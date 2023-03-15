The impact of Commonwealth Day reception at Buckingham Palace

Christopher Shanks

The Commonwealth of Nations, composed of fifty-three countries, is an organization of nations united by a common history, language, and culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457asZ_0lJVB7pB00
Photo byImage credit to Tatlermagazine's Twitter

Through its commitment to values of democracy, equality, human rights, and the rule of law, the Commonwealth works to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in its member countries. As the world evolves to become ever-more interconnected, the Commonwealth has become an increasingly important global organization.

History of the Commonwealth

The Commonwealth of Nations was established in 1949 as the British Commonwealth of Nations, with its first members being the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Pakistan. Since then, the organization has grown to include fifty-three countries. The Commonwealth has its roots in the British Empire, which emerged during the period of European colonization in the 17th and 18th centuries. The British Empire was the largest empire in world history, with its influence stretching across the globe. As the British Empire began to decline following World War II, its colonies began to gain independence and form their own countries. In 1949, the British Commonwealth of Nations was established as a voluntary association of countries that had been part of the British Empire.

The Commonwealth Charter

The Commonwealth Charter is a single document outlining the core values of the Commonwealth, which its leaders have committed to upholding. The Charter was signed by Queen Elizabeth II on Commonwealth Day, 2013. It is composed of sixteen core commitments, including the promotion of democracy, human rights, and gender equality, as well as the protection of the environment and the elimination of poverty. The Charter also commits the Commonwealth to promoting peace, dialogue, and understanding between its member countries, and to working in partnership to create a better future for all.

Commonwealth Day

Commonwealth Day is celebrated annually on the second Monday in March. It is an opportunity for Commonwealth citizens to come together to celebrate and promote the values of the Commonwealth. The day is marked with events and activities in Commonwealth countries across the world. This year, Commonwealth Day was celebrated with a special event at Buckingham Palace. King Charles was joined by his family as he entertained Commonwealth leaders, while the Queen Consort signed the Commonwealth Charter. The event was attended by the Prime Minister of Samoa, Her Excellency Fiame Naomi Mata Afa, who spoke of the importance of understanding differences and respecting diversity as a way to bring people together.

Impact of the Commonwealth

The Commonwealth of Nations has been an integral part of global politics for over seventy years, and its impact is evident in the many ways it has helped to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in its member countries. Through its commitment to values such as democracy, human rights, and gender equality, the Commonwealth has encouraged its member countries to work together to achieve the common goal of creating a better future for all. The Commonwealth Charter is a testament to the organization’s commitment to its core values, and Commonwealth Day is a reminder of the importance of understanding, respect, and cooperation in creating a more peaceful and prosperous world.


sources:
https://www.newmyroyals.com/2023/03/king-charles-and-queen-consort-hosted.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-11855429/King-Charles-hosts-Commonwealth-Day-reception-Buckingham-Palace.html?ico=topics_pagination_desktop

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/mar/13/king-charles-hails-extraordinary-potential-of-commonwealth

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# culture# society# royals# King Charles# history

Comments / 0

Published by

Your news source for all trending culture content.

N/A
4K followers

More from Christopher Shanks

King Charles first Mother’s Day since Queen’s death

Osteoporosis is a silent killer, often not diagnosed until it’s too late. It has touched the lives of many, including both Queen Elizabeth and Queen Camilla. Here we explore the impact of the disease, and pay tribute to the two late Queens who have been affected by it.

Read full story

Can Prince George Attend a State School and Still be King?

The debate surrounding the education of Prince George has been reignited recently, as Labour MP Clive Lewis called on Prince William to break with royal family tradition by sending the youngster to a state school.

Read full story

See How Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales’ Motherhood is Celebrated on Mother’s Day

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales released two heartwarming images of the Princess and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in the Sandringham estate.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Cracking Down on Unlicensed Cannabis Retailers in New York: The Sheriff’s Office Authority is Questioned

As the mayor’s office of New York City attempts to stem the tide of unlicensed smoke shops selling cannabis, questions arise about the authority of the sheriff’s office to conduct the raids.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Ending the Wage Gap: 32BJ Deal with Bronx Real Estate Advisory Board

The labor giant 32BJ, representing hundreds of building service workers in private residential buildings in The Bronx, recently reached a modest deal with building owners represented by the Bronx Realty Advisory Board (BRAB) just before their contract ended at midnight.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Tragic loss after giving birth to their son - New York’s surrogate court system

When Bruce McIntyre’s partner Amber Isaac tragically passed away while giving birth to their son, Elias, he was left in a difficult situation. Without a marriage certificate, McIntyre would have to prove he was the biological father of Elias, and that he should be listed as such on the birth certificate. This would require navigating the notorious slowness of New York’s surrogate court system, a process that would take more than a year.

