A behind-the-scenes look at Prince William’s mischievous behavior: The royal brothers’ relationship in focus

A newly released video of 3-year-old Prince William’s mischievous behavior during a 1985 photo session with his parents and younger brother, Prince Harry, has gained viral traction after fans shared it on TikTok.

The footage exhibits a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the photoshoot, conducted in conjunction with an interview of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana at their London home. The interview, held to advocate for the Prince’s Trust charity, was a rare occurrence of a joint sit-down with Charles and Diana four years after they tied the knot in a fairy-tale ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral. In the same year, the princess gave birth to Harry, and was applauded for her clear and captivating responses to veteran broadcaster Alastair Burnet’s questions.

Subsequently, the cameras captured an orchestrated version of family life at Kensington Palace, with the young princes, William and 1-year-old Harry, entering the drawing room to pose for photographs.

Royalmashup uploaded the video on TikTok with the caption, “Prince William is clearly not in the mood for a photo shoot!” William’s demeanor appeared to be uncooperative when he was brought into the room by Princess Diana’s lady-in-waiting, Anne Beckwith-Smith. The little prince took a swing at his mother’s leg before being cajoled into holding Harry’s hand and then posturing for the cameras before his father.

Fans React to the Video

The video has accumulated over 120,000 views on TikTok and earned over 3,500 likes and 100 comments, with many remarking on the young regal’s attitude. One viewer wrote, “As a mom of four William looks exhausted he needed a nap”. Another posted, “William with hands on his hips”.

Many commenters noted the similarities between the 1-year-old Harry and his own two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 1, which he is raising with Meghan Markle in California. One viewer noted, “Harry’s daughter, Lilibet, looks just like Harry as a baby”. Another posted, “Both of Harry’s children look like him”.

Relationship Between William and Harry in Focus

The comment section was also saturated with references to the relationship between William and Harry, which has been placed under the spotlight in recent months following the release of Harry’s media projects, including his bombshell Netflix docuseries with Meghan and his record-breaking memoir, Spare.

Harry relayed in his book that when the two brothers were at school, William asked him to act as if they did not know each other, which caused him much distress. Harry divulged to Anderson Cooper, “At the time it hurt. I couldn’t make sense of it.”

Harry made a number of allegations against William in his book. The most serious was that William attacked him during a 2019 argument at Kensington Palace over Meghan Markle’s treatment of the royal staff. Harry wrote, “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Despite the enmity between the brothers and the revelation that they were not talking at the time of Spare’s launch, Harry has maintained that he has an ineffable love for William. He declared to Cooper, “I look forward to having a relationship with my brother.”

William’s Response to Harry’s Media Projects

In response to Harry’s media projects and the accusations made in them, William has not made any public statements.

Upcoming Coronation of Charles

The next occasion which the brothers might be seen together in public is for their father’s coronation on May 6. Representatives for Harry and Meghan confirmed earlier this month that they had been contacted regarding the arrangements. Charles will be crowned as king at London’s Westminster Abbey.

