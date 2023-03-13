Gwyneth Paltrow get ready: Meghan Markle is reportedly bringing back her wellness blog The Tig

It’s no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had their share of financial difficulties in recent years, but it looks like Meghan Markle is about to turn things around.

Photo by Image credit to Jason Neptune's Twitter

According to the Mirror, the Duchess is reportedly planning to revive her beloved lifestyle blog, The Tig. Named after her favorite red wine, the website was a passion project for Meghan, featuring tips on fashion, health and wellness, and more. Now, with the possible launch of the website as early as next week, the Duchess may soon be rivalling Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website and creating a lucrative business.

The Tig: A Passion Project

Meghan Markle launched The Tig in 2014 during her time as an actress on Suits. The website featured tips on food, wellness, fashion, travel, the arts, design, and conscious living, and the Duchess quickly gained an avid following. She referred to it as her “passion project” and said it brought her immense joy. As she explained in the recent Sussexes Netflix series, “It wasn’t just a hobby, it became a really successful business.”

However, Meghan decided to shut down the website after her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, due to the “intense media scrutiny” that came with being a royal. She was determined to protect her readers and the Tig community, and so, it seemed the project was done for good.

Bringing Back The Tig

It appears that Meghan is now ready to bring back her beloved website and reignite her passion project. According to the US Trademark and Patent Office, the Duchess may use the blog to dole out “commentary in the field of personal relationships.” This will likely include advice on romance and relationships, much like Gwyneth Paltrow does on Goop.

The Duchess may also use the website to dole out advice on her experience as a mother, sharing her insight with her readers. Meghan has always been open about her relationships with her parents, and she has often shared the lessons they taught her and the memories they shared together.

For Father’s Day in 2014, Meghan dedicated a post to her father, Thomas Markle, writing: “For me it became a ‘Tig’ moment – a moment of getting it.” She praised him for the “blood, sweat and tears” he invested in her future, and for taking her to her dance classes every Saturday morning despite working 75+ hours a week.

In a blog post from The Tig in May 2014, Meghan also wrote fondly of her mother, Doria, who she said was a “free spirit.” She recalled jogging trips, cooking together, and of course, enjoying holiday trips to Mexico. “To all of the wonderful mamas in this world, thank you,” she wrote. “For all the lessons, for all the love. For you. I love you, Mommy.”

The Future of The Tig

It’s clear that the Duchess has a great deal of love and passion for her project, and it’s no surprise that she is keen to bring back The Tig. With the website set to go live as soon as next week, it’ll be interesting to see what new content the Duchess has in store for her readers. Will she provide advice on motherhood and relationships, or will she offer something different? We’ll just have to wait and see.

–

