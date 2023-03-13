The tragic loss of Bud Grant: The iconic NFL legend and hall of fame coach

The NFL community is in mourning after the passing of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant.

The 95-year-old coach was remembered for his iconic leadership, which led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances in his tenure.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Man

Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf released a statement saying, “No single individual more defined the Minnesota Vikings than Bud Grant. A once-in-a-lifetime man, Bud will forever be synonymous with success, toughness, the North and the Vikings. In short, he was the Vikings. Words can never truly describe Bud’s impact on this franchise and this community.”

In his 28-season coaching career in the NFL and the Canadian Football League (CFL), Grant accumulated an impressive record of 260-152-7 and is the first person to be elected to both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the CFL Hall of Fame.

The Minnesota Vikings Dynasty

Grant became the Vikings head coach in 1967, and it didn’t take long for him to make an impact. He led the franchise to a division title and first playoff appearance in his second season. The following year, the team lost in Super Bowl IV to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This would be the start of four consecutive division titles and three Super Bowl appearances from 1973-1977. With Grant at the helm, the Vikings represented the NFC in Super Bowl VIII, Super Bowl IX and Super Bowl XI, unfortunately, the team lost all three.

An Athlete and a Coach

He coached fellow Hall of Famers including Fran Tarkenton, Alan Page, and Carl Eller and finished his NFL tenure in 1985 with 158 career wins. He was also an accomplished athlete, attending the University of Minnesota and playing football, basketball, and baseball for the Golden Gophers.

Grant was also a standout in the NBA, NFL and CFL. He spent two seasons with the Minneapolis Lakers and won a championship during the 1949-50 campaign. He later played for the Philadelphia Eagles and recorded 997 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 1952. Grant also suited up with the Blue Bombers for multiple seasons before transitioning into coaching.

A Legacy That Will Never Be Forgotten

Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement, “Our organization and the Minnesota sports community is forever indebted to Bud Grant.”

The NFL community and sports world will never forget the great Bud Grant and his immense impact on the game of football.

