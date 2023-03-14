Children hospitalized after being served raw chicken at school

Parents and school administrators were shocked recently when several students at Kaitaia College in New Zealand were served raw chicken tenders for lunch.

Some of the students fell ill and had to be hospitalized. In this article, we’ll take a look at the potential health risks posed by eating undercooked poultry and what can be done to prevent them.

What Are the Potential Risks of Eating Raw Chicken?

Undercooked chicken can potentially lead to bacterial infections, including Campylobacter bacteria, Salmonella bacteria, and Clostridium perfringens bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC estimates that around one million people in the U.S. get food poisoning from raw chicken each year, with Salmonella responsible for the highest number of food poisoning cases.

If infected, people may experience stomach pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and a fever. Symptoms of Salmonella typically appear between six hours and six days after consumption. If symptoms worsen, such as blood in the feces, a high fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit, or dehydration, patients are urged to seek medical attention. Children under five are three times more likely to be hospitalized if they get a Salmonella infection.

How Can We Prevent the Spread of Raw Chicken Illnesses?

The first step in preventing the spread of illnesses from raw chicken is to ensure proper food safety practices. The CDC recommends washing hands and surfaces often, using separate cutting boards for raw meat and vegetables, and cooking chicken to an internal temperature of 165°F.

It is also important for food suppliers and restaurants to ensure that their chicken is properly cooked. In the case of Kaitaia College, the school lunch provider, Bells Produce, issued an apology and stated that they will be investigating what may have caused the issue. The school is also working with health authorities and the local hospital to ensure the safety of students who may have eaten the raw chicken.

Conclusion

Raw chicken can cause various bacterial infections, such as Salmonella, if eaten. It is important to ensure proper food safety practices, such as washing hands and surfaces often and cooking chicken to an internal temperature of 165°F. In the case of Kaitaia College, the school lunch provider has issued an apology and is working with health authorities and the local hospital to ensure the safety of affected students.

