How to keep your money safe amidst current banking shutdowns

When news of the sudden shutdowns of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank spread, many Americans felt concerned about their deposits and the overall security of the U.S. banking system.

To help ease those worries and answer pressing questions about bank safety, we’ve put together an article to explain what a bank run is, how FDIC insurance works, and how to protect your deposits from bank issues.

What is a Bank Run?

A bank run is a situation in which a large number of people withdraw their funds from a bank all at once, usually due to a perceived threat of insolvency or instability. In the old days, people would actually line up at the bank to withdraw their money, but now, of course, this is done electronically.

In the case of Silicon Valley Bank, the entire process happened in a dizzying 48 hours, showing just how quickly a bank run can occur. Bank runs are more common when there is a general sense of panic and distrust in the banking system.

Are Banks at Risk of Bank Runs?

It is possible that banks could be at risk of large withdrawals, especially as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates. This affects banks in two ways: first, banks own long-term bonds that are currently paying low interest rates, so they are making less money than they are paying out. Second, some cash depositors are looking for higher rates and withdrawing their funds.

What is FDIC Insurance?

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is a government agency that insures deposits in U.S. banks. It was created in 1933 to protect consumers from bank failures. FDIC insurance covers up to $250,000 per depositor, per account ownership category.

So, if you have less than $250,000 in deposits at any one bank, you don’t need to worry about your money disappearing if the bank fails. Since its creation, no depositor has lost FDIC-insured funds due to a bank failure.

How to Protect Your Deposits from Bank Issues

If you have more than $250,000 in deposits at any one bank, you may want to reach out to a private banker at your institution or split it into accounts at different banks. You could also move some funds to a brokerage account and invest in Treasury bills, which are now paying 5%.

The banking system is in a much better position now than it was in 2008, when irresponsible lending fueled a housing bubble. New rules have been put in place since then, such as higher capital requirements and annual stress tests, which have made the largest banks much stronger.

Despite the recent events involving Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the likelihood of a national wave of bank issues seems low. So, don’t spend your “worry minutes” fretting about your deposits—as long as you have FDIC insurance, your cash is in good hands.

