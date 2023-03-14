How to navigate volatility and make the most of your investments in 2023

Why Investors Fear Market Losses

When markets take a downturn, investors may be tempted to seek out safer options for their capital.

Of late, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the seizure of Signature Bank by regulators have caused a stir in the markets. Although stocks had recovered to some extent by midday Monday, a number of banking shares were still feeling the brunt.

The Benefits of Holding On

Stacy Francis, a certified financial planner and a member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council, noticed that a few of her clients were considering exiting the market after the bleak performance of December. She is confident, however, that those who maintain their investments throughout 2023 will be rewarded.

Staying Balanced - Stocks and Bonds

Francis explains that, although market fluctuations can be unpredictable and nerve-wracking, they can also offer significant gains in the long-term. She advises investors to take stock of their portfolios during such times, and to consider whether they are properly balanced between stocks and bonds.

Pitfalls of Cash

With interest rates on certificates of deposit reaching as high as 4%, cash has become a more attractive option for those who fear further losses. Nonetheless, Francis warns against taking such a move as it could result in missing out on market gains.

Beware of Investment Advice

Finally, Francis cautions against hastily following investment advice from acquaintances, or from sources such as the golf course or a cocktail party. She highlights the example of people wanting to move their 401(k) money to Bitcoin after it outperformed the stock market. However, she advises against such a move due to the possibility of a drastic decline in the asset’s value.

