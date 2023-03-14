Sudden unexpected infant losses among black families due to pandemic

The past year has seen a dramatic rise in the number of infant losses in the United States, with a particular increase in sudden, unexpected infant death (SUID) among Black families.

This has widened the already significant racial disparity in SUID rates, according to a new study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In 2020, Black infants were over twice as likely to succumb to SUID than infants of any other race or ethnicity, with 214 losses per 100,000 births.

This is a sharp increase from the 190 losses per 100,000 infants in 2019, while SUID rates among white, Hispanic, and Asian-American infants remained steady or declined.

Unpacking the Disparities

The reasons behind this disparity are complex, but experts point to the lack of access to early prenatal care and necessary medical advice for Black mothers, as well as the social and economic hardships brought about by the pandemic.

With more job losses and stay-at-home orders, Black mothers have had difficulty accessing health care, as well as finding a safe and secure place for their infants to sleep and being able to breastfeed.

In addition, many Black mothers are essential workers who are unable to work from home, and as a result, are often exhausted and unable to get the rest they need.

Shining a Light on the Problem

The CDC is continuing to monitor the situation, and it remains to be seen whether the SUID rate among Black babies will improve.

Nevertheless, the fact remains that these disparities have been present for years, and what is needed is a system that provides necessary support for new mothers.

By providing them with the resources and assistance they need, we can help reduce the racial disparities in SUID and ensure that all babies have a safe and healthy start to life.

