Winter storm causes chaos in the northeast, bringing snow, wind, power outages, and dangerous travel conditions

Snow, Wind, Power Outages, Northeast, Disruptions

The Northeast is bracing for a powerful winter storm which has already begun to cause chaos in the region.

Photo by Image credit to 6ixbuzztv's Twitter

Heavy snowfall and powerful wind gusts have been reported, with snowfall totals of 12 inches or more expected over large portions of New England and Upstate New York. Dangerous travel conditions, power outages, and coastal flooding are all expected to be caused by the nor’easter storm.

High Snowfall Totals Recorded

Windsor, Massachusetts, has already reported 28 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service office in Albany, New York.

By 1:30 pm ET, nearly 250,000 electricity customers were without power in New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service has forecast snowfall totals of 24-30 inches of snow in some areas, and the wet, dense snow is being made worse by 55-mph wind gusts.

Disruptions Expected

Precipitation has grown intense since it began arriving late Monday, and by early Tuesday, many areas had seen rain transitioning into snow, creating slippery and treacherous road conditions.

Mount Snow in Vermont had already seen nearly 2 feet of snow by Tuesday, with strong winds making it difficult to operate some chair lifts.

The storm is also expected to cause significant power outages that could last for days, as it will be easy for tree limbs to fall from the weight of the snow and the strong winds.

States Prepare for the Worst

New York is under a state of emergency, as Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered emergency teams into place ahead of the storm and activated the National Guard to help with aid and recovery.

In Massachusetts, the state lowered the speed limit to 40 mph on a stretch of Interstate 90 and deployed more than 900 pieces of equipment to clear snow and ice.

Connecticut Public Radio has advised those who might be affected by power and water outages to take precautions such as filling bathtubs to provide water for flushing toilets and filling containers with drinking water. Candles, matches, flashlights, and a radio should also be kept on hand.

Delta Plane “Exits” Taxiway at Syracuse Hancock Airport

A Delta jet attempting to take off from Syracuse Hancock International Airport around 7:30 am ET for a flight to La Guardia instead “exited” the taxiway, winding up on the unpaved ground. The plane’s 61 passengers and their luggage were ferried back to the terminal, though the airport remains open and a dozen flights have been canceled.

The Northeast should brace itself for a winter storm that could cause significant disruption and damage, with power outages potentially lasting for days. Residents should take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, their homes, and their families.

–

sources:

https://www.npr.org/2023/03/14/1163334629/noreaster-storm-snow-new-england-outages

https://www.wbur.org/npr/1163334629/noreaster-storm-snow-new-england-outages