his back. He also has a chickenpox scar on the side of his left eye. Christopher’s green 1995, Chevrolet C15 pickup truck with Texas license plates of MXH7933 is also missing."

Flores’s truck. (Texas EquuSearch)

“If you have seen Christopher Flores or his vehicle since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Christopher’s disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.”

Additional details regarding the case can be found on Flores’s Texas EquuSearch page .

Kevin C. Tatman

Photo of Kevin C. Tatman. (Texas EquuSearch)

“48-year-old Kevin C. Tatman was last seen in Houston, Texas, on July 13th, 2021. Kevin was wearing a black t-shirt, blue sweat pants, and a Dallas Cowboys hat. It’s urgent to find Kevin because he is intellectually disabled, and he only has the mental capacity of a seven-year-old. Kevin’s speech is non-understandable, and he has recently been diagnosed with an elevated blood pressure. If you have seen Kevin C. Tatman since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Kevin’s disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department immediately at (832) 394-1840.”

Additional details regarding the case can be found on Tatman’s Texas EquuSearch page .

Lopaz Richardson

Picture of Lopaz Richardson. (Texas EquuSearch)

“32-year-old Lopaz Richardson was last seen in Rosenberg, Texas, on July 5th, 2021. Lopaz’s white 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck has been found abandoned near the Oklahoma/Texas border, but Lopaz is still missing. Lopaz was last seen wearing a solid black t-shirt and brown cargo-type camouflage pants. Lopaz has medium-length dreadlocks, a mustache, and a full beard. Lopaz has an Emmett Till tattoo on his right hand, a flame tattoo on his right leg, and the words “Dear Life” tattooed on his eyelids.”

“If you have seen Lopaz Richardson since his disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Lopaz’s disappearance, please call the Rosenberg Police Department at (832) 595-3700.”

Additional details regarding the case can be found on Richardson’s Texas EquuSearch page .

Adam Nieto

Picture of Adam Nieto. (Texas EquuSearch)

“31-year-old Adam Nieto was last seen in Richmond, Texas, on May 20th, 2021. Adam was possibly wearing jeans, a navy blue t-shirt, and a red windbreaker with some type of unknown logo on it. Adam has a small scar on one of his cheekbones. He also has the tattoo of a scorpion on his right forearm and the tattoo of a skull on his upper arm. If you have seen Adam Nieto since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Adam’s disappearance, please call the Richmond Police Department at (281) 342-2849.”

Additional details regarding the case can be found on Nieto’s Texas EquuSearch page .

David Atkinson

Picture of David Atkinson. (Texas EquuSearch)

“59-year-old David Atkinson was last seen in West Houston near Katy, Texas, on April 29th, 2021. David was wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, blue jeans, and black Skechers shoes at the time of his disappearance. David has short, sandy blonde and gray hair, a mole on his lower back and small scars on his chest from previous surgery. David was on foot at the time of his disappearance and frequented areas north of Katy along Barker Cypress and areas northeast of Katy towards Jersey Village.”

“If you have seen David Atkinson since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning David’s disappearance, please call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 775-7427.”

Additional details regarding the case can be found on Atkinson’s Texas EquuSearch page .

Taylor Pomaski

Picture of Taylor Pomaski. (Texas EquuSearch)

“29-year-old Taylor Pomaski disappeared under suspicious circumstances in Spring, Texas, on April 25th, 2021. It is unknown what color, style, or type of clothing Taylor was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Taylor has blonde hair below her shoulders and an “Infinity Serenity” tattoo on the front of her hip. She also has a mole above her left eyebrow and a mole on the left side of her nose. If you have seen Taylor Pomaski since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Taylor’s disappearance, please call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 274.9100.”

Additional details regarding the case can be found on Pomaski’s Texas EquuSearch page .

Emmanuel Perez

Picture of Emmanuel Perez. (Texas EquuSearch)

“39-year-old Emmanuel Ramos-Perez was last seen in Houston, Texas, on April 13th, 2021. It’s unknown what color, style of type of clothing that Emmanuel was wearing. Emmanuel has a big star with the numbers 713 tattooed on the back of his head and a star tattoo near his eye. He also has multiple other tattoos throughout his body. If you have seen Emmanuel Ramos-Perez since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Emmanuel’s disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.”

Additional details regarding the case can be found on Perez’s Texas EquuSearch page .

David Anderson Jr.

Photo of David Anderson Jr. (Texas EquuSearch)

“35-year-old David Anderson Jr. was last seen in the southeastern part of Houston, Texas, near the Gulf Freeway @ Scarsdale Blvd. on March 4th, 2021. It is unknown what color, style, or type of clothing that David was wearing. David has a cross tattooed on his back. He also has ZUDAI 06/01/2004 tattooed on one arm, and DAIVD III 11/01/2009 is tattooed on his other arm. If you have seen David Anderson Jr. since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning David’s disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.”

Additional details regarding the case can be found on Anderson’s Texas EquuSearch page .

Andrea Abshire

Picture of Andrea Abshire. (Texas EquuSearch)

“42-year-old Andrea Abshire was last seen in Northwest Harris County, Texas, on February 24th, 2021. Andrea was last seen getting into a black-colored Mazda Miata convertible. Andrea was wearing an unknown-colored hoodie and blue jeans. She was carrying a gray/black backpack and a camo-type purse. Andrea has a star tattooed on her left hand and another on her right elbow. She also has the tattoo of a girl riding a horse on her left leg. If you have seen Andrea Abshire since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Andrea’s disappearance, please call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 274-9341.”

Additional details regarding the case can be found on Abshire’s Texas EquuSearch page .

Joseph Ivory

Photo of Joseph Ivory. (Texas EquuSearch)

“26-year-old Joseph Ivory was last seen in 4400 block of Bennington St. Houston, Texas on January 14th, 2021. Joseph was last seen wearing a grey sweatsuit. He also has minor autism, a learning disability, and he is in need of his medication. If you have seen Joseph Ivory since his reported disappearance, if you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Joseph’s disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.”

Additional details regarding the case can be found on Ivory’s Texas EquuSearch page .

Update and correction: since publication, one person's body has been found. A previous version of this story was also missing an image.

Quotes have been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

