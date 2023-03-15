What is the truth behind Yvonne St Cyr’s involvement in the Capitol Riot?

On January 6, Yvonne St Cyr was arrested and charged with six criminal counts for her involvement in the Capitol riot.

Photo by Image credit to KenCox's official Twitter

After being convicted in court, St Cyr addressed her small audience on Facebook Live, claiming that she was not surprised by her guilty verdict, and that the truth would come out before her sentencing. St Cyr is convinced that Tucker Carlson’s team will be able to break her case open with the help of a database of video that Carlson had access to. But is St Cyr’s belief in Carlson’s team justified?

How Did Yvonne St Cyr Become Involved in the Capitol Riot?

St Cyr was not the only one present at the Capitol riot. In fact, she was one of many people enticed by former President Donald Trump’s call to action to come to Washington, DC on January 6. St Cyr, who had recently become radicalized after watching the documentary “Fed Up”, believed that the Covid-19 health restrictions were more about control than about combatting the virus. She saw Trump’s call to action as an opportunity to be a part of history and to find the truth.

So, on January 6, St Cyr made her way to the Capitol. Despite the presence of tear gas, St Cyr said she felt a sense of love and that the country was at war. She believed that she had the right to enter the Capitol, and she climbed through a broken window, streaming it live on Facebook.

Is Yvonne St Cyr’s Belief in Tucker Carlson’s Team Justified?

In order to answer this question, we have to look at the evidence that Carlson’s team has presented. Carlson’s team has aired several clips of security video, which some have suggested could potentially spring people caught on tape violently assaulting police officers on January 6 from prison. However, federal prosecutors have pointed out that this footage has already been produced in the discovery process and therefore cannot be considered “shocking”.

Furthermore, Joseph McBride, an attorney for Jan. 6 defendants, claimed that his clients would “unequivocally” benefit from the new videos. But McBride had previously said that he doesn’t “give a s— about being wrong”, and is instead interested in combatting the narrative about Jan. 6 defendants. This suggests that McBride and Carlson’s team may be more interested in promoting a narrative than in presenting the truth.

Finally, even Republicans who initially condemned the Jan. 6 attack and voted to uphold democracy that day by certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College win are hesitant to say anything to rock the boat. This suggests that there is an underlying political agenda at play, and that Carlson’s team may be more interested in advancing an agenda than in presenting the truth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yvonne St Cyr’s belief in Tucker Carlson’s team is not necessarily justified. While Carlson’s team has presented a number of clips of security video, there is no evidence to suggest that these clips will be able to break St Cyr’s case open. Furthermore, there are underlying political motivations at play, and there is a possibility that Carlson’s team is more interested in advancing an agenda than in presenting the truth.