Read full story

How to keep your money safe amidst current banking shutdowns

When news of the sudden shutdowns of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank spread, many Americans felt concerned about their deposits and the overall security of the U.S. banking system.

Read full story
Washington, DC

What is the truth behind Yvonne St Cyr’s involvement in the Capitol Riot?

On January 6, Yvonne St Cyr was arrested and charged with six criminal counts for her involvement in the Capitol riot. After being convicted in court, St Cyr addressed her small audience on Facebook Live, claiming that she was not surprised by her guilty verdict, and that the truth would come out before her sentencing. St Cyr is convinced that Tucker Carlson’s team will be able to break her case open with the help of a database of video that Carlson had access to. But is St Cyr’s belief in Carlson’s team justified?

Read full story

Reviving Nuclear Ambitions: The US Nuclear Industry is on the Verge of a Revival

The United States has a long and tumultuous history with nuclear energy. After nearly a half century of stagnation and closure of nuclear reactors, the country is now on the brink of a nuclear renaissance. The successful start up of the first of two reactors under construction in the US marks an important step in the revival of nuclear power in the US and around the world.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Winter storm causes chaos in the northeast, bringing snow, wind, power outages, and dangerous travel conditions

The Northeast is bracing for a powerful winter storm which has already begun to cause chaos in the region. Heavy snowfall and powerful wind gusts have been reported, with snowfall totals of 12 inches or more expected over large portions of New England and Upstate New York. Dangerous travel conditions, power outages, and coastal flooding are all expected to be caused by the nor’easter storm.

Read full story

Opinion: Hold the Fossil Fuel Industry Accountable For Climate Disasters

The fossil fuel industry is responsible for the climate disasters that are increasingly rocking the United States. From freezes in Texas to wildfires on the West Coast and devastating hurricanes across the South and the Atlantic, these tragedies are the predictable results of the deliberate actions of greedy and callous corporations. It is time that we hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for these catastrophes.

Read full story

Asteroid could collide with Earth in 23 years - NASA’s plan

NASA is intently monitoring an asteroid, 2023 DW, which has been designated as number one on the Risk List with a diameter of 50 meters (164 feet). This body has the potential to collide with Earth on February 14, 2046, although it is still deemed an unlikely event.

Read full story
1 comments

Tragedy in Matamoros: 4 black Americans perish by Mexican Cartel

Before four African-Americans became a tragedy in Matamoros, Mexico, there was a sense of unease surrounding the journey. According to statements of their relatives, there were a plethora of warning signs that recommended they remain at home.

Read full story

How to navigate volatility and make the most of your investments in 2023

When markets take a downturn, investors may be tempted to seek out safer options for their capital. Of late, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the seizure of Signature Bank by regulators have caused a stir in the markets. Although stocks had recovered to some extent by midday Monday, a number of banking shares were still feeling the brunt.

Read full story

A behind-the-scenes look at Prince William’s mischievous behavior: The royal brothers’ relationship in focus

A newly released video of 3-year-old Prince William’s mischievous behavior during a 1985 photo session with his parents and younger brother, Prince Harry, has gained viral traction after fans shared it on TikTok.

Read full story

Sudden unexpected infant losses among black families due to pandemic

The past year has seen a dramatic rise in the number of infant losses in the United States, with a particular increase in sudden, unexpected infant death (SUID) among Black families.

Read full story

Mike Pence’s homophobic joke against Pete Buttigieg sparks outrage from White House

Chasten Buttigieg, the spouse of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, repudiated former Vice President Mike Pence for his “attempted joke” regarding the secretary taking “maternity leave” after the couple adopted infant twins.

Read full story

Children hospitalized after being served raw chicken at school

Parents and school administrators were shocked recently when several students at Kaitaia College in New Zealand were served raw chicken tenders for lunch. Some of the students fell ill and had to be hospitalized. In this article, we’ll take a look at the potential health risks posed by eating undercooked poultry and what can be done to prevent them.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

The tragic loss of Bud Grant: The iconic NFL legend and hall of fame coach

The NFL community is in mourning after the passing of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant. The 95-year-old coach was remembered for his iconic leadership, which led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances in his tenure.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy